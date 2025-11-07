These 40 Intricate Collages Might Make You Look Twice
Alex Eckman‑Lawn is a Philadelphia-based artist known for his unique layered collage art. He layers hand-cut paper and drawings to make art that feels alive and three-dimensional. His work often explores the human body, the mind, and hidden aspects of life, giving viewers a glimpse into worlds both strange and familiar.
The layers, spaces, and shadows make the art feel deep, like you could look inside it. Each piece mixes careful detail with creative surprises that invite you to explore.
