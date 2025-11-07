ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Eckman‑Lawn is a Philadelphia-based artist known for his unique layered collage art. He layers hand-cut paper and drawings to make art that feels alive and three-dimensional. His work often explores the human body, the mind, and hidden aspects of life, giving viewers a glimpse into worlds both strange and familiar.

The layers, spaces, and shadows make the art feel deep, like you could look inside it. Each piece mixes careful detail with creative surprises that invite you to explore.

More info: Instagram

#1

Surreal portrait collage with intricate cutouts revealing red patterns beneath, showcasing detailed and layered artistic design.
Surreal portrait collage with intricate cutouts revealing red patterns beneath, showcasing detailed and layered artistic design.

    #2

    Surreal intricate collage of a vintage portrait with a torn face revealing a cat inside, blending art and mystery.
    Surreal intricate collage of a vintage portrait with a torn face revealing a cat inside, blending art and mystery.

    Reminds me of monty python, but little bit nastier wound 🙀

    #3

    Black and white portrait with an intricate collage of colorful abstract layers peeling away to reveal depth and texture.

    #4

    Intricate collage showing a sepia-toned vintage portrait with architectural elements inside a torn face silhouette.
    #5

    Black and white portrait with intricate collages of colorful birds, flowers, and leaves layered within the face and neck areas.
    #6

    Black and white intricate collage of a man with a hollow, web-like structure where his face should be, creating a surreal effect.
    #7

    Intricate surreal collage of a giant castle with tentacles and a hidden face, blending architecture and fantasy elements.

    #8

    Intricate collage featuring layered buildings and a face with a red textured background and birds flying above.
    #9

    Surreal intricate collage of a woman entwined with dark foliage and roses against a vibrant red background.
    #10

    Surreal intricate collage of a woman's face with leaves and glowing eyes beneath torn skin against a bold red background.
    #11

    A collage of a woman intertwined with intricate detailed leaves and flowers against a bold red background.
    #12

    Surreal intricate collage of a human silhouette with multiple glowing eyes and a mouth inside the head against a teal background.
    #13

    Surreal intricate collage of a person with layered, colorful hollowed-out face against a dark textured background.

    #14

    Woman sitting on floral armchair with an intricate collage cutout blending shadows and layers in a surreal artistic style.
    #15

    Intricate collage showing Mona Lisa with a torn section revealing a detailed skull and anatomical elements underneath.
    #16

    Intricate collage of a human silhouette made from vibrant flowers and leaves against a bold red background.
    #17

    Intricate collage of a man wearing a hat and bow tie with exposed teeth and eye inside his face against dark background.

    #18

    Intricate collage artwork featuring layered skeletal structures and surreal anatomical elements in a detailed, complex composition.

    #19

    Surreal intricate collage of a man with vibrant colors and a woman's face inside, set against a cityscape and crescent moon backdrop.
    #20

    Intricate collage of layered mushrooms with a silhouette cutout revealing architectural and circuit details on a yellow background.
    #21

    Surreal intricate collage of a person standing in front of a house with a red organic opening under dark red twisted tree branches.

    #22

    Intricate collage of a dilapidated house with exposed internal organs against a striking red background.

    #23

    Intricate collage featuring classical statues with a large face at the center against a red background and white moon.
    #24

    Intricate human skeleton collage with layered bones and organic patterns against a dark background with textured elements.
    #25

    Intricate collage of a partially hidden face surrounded by various green leaves, flowers, and ripe peaches on a yellow background.

    #26

    Surreal intricate collage of a c*****d classical statue head with architectural elements and multiple smaller statues against a red sky.

    #27

    Intricate collage artwork showing a surreal human face blended with mechanical parts, flowers, and leafy elements on yellow background.
    #28

    Intricate collage of a red-toned face surrounded by detailed leaves and berries on a dark background, blending nature and surrealism.

    #29

    Surreal intricate collage of a vintage portrait with a hollow opening revealing a glowing purple skull surrounded by leaves and plants.
    #30

    Intricate collage of plants, grapes, butterflies, and a mechanical arm against a bright red background.
    #31

    Intricate collage of a woman with tentacles and eyes emerging from her mouth against a blue background.

    #32

    Intricate collage artwork featuring a surreal human face intertwined with various mushrooms and organic textures.

    #33

    Surreal intricate collage showing a countryside scene with a windmill and hidden face beneath the earth, blending art and reality.

    #34

    Intricate collage art of a man with abstract green and black patterns blending into his face and dark textured background.

    #35

    Intricate collage of a human torso with layered textures and a glowing red spiral at the center of the chest cavity.
    #36

    Intricate collage of a red Victorian-style haunted house merging with a human profile silhouette against a plain background.
    #37

    Intricate collage featuring classical sculptures intertwined around an ancient archway with a hidden large face inside.

    #38

    Intricate collage combining classical sculpture, a woman's face, a rustic house, and surreal elements in a layered artistic composition.

    #39

    Intricate collage of a humanoid figure made from sea creatures and shells with a dark background and red octopus tentacle.

    #40

    Silhouette of a person with vibrant sun and abstract patterns inside, an intricate collage blending sky and art elements.

