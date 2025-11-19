“70,000 Prompts”: Coca-Cola’s Holiday Commercial Proves AI Isn’t The Clever Girl She Thinks She Is

ADVERTISEMENT

Coca-Cola has done it again… And not in a good way. The multi-billion dollar beverage company caught heat last year after releasing an AI-generated holiday commercial that many people were less than thrilled about. Not only was the ad mocked as cheap and tacky, but critics also hit out at Coca-Cola for using AI and taking work away from real human beings in the creative industry.

The company’s latest “Holidays Are Coming” campaign features two AI-generated commercials. The first was released in November. In it, anthropomorphic animals can be seen admiring the stars of the show: the shiny, red Coca-Cola trucks arriving ahead of Christmas.

Filmmakers, other experts and ordinary people have had a field day dissecting the 60-second ad. They claim that despite 70,000 AI prompts, many of the shots don’t match up and that there are loads of other issues. But Coca-Cola seems unbothered.

Despite massive backlash last year, Coca-Cola has released another AI-generated commercial ahead of Christmas 2025

Red Coca-Cola trucks driving through snowy forest decorated with Christmas lights, showcasing holiday commercial scene.

Image credits: Coca-Cola

In case you missed it, you can view the “Holidays Are Coming” commercial here:

The backlash came pouring in faster than a cold Pepsi, with many mocking Coca-Cola for not reading the room

Screenshot of a tweet about the most profitable commercial in Pepsi’s history related to Coca-Cola’s holiday AI prompts.

Tweet by user @pinoypinoypinoy2025 suggesting Pepsi should bring back pepsiman and create a commercial where pepsiman punches a robot.

Screenshot of a tweet from @HATECELL with a humorous truck axle configuration dialogue, related to AI prompts.

Screenshot of a social media comment thanking Coca-Cola for leaving comments open on their holiday commercial.

Twitter post text reading I’ve never wanted a Pepsi so badly in my entire life, related to Coca-Cola holiday commercial AI prompts.

Social media post quoting holiday message mentioning Coca-Cola, related to holiday commercial and AI prompts.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Pepsi's Christmas profit, related to Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial and AI prompts.

Tweet criticizing corporates for using AI slop in animation to save $2000 despite public dislike, related to Coca-Cola holiday ad.

Comment about animals struggling to decide between imitating real life or cartoons, related to Coca-Cola AI holiday commercial.

Screenshot of a social media post criticizing Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial and mentioning AI and cheap AI slop.

Screenshot of a social media post expressing nostalgia for the pre-AI internet, related to Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial and AI prompts.

It wasn’t long before critics went into detail about what’s wrong with the ad, and with AI in general

Three seals in water near a lit bridge with Coca-Cola holiday trucks, highlighting Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial and AI theme.

Image credits: Coca-Cola

Filmmaker Joe Russo revealed that it had taken 70,000 AI prompts and even then, the ad was filled with mistakes

Text about Coca-Cola using 70,000 prompts and AI in a holiday commercial, discussing AI’s efficiency.

Text highlighting analysis of Coca-Cola’s AI holiday commercial and its imperfect footage despite using 70,000 prompts.

Text snippet criticizing Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial and AI’s role, highlighting lack of storytelling and efficiency flaws.

Text excerpt discussing the inefficiency of AI in content creation and the need for many prompts and VFX artists to fix errors.

Two golden retriever puppies looking through a snowy window with holiday lights in Coca-Cola commercial scene.

Image credits: Coca-Cola

Text about the limits of AI in creating holiday ads for Coca-Cola, highlighting AI and holiday commercial challenges.

Image credits: joerussotoks

You can watch Joe Russo’s full video here:

Russo wasn’t the only expert to poke holes in the Coca-Cola AI commercial

Santa Claus’s hand moves a Coca-Cola truck through a snowy miniature village in a holiday commercial featuring AI elements.

Image credits: Coca-Cola

Creator, Nate B. Jones felt that the ad was “AI slop” and probably took more than 70,000 AI prompts

Text from an AI analysis discussing Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial creation using 70,000 prompts and AI limitations.

Text describing issues in Coca-Cola’s AI-generated holiday commercial, highlighting problems with details and consistency.

Text discussing Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial and AI challenges with style consistency in animals versus people.

Coca-Cola holiday trucks decorated with lights driving through a snowy forest, highlighting AI holiday commercial scene.

Image credits: Coca-Cola

Text discussing the effectiveness of AI in advertising and referencing Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial prompt use.

Text excerpt discussing the AI supercycle and companies investing in AI use cases despite poor performance.

Text critique on Coca-Cola holiday commercial using AI tools, highlighting lack of high quality and outdated agency methods.

Polar bears resting inside an icy cave featured in Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial exploring AI and creativity themes.

Image credits: Coca-Cola

Text about creative artists using AI like a brush to produce extraordinary quality work shown in a simple black font on white background.

Text discussing Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial and AI’s limitations in replacing real filmmaking and passion.

Text discussing improving AI use in video, advocating creativity and using AI as a tool beyond basic reliance in Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial.

Animated sloth smiling with a forest background and trucks, related to Coca-Cola holiday commercial and AI prompts.

Image credits: Coca-Cola

Text excerpt discussing using AI effectively for video creation, highlighting creative talent and updated models over reusing old ads.

Text discussing creativity and AI's role in movies, highlighting the limits of AI in replacing human passion and creativity.

Two squirrels observing a snowy holiday scene with Coca-Cola trucks and a decorated Christmas tree in the background.

Image credits: Coca-Cola

Text discussing the Coca-Cola holiday commercial and challenges of AI in creative ad campaigns and decision-making.

Image credits: nate.b.jones

“This is not how to AI guys”: watch what Nate B. Jones had to say

Coca-Cola holiday commercial with red trucks and festive lights on snowy street illustrating AI prompt creativity.

Image credits: Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola plans to restructure its workforce in 2026, as it brings in even more AI

Coca-Cola’s latest AI ad campaign, titled the “Holidays Are Coming” should have stirred up feelings of nostalgia. It was meant to be a throwback to the company’s 1995 holiday commercial of the same name. Instead, the tv ad seems to have brought up frustration, anger, mockery, and even a few calls to boycott the beverage giant.

One of the main reasons Coca-Cola is facing criticism over its AI ads is because they potentially put jobs at risk, and take food (and drinks) off the tables of creatives and film industry workers.

It’s clear the beverage giant is on a mission to cut time and money – and has no problem roping in AI to help.

“Before, when we were doing the shooting and all the standard processes for a project, we would start a year in advance,” said Chief Marketing Officer Manolo Arroyo. “Now, you can get it done in around a month.”

And it doesn’t stop at tv commercials… Chief Executive James Quincy said in October that the company would be restructuring its workforce in 2026, and it’ll be implementing more AI and agentic tech.

According to the company’s advertising agency, around 100 people worked on the recent AI “Holidays Are Coming” campaign. Coca-Cola maintains that while the production was faster than usual, it wasn’t purely about pressing a few buttons.

“The core of this, the engine of this, is human storytellers,” Arroyo said.

“In a behind-the-scenes film shared by Coke, a voice-over discusses the ‘team of artists’ who “work frame-by-frame, often pixel-by-pixel’ to touch up and tweak the festive images generated by the AI,” reported the Wall Street Journal.

But not everyone is buying it.

“All that for what is still a crummy looking product,” quipped Futurism.com, adding that the campaign was an “embarrassing reflection on Coke’s AI efforts.”

“People don’t want AI”: many netizens agreed with the critics

Social media comment reading AI bubble and CEOs justifying impulse buy, related to Coca-Cola holiday commercial and AI prompts.

Comment on social media post discussing Pepsi, highlighting humor, with 2,492 likes, related to Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial and AI prompts.

Comment asking if 70,000 prompts were used to prompt AI, referencing Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial about AI.

User comment on social media reading Their older commercials are 1000x better, related to Coca-Cola holiday commercial and AI prompts.

Comment by user riotcrrl expressing dislike for AI ads making them not want to buy the product, related to AI and Coca-Cola prompts.

Comment by user soowee26 asking how much water they think was wasted, with 9,127 likes displayed.

User comment on a Coca-Cola holiday commercial discussing AI and nostalgia, with 28,544 likes shown.

Screenshot of a social media comment humorously suggesting hiring a VFX artist, related to Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial AI prompts.

Comment by Jon Bupp stating Companies want ai People don't want ai with 58,147 likes on a social media platform.

User comment saying the money could have gone to creatives, displayed in a social media style with a purple avatar and 81,790 likes visible.

Comment on Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial discussing AI and the phrase real magic at the end.

Comment on AI and artist, stating AI and artist don’t belong in the same sentence, in a user interface style.

Man sharing a message about AI and Coca-Cola creative team with crying emoji, highlighting AI challenges in commercials.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying Art is being destroyed, related to AI and prompts discussion.

Comment on social media discussing efficiency in filmmaking, related to Coca-Cola holiday commercial and AI prompts.

Comment saying AI = SLOP sorry dude with 13,284 likes, discussing Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial and AI prompts.

Comment on Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial criticizing AI creativity with 21,522 likes on social media post.

Social media comment about electricity usage shown on Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial involving AI prompts.

But not everyone hated Coca-Cola’s new commercial

Screenshot of a comment by Matt saying I just saw it. It was pretty good, with one like and a dislike button.

Screenshot of a comment disputing criticism of a soda commercial in the context of Coca-Cola’s holiday AI prompts.

Comment from Jeremy discussing advertising success and value of creative promoters in Coca-Cola holiday commercial debate.

Instagram comment by treborstag saying sorry I didn’t think it’s all that bad, related to 70,000 prompts Coca-Cola holiday commercial AI discussion.

Comment saying the Coca-Cola holiday commercial ad looks good and questioning what everyone is talking about, with surprised emoji.

Comment from Delta Dawn questioning if viewers can identify all the bad aspects in Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial AI prompts discussion.

Some even defended AI, saying that we still have a long road ahead of us

Comment comparing AI’s current state to early internet days, highlighting evolving technology and future possibilities.

Comment highlighting AI's flaws with 99.9% of the audience not noticing small errors, related to Coca-Cola holiday commercial.

User comment about AI improving efficiency and manual commercials becoming more expensive, related to Coca-Cola holiday commercial prompts.

Comment about AI limitations in response to Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial featuring 70,000 prompts.

Comment criticizing AI content, highlighting its rapid development and complexity in digital discussions.

Comment discussing rapid AI progress from basic images to photorealistic video, referencing AI in Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial.

Comment on social media saying every year it gets better with hope AI and Coca-Cola holiday commercial improving.