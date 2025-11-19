“70,000 Prompts”: Coca-Cola’s Holiday Commercial Proves AI Isn’t The Clever Girl She Thinks She Is

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Coca-Cola has done it again… And not in a good way. The multi-billion dollar beverage company caught heat last year after releasing an AI-generated holiday commercial that many people were less than thrilled about. Not only was the ad mocked as cheap and tacky, but critics also hit out at Coca-Cola for using AI and taking work away from real human beings in the creative industry.
The company’s latest “Holidays Are Coming” campaign features two AI-generated commercials. The first was released in November. In it, anthropomorphic animals can be seen admiring the stars of the show: the shiny, red Coca-Cola trucks arriving ahead of Christmas.
Filmmakers, other experts and ordinary people have had a field day dissecting the 60-second ad. They claim that despite 70,000 AI prompts, many of the shots don’t match up and that there are loads of other issues. But Coca-Cola seems unbothered.
Despite massive backlash last year, Coca-Cola has released another AI-generated commercial ahead of Christmas 2025
Red Coca-Cola trucks driving through snowy forest decorated with Christmas lights, showcasing holiday commercial scene.
Coca-Cola plans to restructure its workforce in 2026, as it brings in even more AI
Coca-Cola’s latest AI ad campaign, titled the “Holidays Are Coming” should have stirred up feelings of nostalgia. It was meant to be a throwback to the company’s 1995 holiday commercial of the same name. Instead, the tv ad seems to have brought up frustration, anger, mockery, and even a few calls to boycott the beverage giant.
One of the main reasons Coca-Cola is facing criticism over its AI ads is because they potentially put jobs at risk, and take food (and drinks) off the tables of creatives and film industry workers.
It’s clear the beverage giant is on a mission to cut time and money – and has no problem roping in AI to help.
“Before, when we were doing the shooting and all the standard processes for a project, we would start a year in advance,” said Chief Marketing Officer Manolo Arroyo. “Now, you can get it done in around a month.”
And it doesn’t stop at tv commercials… Chief Executive James Quincy said in October that the company would be restructuring its workforce in 2026, and it’ll be implementing more AI and agentic tech.
According to the company’s advertising agency, around 100 people worked on the recent AI “Holidays Are Coming” campaign. Coca-Cola maintains that while the production was faster than usual, it wasn’t purely about pressing a few buttons.
“The core of this, the engine of this, is human storytellers,” Arroyo said.
“In a behind-the-scenes film shared by Coke, a voice-over discusses the ‘team of artists’ who “work frame-by-frame, often pixel-by-pixel’ to touch up and tweak the festive images generated by the AI,” reported the Wall Street Journal.
But not everyone is buying it.
“All that for what is still a crummy looking product,” quipped Futurism.com, adding that the campaign was an “embarrassing reflection on Coke’s AI efforts.”
“People don’t want AI”: many netizens agreed with the critics
Social media comment reading AI bubble and CEOs justifying impulse buy, related to Coca-Cola holiday commercial and AI prompts.
Comment on social media post discussing Pepsi, highlighting humor, with 2,492 likes, related to Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial and AI prompts.
Comment asking if 70,000 prompts were used to prompt AI, referencing Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial about AI.
User comment on social media reading Their older commercials are 1000x better, related to Coca-Cola holiday commercial and AI prompts.
Comment by user riotcrrl expressing dislike for AI ads making them not want to buy the product, related to AI and Coca-Cola prompts.
Comment by user soowee26 asking how much water they think was wasted, with 9,127 likes displayed.
User comment on a Coca-Cola holiday commercial discussing AI and nostalgia, with 28,544 likes shown.
Screenshot of a social media comment humorously suggesting hiring a VFX artist, related to Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial AI prompts.
Comment by Jon Bupp stating Companies want ai People don't want ai with 58,147 likes on a social media platform.
User comment saying the money could have gone to creatives, displayed in a social media style with a purple avatar and 81,790 likes visible.
Comment on Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial discussing AI and the phrase real magic at the end.
Comment on AI and artist, stating AI and artist don’t belong in the same sentence, in a user interface style.
Man sharing a message about AI and Coca-Cola creative team with crying emoji, highlighting AI challenges in commercials.
Screenshot of a social media comment saying Art is being destroyed, related to AI and prompts discussion.
Comment on social media discussing efficiency in filmmaking, related to Coca-Cola holiday commercial and AI prompts.
Comment saying AI = SLOP sorry dude with 13,284 likes, discussing Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial and AI prompts.
Comment on Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial criticizing AI creativity with 21,522 likes on social media post.
Social media comment about electricity usage shown on Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial involving AI prompts.
But not everyone hated Coca-Cola’s new commercial
Screenshot of a comment by Matt saying I just saw it. It was pretty good, with one like and a dislike button.
Screenshot of a comment disputing criticism of a soda commercial in the context of Coca-Cola’s holiday AI prompts.
Comment from Jeremy discussing advertising success and value of creative promoters in Coca-Cola holiday commercial debate.
Instagram comment by treborstag saying sorry I didn’t think it’s all that bad, related to 70,000 prompts Coca-Cola holiday commercial AI discussion.
Comment saying the Coca-Cola holiday commercial ad looks good and questioning what everyone is talking about, with surprised emoji.
Comment from Delta Dawn questioning if viewers can identify all the bad aspects in Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial AI prompts discussion.
Some even defended AI, saying that we still have a long road ahead of us
Comment comparing AI’s current state to early internet days, highlighting evolving technology and future possibilities.
Comment highlighting AI's flaws with 99.9% of the audience not noticing small errors, related to Coca-Cola holiday commercial.
User comment about AI improving efficiency and manual commercials becoming more expensive, related to Coca-Cola holiday commercial prompts.
Comment about AI limitations in response to Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial featuring 70,000 prompts.
Comment criticizing AI content, highlighting its rapid development and complexity in digital discussions.
Comment discussing rapid AI progress from basic images to photorealistic video, referencing AI in Coca-Cola’s holiday commercial.
Comment on social media saying every year it gets better with hope AI and Coca-Cola holiday commercial improving.
Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."
I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.
