In these challenging times, a fictional world to live in is all you need. It’s hard to create (or even find) a fictitious world where people would want to live the rest of their lives. Some of the best fictional worlds to live in combine several different things into a finished product that is just right. However, there are a lot of secret things involved in the process of making the homey fictional worlds worth calling home. 

The good thing about fantasy settings — they get created in our minds. We design the fantasy places, like houses, we want, make them more presentable, and allow people to live in them. Some are dystopian and apocalyptic — others are more friendly, hitting closer to home. The fantasy worlds that feel like home are safe places of residence. If the sound ‘I want to live here’ comes up, that’s the fantasy world you want.

Books, video games, cinema, and television have created plenty of fictional places that feel like home when we think about them. To define the top ones, one internet user asked an interesting question on AskReddit — “Which fictional world would you live in?” Look over the list and leave an upvote on the ones you agree with the most. On the other hand, if you have a place of your own that you would like to mention, do so in the comments below.

#1

The World Of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Would Love To See All The Hybrid Animals, And Pet A Turtle Duck

TechyDad comments: "I agree. Just as long as I'm not a cabbage vendor. Bonus points if I'm a bender."
 
Vahdo also replied: "I would kill to get into Iroh's tea shop. That place looks like heaven.

#2

The Harry Potter World

ostentia asks: "How do you know you don't already, and you're just a Muggle?"
 
user replied: " I understand Voldemort poses a huge threat, but I really want to live at Hogwarts and fly on a broomstick."

#3

Animal Crossing, Carefree Is The Life For Me

user comments: "That's the first thing I thought when I read this question. Hungry? Shake a tree. No money? Shake a tree. Need some things? Shake a tree. Need an adrenaline rush? Shake a tree!

scratchy_mcballsy replied: "You’d probably end up with diabetes seeing as how there’s only fruit to eat."

#4

Sims 3. I Mean, I Can Become A CEO, Get Married, And Have Two Kids In Three Weeks

banmeifurgay comments: "And die while trying to make spaghetti."

Cassbeckberdan replied: "Or end up in a room with no door and stuck until you die."

#5

How To Train Your Dragon

"I mean, who wouldn't wanna pet a dragon that shoots fireballs at people you mildly dislike?"

#6

I Would Live In Hobbiton. Yeah, Hobbiton Seems Chill

I4getstuff replied: "Good choice. Breakfast twice. I'd like that. It's my favorite meal. And no shoes."

#7

Narnia, Mostly For My Never-Ending Love For Turkish Delight

I4getstuff replied: "No question. Talking animals is my dream."

#8

Futurama World Would Be Pretty Fun To Live In

weirdgroovynerd replied: "Until Christmas..."

#9

Minecraft

JoJoTheVampireSlayer comments: "Minecraft is really depressing if you think about it."

TACOTONY02 replied: "But the freedom is good and the enemies aren't that big of a threat if you know how to counter them."

monotonedopplereffec said: "12 minutes of blissful sleep every night, avoid natural caves and you'd be alright."

#10

Star Trek

chantsnone replied: "Star Trek is the future I hope for."
 
TheDunadan29 replied: "Personally I think Star Trek is the best bet. Utopian future with no poverty, no war, free energy, clean environment, no money, advanced medicine, replicators that make anything you can think of, interstellar travel, etc. You can literally do whatever you want since everything is available to you. And since everyone has the same standard of living you don't have to worry about getting the RNG placement as a muggle like in a Harry Potter universe. And while there was plenty of adventure going on, the Star Trek universe on the whole is fairly stable and you wouldn't be likely to be randomly killed by stuff."

#11

Lewis Carroll's Wonderland

lilpinkhouse4nobody replied: "Yeah, but the Red Queen wants your head. And everything is frustrating and annoying. She didn't really like it, you know. Even the flowers were little b*tches."

#12

100% Pokemon, A 10 Year Old Kid With A Dragon, Bliss

Antimoney wrote: "You'll also have to deal with terrorist teams taking over the world and legendary Pokemon trying to end the world every year or so."

#13

Adventure Time, I Mean There's People Made Of Candy For Crying Out Loud

IShallPetYourDogo comments: "There should also be massive levels of background radiation."

user replied: "It's all good, Finn seems to manage."

#14

Aladdin

"Genies exist in this world."

#15

Ocean Avenue From Bob's Burgers

"I could genuinely see myself spending every day trying the burger of the day and enjoying the hijinks the family gets up to. There never seems to be that crazy of trouble too, so I’d feel relatively safe living there."

#16

The Spaceship From Wall-E

angrymalaysiakid comments: "This would be great until you realize that you'll be fat very quickly in WALL-E and the possibility that the food is made out of human meat."

#17

Gta V

"Why? Easy: you can do any crime you want and if you die, you come back and play again.
Plus: meet CJ's house and hang out with Trevor Phillips. Everybody should have a Trevor Phillips hang-out experience."

#18

Dungeons & Dragons

"If I go in with meta knowledge, and provided I don't get dropped into hell, then I can really break the world. Hell, even if I get killed they are ways to claw yourself back up. Most importantly, anyone can be an adventurer so I don't have to worry about winning the powers lottery. Even without meta knowledge, the DnD universe gives the best chance of gaining meaningful power."

#19

Dragon Ball

"The world where you can fight epic battles and have a good laugh at the same time, and if you eventually die, it gets even better."

Individual_Lies replied: "Even if you only manage to get as strong as Yamcha, you're still in the 1% of Most Powerful People on Earth."

#20

Steven Universe

"Even if I wasn't a crystal gem I think it would be fun to be friends with them."

#21

Lord Of The Rings (At The End Of The Return Of The King). Living A Peaceful Life In The Shire Would Be Rather Swell

CampbellsChunkyCyst comments: "Hobbits are peaceful and quiet until you mess with their peace and quiet."
 
TheFinxter said:" I think I would love Rohan or Minas Tirith. Rohan for the country land, Minas Tirith for the architecture. Post-war of the ring, of course. Though I'd be sad to miss out on meeting someone like Gandalf. I'm still sad I'll never get to meet Ian McKellan."

#22

Rick And Morty

Almohadin replied: "Rick’s private toilet world, just dropping this here."

#23

Stardew Valley

kalimoo replied: "I just want to give a man a pomegranate twice a week until he’s in love with me."

#24

LEGO. Everything Is Awesome

gozba comments: "Until you start to walk."

windhive replied: "And then you fall into a river."

#25

If Not The Star Wars Universe, Most Definitely Hyrule!

ABackyardigan comments: "I would live in breath of the wilds Hyrule post calamity ganon."

imelordoftheimpala asks: "You'd really want to be attacked one day by a group of ninjas who have a banana fetish?"

#26

Percy Jackson's World

user comments: "Yeah, it would be cool if you're a half-blood but imagine you're just shopping in a random city and all of sudden some teenagers come around with magical weapons and powers fighting a mythological monster." user replied: "Mortals can't see the monsters though, although you do have a point about how much it would suck if you weren't a half-blood. It's essentially the same world I live in today, and nothing would change for me. I didn't really think that out."

#27

Naruto

"If everyone biologically has Chakra, I would just learn ninjitsu but skip military service."

#28

Naboo From Star Wars. Peaceful, No War, Good Economy

SamaritanPrime comments: "No, seriously, I would take being an absolute nobody in the Star Wars galaxy if it meant I got to live on Naboo.

It's just such a pretty planet. Doesn't seem to get too hot or too cold, and the people seem nice (except for that Palpatine guy- he looks creepy)... Yeah, that's a paradise."

#29

Destiny-Verse

"Even if I have to die first, I’d see little difference with today compared to the future with machines, Pirates, zombies, and space turtles."

#30

Toon Town From Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

TellyJart comments: "You can play it! Theres an online game called "toon town rewritten", it's not exact since it has a somewhat different art style, but it's close enough!"

#31

The Marvel Universe

"If I wanted to stay out of danger I just don't go to New York, and I can sell people's secret identities for hundreds of millions of dollars. I can sell information that nobody should know. Give weaknesses of their enemies to villains and heroes alike. I'd be like a war profiteer but the difference is everyone who is exposed by me will either find a way to make sure no one remembers their secret of will die and be resurrected the next year."

#32

The Sonic The Hedgehog World

"Pretty much everyone gets enhanced speed (at least enough so to consistently be able to run around naturally occurring loop-de-loops all around the planet) and it always looks super cool."

#33

In Any G-Rated World

"Certain pleasures are unavailable but there's no torture and crap."

#34

The Culture

noogetcenter replied: "Absolutely. If you were to live in a Harry Potter world or middle earth, yeah it might be cool to be a hero or a wizard but you're most likely going to be some muggle or some boring jerk who gets killed by an orc just trying to farm or something. In The Culture every boring jerk has it made."

#35

Fullmetal Alchemist

"It's one of the few anime where you can actually learn superpowers if you study and try hard enough. I would study my a*s off to get a fire glove like Mustang."

#36

Elder Scrolls!

Vahdo comments: "It might be hard living but the atmosphere is wonderful."

#37

The Jetsons

DigNitty comments: "I’m from the far-off future of 2010!"

#38

Parks And Recreation

"Parks and Recreation started off more realistic but toward the end, it's definitely a more fantastical version of reality where all sociopolitical problems have solutions that are moral, rational, and efficient and people are willing to carry them out or be convinced to carry them out, all within a week or so."

#39

Fallout

"Realistically I'll probably die fairly quickly but God, I just want to shoot a Fatman. Probably how I'd die to be honest."

#40

The World Of Twelve Monkeys

...or wait, do we live in that world now already?

#41

Doom

"Even if I'd die within the first few minutes. Seeing the slayer rip through demons like nobody's business would be a sight."

#42

Monster Hunter: World

"You can't die, no one dies. Except for the big dumb idiot monsters that spawn endlessly and people pay you for bringing bits of the dead thing. Then, you go back to base where there is an unlimited supply of the most delicious food and drink you've ever seen, prepared by awesome cat friends."

#43

Wreck-It Ralph

the_quiet_whisper replied: "Was going to say any Super Mario game, but this easily tops it."
Snoo79382 said: "The Internet in Wreck-It Ralph would be fun, it's just so I could visit the Disney area."

#44

Food Wars!

"Can you imagine eating food so delicious your clothes go flying off?"

#45

One Piece, Being A Pirate Sounds Cool

natty00s replied: "Yeah, same! My goal is to live in/by the ocean so that world would pretty much be a dream!"

#46

We Bare Bears

"I know this is a bit more childish, but We-bare-bears. Who wouldn't want to be friends with three friendly bears who would always help?"

#47

My Side Of The Mountain

"Run away from NYC as a young teen to live in a hollow tree and hunt with a captured falcon. Seems legit."

#48

The Scott Pilgrim Universe

"Kick a*s with no consequences, get 1-ups and collect coins and items, hang out with hot chicks, and play cool tunes. Also, all the great hangouts of Toronto still exist there."

#49

Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends!

LeluWater replied: "This is an answer I didn’t expect to vibe with but I totally vibe with it. Kids are capable of creating essentially magical creatures that are perfect companions for them, mild shenanigans, and grandma fosters cookies."

#50

Jojos Bizarre Adventure

ThiccGenji comments: "I hope you don’t have a dog."

#51

Mister Roger' Neighborhood

"His soothing voice telling you everything will be ok."

