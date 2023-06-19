Cartoons have always had us longing for another reality, one that’s far more colorful (literally and not), more imaginative, and with better foods than pâté en croûte, celeriac velouté, and bouillabaisse combined together. In fact, cartoon foods have had some people dreaming really hard about trying them, and they are not alone - there’s a whole Reddit thread dedicated to fictional foods where people who have longed to try them since, like, forever meet! So, if you’re curious about which cartoon dishes are the most popular on people’s bucket lists, be our guest and take a look at this list.

So, what’s so great about these delicious foods from alternate realities? Well, for starters, the way they were drawn! It seems that the artists who worked on these famous cartoons definitely spared an extra minute or two to make these foods irresistibly scrumptious, thus piquing our curiosity to try them in real life. Another thing that makes them seem so so delicious is the way the cartoon characters react to tasting these incredible foods. Always with an extra flair to emphasize the meal’s deliciousness which gets us all a tiny bit jealous and wanting to sink our teeth into a Krabby Patty or a Reptar Bar, too. But that’s all okay - by purely imagining the taste of these incredible cartoon dishes, we can try and recreate them ourselves to our very liking. And yeah, although the burgers, the cookies, and the ratatouille we make will never look the same, we can at least believe they taste the same as in these iconic cartoons.

Right-o, ready to find out which fictional foods got people really, really hungry for a bite? If so, just scroll down below and check out the submissions! And if you find your own favorite meal from any old cartoon missing from this list, tell us about it in the comments section.