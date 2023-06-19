Cartoons have always had us longing for another reality, one that’s far more colorful (literally and not), more imaginative, and with better foods than pâté en croûte, celeriac velouté, and bouillabaisse combined together. In fact, cartoon foods have had some people dreaming really hard about trying them, and they are not alone - there’s a whole Reddit thread dedicated to fictional foods where people who have longed to try them since, like, forever meet! So, if you’re curious about which cartoon dishes are the most popular on people’s bucket lists, be our guest and take a look at this list. 

So, what’s so great about these delicious foods from alternate realities? Well, for starters, the way they were drawn! It seems that the artists who worked on these famous cartoons definitely spared an extra minute or two to make these foods irresistibly scrumptious, thus piquing our curiosity to try them in real life. Another thing that makes them seem so so delicious is the way the cartoon characters react to tasting these incredible foods. Always with an extra flair to emphasize the meal’s deliciousness which gets us all a tiny bit jealous and wanting to sink our teeth into a Krabby Patty or a Reptar Bar, too. But that’s all okay - by purely imagining the taste of these incredible cartoon dishes, we can try and recreate them ourselves to our very liking. And yeah, although the burgers, the cookies, and the ratatouille we make will never look the same, we can at least believe they taste the same as in these iconic cartoons. 

Right-o, ready to find out which fictional foods got people really, really hungry for a bite? If so, just scroll down below and check out the submissions! And if you find your own favorite meal from any old cartoon missing from this list, tell us about it in the comments section. 

#1

Krabby Patties (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Krabby Patties (SpongeBob SquarePants)

8 points
#2

Cup O' Pizza (The Jerk)

Cup O' Pizza (The Jerk)

8 points
#3

Ned Flanders Hot Chocolate (The Simpsons)

Ned Flanders Hot Chocolate (The Simpsons)

8 points
#4

$5 Milkshake (Pulp Fiction)

$5 Milkshake (Pulp Fiction)

8 points
Heather Resatz
Heather Resatz
Community Member
56 minutes ago

At the time $5 seemed outrageous! Good luck finding a $5 shake in a restaurant now!

At the time $5 seemed outrageous! Good luck finding a $5 shake in a restaurant now!

1
1point
reply
#5

Everlasting Gobstopper (Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory)

Everlasting Gobstopper (Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory)

7 points
#6

Remy's Ratatouille (Ratatouille)

Remy's Ratatouille (Ratatouille)

7 points
#7

Butterbeer (Harry Potter Series)

Butterbeer (Harry Potter Series)

7 points
#8

Chocolate Frogs (Harry Potter Series)

Chocolate Frogs (Harry Potter Series)

7 points
#9

Big Kahuna Burger (Pulp Fiction)

Big Kahuna Burger (Pulp Fiction)

7 points
#10

Romulan Ale (Star Trek)

Romulan Ale (Star Trek)

7 points
#11

The Ratatouille Soup (Ratatouille)

The Ratatouille Soup (Ratatouille)

7 points
#12

Kronk's Hot Spinach Puffs (Kronk's New Groove)

Kronk's Hot Spinach Puffs (Kronk's New Groove)

7 points
#13

The Feast (Hook)

The Feast (Hook)

7 points
#14

Yovo Fruit (Avatar)

Yovo Fruit (Avatar)

7 points
#15

Tubby Toast (Teletubbies)

Tubby Toast (Teletubbies)

7 points
justmemorticia
justmemorticia
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Burnt smiley face pancake? On it!

Burnt smiley face pancake? On it!

0
0points
reply
#16

The Eyeball Soup (Indiana Jones)

The Eyeball Soup (Indiana Jones)

7 points
#17

Fizzy Lifting Drinks (Charlie And The Chocolate Factory)

Fizzy Lifting Drinks (Charlie And The Chocolate Factory)

7 points
#18

Jellyfish Sandwiches (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Jellyfish Sandwiches (SpongeBob SquarePants)

7 points
#19

Pretty Patties(SpongeBob SquarePants)

Pretty Patties(SpongeBob SquarePants)

7 points
#20

"Eat Me" Cookies (Alice In Wonderland)

"Eat Me" Cookies (Alice In Wonderland)

6 points
#21

Golden Eggs (Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory)

Golden Eggs (Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory)

6 points
#22

Lickable Wallpaper (Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory)

Lickable Wallpaper (Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory)

6 points
#23

Turkish Delight (The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe)

Turkish Delight (The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe)

6 points
#24

Gray Stuff (Beauty And The Beast)

Gray Stuff (Beauty And The Beast)

6 points
#25

Gummiberry Juice (Adventures Of The Gummi Bears)

Gummiberry Juice (Adventures Of The Gummi Bears)

6 points
#26

Porridge Egg Thing Mushu Makes For Mulan (Mulan)

Porridge Egg Thing Mushu Makes For Mulan (Mulan)

6 points
#27

Brock's Jelly Filled Onigiri (Pokémon)

Brock's Jelly Filled Onigiri (Pokémon)

6 points
#28

Lembas Bread (Lord Of The Rings)

Lembas Bread (Lord Of The Rings)

6 points
#29

Ed’s Special Sauce (Good Burger)

Ed's Special Sauce (Good Burger)

6 points
#30

Bachelor Chow (Futurama)

Bachelor Chow (Futurama)

6 points
#31

Pizza Hut Dehydrated Pizza (Back To The Future Part II)

Pizza Hut Dehydrated Pizza (Back To The Future Part II)

6 points
#32

Hot Chocolate (The Polar Express)

Hot Chocolate (The Polar Express)

5 points
#33

Reptar Bars (The Rugrats)

Reptar Bars (The Rugrats)

5 points
#34

Scooby Snacks (Scooby-Doo)

Scooby Snacks (Scooby-Doo)

5 points
#35

Cheesy Poofs (South Park)

Cheesy Poofs (South Park)

5 points
#36

Pasta Puttanesca (A Series Of Unfortunate Events)

Pasta Puttanesca (A Series Of Unfortunate Events)

5 points
#37

Raktajino (Star Trek)

Raktajino (Star Trek)

5 points
#38

The Beauty And The Beast "Be Our Guest" Feast

The Beauty And The Beast "Be Our Guest" Feast

5 points
#39

Super-Duper Sandwich (Scooby-Doo)

Super-Duper Sandwich (Scooby-Doo)

5 points
#40

Popplers (Futurama)

Popplers (Futurama)

5 points
#41

Ambrosia (Xena: Warrior Princess)

Ambrosia (Xena: Warrior Princess)

5 points
#42

The Gumbo (Princess And The Frog)

The Gumbo (Princess And The Frog)

5 points
#43

The Crème De La Crème (Aristocats)

The Crème De La Crème (Aristocats)

5 points
#44

Spaghetti Tacos (iCarly)

Spaghetti Tacos (iCarly)

5 points
#45

Tomacco (The Simpsons)

Tomacco (The Simpsons)

5 points
#46

The Giant Ribs (The Flinstones)

The Giant Ribs (The Flinstones)

5 points
#47

Soy Pop (The Simpsons)

Soy Pop (The Simpsons)

5 points
#48

Jawbreakers (Ed, Edd n Eddy)

Jawbreakers (Ed, Edd n Eddy)

5 points
#49

The Mushroom Polka-Dots (Charlie And The Chocolate Factory)

The Mushroom Polka-Dots (Charlie And The Chocolate Factory)

5 points
#50

Beignets (The Princess And The Frog)

Beignets (The Princess And The Frog)

4 points
#51

Monica's Candy (Friends)

Monica's Candy (Friends)

4 points
#52

Green Eggs And Ham (Green Eggs And Ham)

Green Eggs And Ham (Green Eggs And Ham)

4 points
#53

The Pizza (A Goofy Movie)

The Pizza (A Goofy Movie)

4 points
#54

Soylent Green (Soylent Green)

Soylent Green (Soylent Green)

4 points
