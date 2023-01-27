Someone Asked, “What Feels Like A Sin, But Isn’t?” And People Delivered, Here Are 53 Of Their Best Responses
How often have you felt you’ve been observed by security when you left a store without buying anything? Let’s not even talk about the experience of purchasing a pregnancy test while NOT trying to conceive. These are just some of the awkward situations and things that feel illegal but aren’t that people face daily. And frankly, we’ve all been in weird situations where we felt like we shouldn’t be doing something, although there was, in fact, nothing wrong with it!
Hence, when someone on AskReddit asked, "What feels like a sin, but isn't?" thousands of people jumped on the thread to reveal the many odd and funny situations in which they felt they’d committed a vice, which, clearly, wasn't the case at all, ranging from things such as taking time off work, skipping a workout, and not leaving a tip to wearing Crocs in public. (Truthfully, the latter might be the 11th unwritten Commandment.)
Below, we've compiled some of the best answers from the thread, sharing things that feel illegal but aren't. Do you also feel the same about the examples left by the people? Let us know by giving them an upvote! Also, anything else you would like to add to the list featuring what feels illegal but isn't? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Accidentally Stepping On A Dog
Add to that accidentally shocking them because of static shock 😬 my one boy yelps as if u just kicked him across the room. I feel so bad especially since he's almost a senior 😢
Not Feeding The Doggie A Snack When He Is Sitting There Looking At You With Those Big Eyes
God yes. I feel so guilty because my one boy is on a diet and hates it. He eats like he's starving now and stares at me like I'm being cruel to him. The other just has a perpetual pathetic look on his face which is actually easier to ignore.
Walking Out Of The Store, Without Buying Anything
I do this all the time, I have no shame. Or is it money? can't remember.
Playing With Your Cat, Making Him Spin In Circles Until He Falls Over From Dizziness
Eating Something Super Decadent Like Those 4826294 Calorie Fancy Donuts. Feels Like Gluttony Even Though It’s Just A Donut
Feels like you have you eat it like people do an Ortolon; head covered to hide your shame (actually probably not the reason they cover head but sounds right to me since it's cruel)
Walking On Freshly-Mopped Floor
That's why you do the weird tip-toe, half hop/half trot dancing walk over it.
Watching TV All Day
Eating Fast Food
Not related to the post: We don't have them in the UK, but I've seen them on a few posts now, so I'm assuming they are a fairly big chain, but... Does anyone else think that 'In-n-out burger' is a REALLY bad name? For me it just conjures images of food poisoning.
Not Having A Job
"To be more specific, not having a job that pays bi-weekly and working 40 hours a week of work. Like I’m making money in other ways that only require a bit of my time and I get paid well. Also just being unemployed in general."
Buying Something You Want Because You Want It, And Not Because It Is Required
So much guilt and anguish. I received money for Christmas and haven't spent it yet because I'm still in the process of convincing myself to buy something I want.
You Feel Like You Are Comitting A Sin When You Are Casually Walking And There Is Police Somewhere. Or Is That Just Me?
Getting A Food Sample And Listening To The Person Talk About What’s In That Food And How They Made It And Then Not Buying The Product
Saying To The Barber That You Don't Like Your Haircut
Setting Boundaries Or Disconnecting With Family For Your Own Mental Peace
Being free should never feel like a sin. You can always consider reconnecting once your mental health is more stable and you feel able to manage them.
Not Going With A Friend To Do Something Because You'd Rather Be With Another Friend
Flushing The Toilet At Night
Eating A Cup Of Instant Noodle In The Midnight When I Can't Sleep Because Of That Little Hunger Inside Is Keeping Me Awake
Not Putting The Trolley Back At The Supermarket
Drinking Drinks Straight Out Of The Bottle When You Know Someone Else Is Gonna Be Using The Bottle
Saying 'No' To People
Taking Time Off Of Work, Doesn't Matter If It's A Medical Emergency Or For Vacation, I Always End Up Feeling Some Guilt Over It
"Unless it's an assigned day off, seems to be the only exception. Even then, I'd I get called in I'll feel guilty if I reject the call in (sometimes I have to just that for my sanity)."
Eating Luxurious Food Once In A While. Because, You Know, Life Is Too Short To Be So Worried And All That
Not Playing With My Daughter Because I Am Tired
Falling In Love With Your Friends Girlfriend After They Breakup!
Dude, come on! You were already in love with her! And your friend probably knows if!
Wearing Crocs In Public
This picture is terrible! That yarn is going to get caught on that jewelry. What are you thinking? You could damage that project. And who puts yarn on a public bench? It's so gross. Sorry but it's just so wrong
These Days, A Single Cough Or Sneeze
I'm sure I speak for many allergy sufferers when I say it feels like you have to say allergies or make a comment about allergies anytime you sneeze or cough. "Damn allergies" "just some post nasal" ect....
Sleeping In. Especially When You Have Kids
Bobusbroughtmehere wrote: "I feel this, and I don't even have kids. The day just feels wasted."
Having An Independent Opinion Within A Group Of People Who All Think Exactly The Same Thing
"It's usually because they just agree with and copy each other until they all think alike. You are made to feel like you've committed a sin because you can think for yourself."
Not Using A Present Someone Else Gave You
Simply Entering A Candy Shop Feels Just Like A Sin To Me. Those Places Are Evil, I Can Feel It
When You Go To They Gym And Use One 50 Plate And Ten 5 Plates
Not Dancing On A Wedding
Not Using Hand Sanitizer
Eating A Pomegranate Naked In Your Bathtub
fermat 1432 replied: "Exactly! And no stains."
Plus side, the seeds float so if you drop any they're just bobbing around in the water
Speaking Up For Yourself And Asking For Things
No, it's only a sin if you are forcing yourself and demanding things.
Being British And Not Saying "Sorry!" To Inanimate Objects When You Bump Into Them
I love seeing this happen, really does make me smile. As a clumsy Irish culchie, when I bump into things it tends to be quite hard so the words are usually, 'Son of a...'
Skipping My Daily Workout. It Doesn’t Matter The Reason, I Just Feel A Lot Of Guilt
A Super Long Hot Shower
What is this you speak of? We have electric water heater so hot water only lasts so long per shower
Reaping The Rewards Of Your Hard Work While Your Relatives Are Still Struggling Because Of Their Bad Decisions
"One of my cousins recently mocked us for having a 'lavish lifestyle' because we finally bought a modest home. Like he never knew all the hard work that my mom, my brothers, and I went through just to be where we are right now."
Going Into A Shop 20 Minutes Before Close And Leaving Before They Close
I Know It’s Bad But Laughing When Someone Falls. I Do Sometimes Get The Giggles When I See It But I Try Not To Do It Out Loud
Cheating In A Single Player Video Game
Eternallydecent wrote: "I remember I did that when I first played Skyrim as I kept getting killed all the time, put on God mode as I was learning how to fight and how everything worked. Once I figured it out and turned it off I felt pretty bad afterward but then I was like, wait for a second, who cares?"
Moving A Cat Off Your Lap
Not Donating Money For A Good Cause
Cleaning Your Ears With A Q-Tip
Sci3ntus: "My ENT doc told me, 'Never put anything smaller than your elbow into your ear.” Pretty good advice I guess.'"