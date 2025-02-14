ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing says cringey humor more than a randomly-timed dad joke. No context. No set-up. Just pure funny father energy. Puns that put your rolling eyes far into the back of your head. One-liners that leave you wondering, "What just happened? How did we get here?" Quips that create an awkward silence. But as much as we pretend to hate them, we just can't get enough of a great dad joke.

More than a million people have joined a Facebook group dedicated to dad jokes and memes since it started. Dad Jokes Daily does exactly as the name suggests, sharing posts that are lame, funny, classic, embarrassing, and everything in between. The page's "About" info reads, "What's brown and sticky? A stick" but the content goes far beyond that. Bored Panda has gathered our favorite gems from the group for anyone looking for something to laugh at next time the kids are throwing a tantrum.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two people in a game show setting celebrate, highlighting dad's humor about winning an appliance.

Darren Barwick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
caroline_kimber avatar
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm going to Bongo's Bingo in Glasgow for my birthday, and I can see that you can win a Henry's Hoover.....bring it on!!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Text on yellow background with laughing emojis, showcasing dad humor about disabling cookies with a gingerbread man joke.

    Kevin Yates Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Peanut shells arranged like a nativity scene, showcasing dad's humor.

    Polina Toding Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Man facepalming with classic dad humor about birth year misunderstanding.

    Life of Fred Math (Fan Club) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TFW the 'old' person in the joke was born the same year you became an adult. Feeling a tad old right now.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    Branch on the sidewalk humorously resembling a tarantula, capturing dad's unique sense of humor.

    Daily Dose Of Comedy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If that really was a spider, I'd be on the next flight out to somewhere where they don't have spiders!!!!!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Man in a patterned shirt looking confused, with text about Tylenol deciding which body part to work on. Dad’s humor summarized.

    Ivan Allen Jr. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    Text joke about dad's humor: "I list ambulance as emergency contact since family won't answer unknown numbers."

    Ivan Allen Jr. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Family dinner with text "Thank you Jesus for this meal"; farm worker with text "De nada,” capturing dad humor.

    Jshyne ChillGang Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Dad humor post showing footprints and tire tracks in snow with a humorous caption referencing Fred Flintstone.

    Kevin Yates Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Dad humor meme with principal, dad, and son in a festive setting, highlighting a witty conversation about school trouble.

    Jaysin Lewis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Two men humorously discuss a sofa's seating capacity for dad humor.

    Dhona Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Red car with a humorous, boxy design parked at a gas station, highlighting dad's humor.

    Dana Csuhta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Car windshield with a small clear patch, text overlay with dad humor about using a discount card to clear frost.

    Nathan Boulton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Text on a humorous image about people's behavior compared to Noah's choice of animals.

    Karol A Davis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Man sleeping peacefully in bed with humorous dad joke caption above him.

    Fatmawati Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Text post illustrating classic dad humor about road and exes.

    Mark Vi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A plate of liver with onions, illustrating dad humor about eating liver before drinking to confuse alcohol.

    Mike Fischer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pamelacarter_1 avatar
    Pamela Carter
    Pamela Carter
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m glad I don’t drink wine because I hate liver. When I was a kid my Mom told me some people have to eat liver or die, I told her I’d just die then.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Text-based dad humor featuring a rabbit joke about blood type O.

    Dila Ocha Riyyen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    salron avatar
    Ronstantin
    Ronstantin
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Text image displaying a humorous scenario about explaining modern smartphone use to someone from the 1950s.

    Mike Girsback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Bearded man sitting with caption about night shift, embodying classic dad humor.

    Wulan Indri Savitry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Home Alone house with humorous dad-themed text about aging and mortgage worries.

    Scott Morrison Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In 1990 I was not old yet and I still thought that. I also wondered how much it cost to raise that fictional family.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #22

    Sign with dad humor about bikers and walkers with a funny notice about next Monday.

    Brittney Brown Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Text joke on red background highlighting dad's humor, reads: "I know what I'm getting for Christmas... Fat... I'm getting fat."

    Morris Mariner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Dad humor comic featuring a pun: "Nice to meet you, hungry" and a follow-up joke about being in a room for days.

    Kelsey Cairo Bullock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Wet rodent with a humorous expression, illustrating dad humor about waking up to a work alarm daily.

    Colleen Blake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Pepperoni pizza cut to avoid slicing through toppings, showcasing dad's humor in meal preparation.

    Jaysin Lewis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Man and woman in a humorous dialogue about quitting a job, showcasing dad humor.

    Fatmawati Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Men's restroom door humor; door handle awkwardly placed on person graphic.

    Jshyne ChillGang Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    Ultrasound with a humorous caption about a good night's sleep reflecting dad's humor.

    Arthur Speranzo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Man on a swing with a phone, showcasing dad humor waiting for a call to end.

    Hels Louise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Hilarious dad humor meme about a "husband hack" for ending arguments with his wife by undressing.

    Tony Lombardo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Shopping cart with bread, toaster, and bathtub plug, showcasing dad’s humor with a funny caption about cashier concern.

    Tony Lombardo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Cartoon character reacting to a funny conversation about boiled eggs, embodying dad's humor.

    Jesse Tortorice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Text about how similar "exercise" and "extra fries" sound, showcasing dad humor.

    Kevin Yates Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Man in camo using a chainsaw unsafely, illustrating dad humor.

    Tony Lombardo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    Dad humor meme with a man and woman exchanging jokes about appearance.

    Ami Rahmi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    A humorous post depicting two men arguing about a wrong password and resetting it.

    John Sullivan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Humorous dad post about the struggles of being a responsible adult every day.

    The Daily Quote Hub Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Muscular man in a black tank top posing humorously, capturing dad humor essence.

    Angelia Mckinnie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vilem-marak avatar
    Wij
    Wij
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The grass is cut. It was shorn by those who are dad. And the dad keep it. The crass is cut.- lord of the rings

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    Graffiti removal worker humorously discovers his own image on a wall.

    Jshyne ChillGang Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    A funny meme illustrating dad’s humor with a surprised child and text about getting bitten by a snake for extra time.

    Jon Olson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Dad humor post with a pun about a date not showing up at the gym.

    Dadsaysjokes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Wooden paddle joke representing dad humor about the "Board of Education."

    Vivian Resonable Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Beekeeper with a humorous caption showcasing classic dad's humor.

    Michael Lani Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    Scene from a show used as a dad humor meme about a Lego store sale, with a play on words about being "lined up for blocks."

    Trevor Alex Sumner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #46

    Cartoon of turkeys in a band called "The Leftovers," with a speech bubble reflecting dad humor.

    Catherine Lee Rodriguez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Yoga humor meme comparing a yoga pose to a person lying on the ground, labeled "Yoga Master" and "Jägermeister."

    Jaysin Lewis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Cartoon duck in bed, illustrating dad's humor with a joke about calling in late to work.

    Fitri Yani Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Man pretending to milk a giant cow udder for dad humor.

    John Devine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess the joke is supposed to be about where coconut milk comes from. Also, how did this get past BP censor? It's a man handling boobs that are attached to what looks like a giant boob. I mean, not exactly, but to BP anything is naughty.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #50

    Text-based image with classic dad humor about a burglar and not calling the cops.

    Jshyne ChillGang Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    stefanscheiben avatar
    The Scout
    The Scout
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just like it wernt with the hitchhiker who once asked me if I wasn't afraid of giving a serial killer a ride. I just told him the probability of two serial killers in the same car was practically zero...

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #51

    Milk jug with Valentine's Day expiration, highlighting dad humor.

    Lazer Shane Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Funny "Rent A Boyfriend" Thanksgiving packages sign with a man in a suit.

    Marty Ross Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Cat in apron reading recipe with person, showcasing dad's humor.

    Jon Olson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Dad humor post with a pun about losing a bank job after being asked to check a woman's balance.

    Dadsaysjokes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Map illustrating dad's humor with Indiana as "Indiana" in red and all other states labeled as "Outdiana" in yellow.

    Nathan Boulton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Dad humor meme: a man tells a chicken coop joke to a kid in a cowboy hat, eliciting a typical eye-roll response.

    Jonny Pepperston Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Cartoon peppers featuring dad's humor with a ghost pepper joke in a comic strip.

    Comedy Reels Clips Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Old man with Santa hat reading list, humorously captioned to reflect dad's humor.

    Mike Girsback Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Woman and dog sharing a humorous exchange about bicycles, showcasing dad's humor.

    BlaCkk Queenn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Text on black background humorously says, "I used to be cool... now I'm just my dog's snack dealer," illustrating dad's humor.

    Kevin Herrera Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Optical illusion with donkeys on grass, humorously stating the count changes when flipped.

    John Sullivan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The person turning the picture upside down is presumably the tenth?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #62

    Father and son sharing a pun, showcasing dad humor with playful dialogue about military service.

    Moms Jie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Three friends in a car laughing, contrasted with an Australian outback road sign. Dad's humor captured in travel comparison.

    Afwa Kamala Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually slightly refreshing to see the second half of this joke be about Australia instead of USA

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #64

    Funny dad humor post on a juice bottle questioning the number of strawberries.

    Brett Whitlock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    metalrob72 avatar
    Carl Roberts
    Carl Roberts
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For those that don't get it....In mathematics "22!" means "22 factorial". 22 factorial = 1.12 sextillion

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #65

    Text post showcasing dad humor with a conversation between a wife and husband.

    Larry Reindl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Dad humor illustrated with a photo collage showing the same road in Florida across all four seasons, appearing unchanged.

    Tod Foster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    adrian_5 avatar
    Adrian
    Adrian
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is inaccurate. California maybe. I've lived in both.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #67

    Wonder Bread bags labeled as "snow socks," exemplifying dad humor.

    Colleen Blake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Text on blue background humorously captures classic dad humor about Christmas gifts.

    Reyna DiSalvo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Cartoon illustrating dad humor with a Microsoft Office pun about PowerPoint, Excel, and Word in a workplace setting.

    Colleen Blake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Text post exemplifying dad's humor: "Marriage tip: when your wife asks what's on TV, DO NOT say dust."

    Tony Lombardo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    A trailer painted as Boba Fett's helmet, showcasing dad humor in a driveway.

    Joshua Daniel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Dad's humor meme with two men, one says his wife ran away with his best friend, and became friends with him just yesterday.

    Ami Rahmi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Dad humor meme showing a person with a fake seatbelt and a Pikachu wearing a police hat, capturing witty dad jokes.

    Joshua Edwards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Dad humor: person pouring gravy from a large container onto food, with mashed potatoes and veggies nearby.

    Arthur Speranzo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #75

    Cartoon illustrating dad humor with a teacher asking a student about Newton's law in a funny misunderstanding.

    Rista Wahyuningtyas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Man holding a beer next to a humorous sign about tea being dangerous, illustrating classic dad humor.

    Sohail Vohra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    Text meme with dad’s humor: "What's the leading cause of dry skin? Towels".

    Catherine Lee Rodriguez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Cow-shaped bench with text "Look, a Cowch," illustrating dad humor.

    Jaysin Lewis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We had about 200 holstein cows on our dairy farm. It always sucked when one of them started to deflate like that.. Sometimes we could save it if we got to it soon enough with a portable air compressor.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #79

    Humorous dad quote about kids unplugging life support for phone charging, with laughing emoticons.

    Robert Bare Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    School lunch humor: slice of pizza and chocolate milk at 11am.

    Michael Schilling Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #81

    Dad humor joke about eating a donut without sprinkles, with the text "Diets are hard" over a glazed donut background.

    Mike Kelley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    "Marked safe from Black Friday shoppers, humor post with a blue flag icon."

    Ivan Allen Jr. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    stefanscheiben avatar
    The Scout
    The Scout
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I never understood the very concept of Black Friday stampedes. In other countries this is just another sale, if any.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!