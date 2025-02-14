ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing says cringey humor more than a randomly-timed dad joke. No context. No set-up. Just pure funny father energy. Puns that put your rolling eyes far into the back of your head. One-liners that leave you wondering, "What just happened? How did we get here?" Quips that create an awkward silence. But as much as we pretend to hate them, we just can't get enough of a great dad joke.

More than a million people have joined a Facebook group dedicated to dad jokes and memes since it started. Dad Jokes Daily does exactly as the name suggests, sharing posts that are lame, funny, classic, embarrassing, and everything in between. The page's "About" info reads, "What's brown and sticky? A stick" but the content goes far beyond that. Bored Panda has gathered our favorite gems from the group for anyone looking for something to laugh at next time the kids are throwing a tantrum.