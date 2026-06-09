Below, we’ve rounded up some random and interesting photos of these beloved animals. Scroll down for a guaranteed serotonin boost, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites. Enjoy!

There’s something about seeing a dog that immediately makes us want to grab our phones and snap a pic. It doesn’t even have to be ours, and it definitely doesn’t have to be doing anything special. A pup could simply be lying on the floor, and we’d still be delighted enough to capture the moment forever. Dogs are great exactly as they are.

#1 Found My Dog’s Super Power

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#2 It’s My Dog’s Birthday Today. Here She Is Dressed Up As Dobby For Halloween

#3 My Dog Found The Perfect Nook To Hide From The Wind

#4 My Dogs Appear To Have Merged This Morning

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#5 My Dog Kinda Looks Like An Oil Painting In This Photo

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#6 My Chunky Dog Has The Image Of A Cat On Her Back And They Appear To Share A Tail

#7 It’s A Good Look

#8 Awww

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#9 I Bought A Mini Toy Laptop For My Dog. So He Can At Least Look Like He's Helping Support This Family

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#10 This Happened In My Front Yard This Morning…. I Have So Many Questions

#11 My Dog, Beak. This Is His Best Angle, Showcasing His Formidable Teef

#12 Sir Crazy Eyes Desires The Swiss Cheese Plz

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#13 My Dogs Face Through Her Favorite Toy

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#14 "This Is Fine."

#15 Yep Spot On

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#16 He Still Thinking About Your Birthday Party

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#17 I Come Downstairs To My 80lb Shepherd Watching Bob Burgers. I’ve Never Been Prouder

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#18 My Parents’ Border Collie Copper At The Dog Pool

#19 Meet My Best Friend And Personal Clown, Daisy She is a foster fail that I got at 8 months old from the boxer rescue, and she’s now 8 years old and still acts like a goober baby.



#20 My Dog Was Neutered Yesterday & He Hates A Cone So I Had To Come Up With A Better Solution (= The Pants). This Is His Favourite Pose

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#21 At Doggy Daycare, My Dog Made A New Best Friend

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#22 My Dog And I Have The Same Hair

#23 This Moth My Neighbor's Dog Found

#24 My Dog's Feet In Winter

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#25 "Looks White And Gold To Me."

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#26 This Dog Perfectly Matched The Landscape

#27 My Dogs Xl Eyelashes

#28 My Dog’s Scary Shadow

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#29 This Pitbull Pulled Out His Teddy To Show It To The Dog Of The Other Car

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#30 My Dog Yawned At The Exact Moment I Took A Photo Of Him In Front Of The Graffiti That Looks Like Him

#31 This Albino Dog Needs A Wizards Hat

#32 A Local Farm Where I Live Had Trouble With Their Flock All Wanting To Sleep In The Same House Each night they have to go break them up. The other night they found their dog had joined in.



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#33 Martini Dog Is Not Amused

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#34 The Shadow Correctly Labels This Dog

#35 He’s Just Asking Questions

#36 My Favorite Pic Of My Pug. There Is No Hole In The Grass

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#37 My Dog Was Sitting Like This While Being Fed With A Fork By Her Grandpa

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#38 My Dog Is Always Making This Face

#39 This Is My Weird Little Buddy

#40 Please Rest Your Gaze On This Majestic Creature His name is Tater and he's my cousin's dog.



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#41 Tried To Take A Photo Of A Rainbow While Watering The Grass, And My Dog Wanted To Be In The Shot

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#42 My Dog And A Full Rainbow

#43 How My Dog Greets Me Every Day After Work

#44 My Dog Has 4 Thumbs In His Back Paws

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#45 My Tiny Old Dog, In A Tiny Hat And Tiny Boots

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#46 Took This Of My Dog A While Back. Thought It Turned Out Well

#47 This Actual Photo Of My Dog Looks Surprisingly Fake For Some Weird Reason

#48 Wife Sent This After Picking Up Our Dog After Surgery Today. Says He's "Still Under The Influence"

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#49 My Buddy's Dog Saw A Moose

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#50 My Dog Got A Little Excited When I Arrived Home For The Holidays Honestly impressive.



#51 This Is My New Dog, Blu. His Tongue Sticks Out Like This All The Time

#52 You Went Back, Right?

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#53 My Dog Got Chased By A Goose

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#54 My Pregnant Wife Has Been Practicing Her Swaddling Technique On The Dog

#55 My Dad’s Childhood Dog, Nasty

#56 My Fiance Was Reading Meters Today And Startled This Doggo. Doggo Went To Run Inside, But The Main Door Was Closed