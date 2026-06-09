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There’s something about seeing a dog that immediately makes us want to grab our phones and snap a pic. It doesn’t even have to be ours, and it definitely doesn’t have to be doing anything special. A pup could simply be lying on the floor, and we’d still be delighted enough to capture the moment forever. Dogs are great exactly as they are.

Below, we’ve rounded up some random and interesting photos of these beloved animals. Scroll down for a guaranteed serotonin boost, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites. Enjoy!

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#1

Found My Dog’s Super Power

Beagle dog standing in a grassy field with a rainbow in the cloudy sky

Murfmeister Report

12points
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    #2

    It’s My Dog’s Birthday Today. Here She Is Dressed Up As Dobby For Halloween

    Italian greyhound standing upright wrapped in cloth indoors

    Rag3ina Report

    12points
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    #3

    My Dog Found The Perfect Nook To Hide From The Wind

    Dog resting in a rock crevice overlooking coastal cliffs

    Theworldwalk Report

    12points
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    #4

    My Dogs Appear To Have Merged This Morning

    Two golden retrievers peeking from behind partially open door

    NegativePitch Report

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    #5

    My Dog Kinda Looks Like An Oil Painting In This Photo

    Slim dog looking through glass door inside sunlit house

    Hcrumble Report

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    #6

    My Chunky Dog Has The Image Of A Cat On Her Back And They Appear To Share A Tail

    Dog sitting on floral patterned couch with distinct brown and white fur markings

    goodtwos Report

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    #7

    It’s A Good Look

    Dog playing in water with ball that looks like teeth

    hilary_l072 Report

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    #8

    Awww

    Dog and Charmander plush toy napping together

    dahliaplz Report

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    #9

    I Bought A Mini Toy Laptop For My Dog. So He Can At Least Look Like He's Helping Support This Family

    Dog wearing bandana with miniature laptop in front of it

    Strawburry17 Report

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    #10

    This Happened In My Front Yard This Morning…. I Have So Many Questions

    Brown dog perched awkwardly on red fire hydrant

    amandalaguera Report

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    #11

    My Dog, Beak. This Is His Best Angle, Showcasing His Formidable Teef

    Closeup of white dog making a funny face indoors

    areichart Report

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    #12

    Sir Crazy Eyes Desires The Swiss Cheese Plz

    Dog looking through cheese slice held in front of face

    Austx10 Report

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    #13

    My Dogs Face Through Her Favorite Toy

    Dog’s face seen through blue ball toy with intense eyes

    Remnant16 Report

    11points
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    #14

    "This Is Fine."

    Dog sitting near fire pit reflection looks like dog on fire dog photos

    marisaiscamp Report

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    #15

    Yep Spot On

    Fluffy dog with hair resembling Will Ferrell dog photos

    thomasthesquare Report

    11points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    He Still Thinking About Your Birthday Party

    Dog on couch looking at owner with sad eyes dog photos

    itgirIb Report

    11points
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    #17

    I Come Downstairs To My 80lb Shepherd Watching Bob Burgers. I’ve Never Been Prouder

    German shepherd lying on sofa in relaxed pose

    focusynocd Report

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    #18

    My Parents’ Border Collie Copper At The Dog Pool

    Dog mid-jump over pool hurdle with stick in mouth

    eldersveld Report

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    #19

    Meet My Best Friend And Personal Clown, Daisy

    White dog playing outside holding red frisbee in mouth

    She is a foster fail that I got at 8 months old from the boxer rescue, and she’s now 8 years old and still acts like a goober baby.

    FlappyFaceDeluxe Report

    11points
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    #20

    My Dog Was Neutered Yesterday & He Hates A Cone So I Had To Come Up With A Better Solution (= The Pants). This Is His Favourite Pose

    Golden retriever wearing shorts lying on tiled floor

    Piiipsy Report

    10points
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    #21

    At Doggy Daycare, My Dog Made A New Best Friend

    Two dogs with heterochromia smiling and looking up at the camera

    Onegoofyguy Report

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    #22

    My Dog And I Have The Same Hair

    Person hugging curly brown dog while pointing at snow-capped mountain at sunset

    smoothride2106 Report

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    #23

    This Moth My Neighbor's Dog Found

    Golden retriever with yellow moth resting on its nose sitting on grass

    SleepingFoots Report

    10points
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    #24

    My Dog's Feet In Winter

    Black dog with snowballs stuck to its fur on legs indoors on checkered floor

    slop-pail Report

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    #25

    "Looks White And Gold To Me."

    Small dog covered in blue paint in living room dog photos

    coldemoji Report

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    #26

    This Dog Perfectly Matched The Landscape

    Large gray and white dog resting on cliff with hot air balloons

    PudgyGroundhog Report

    9points
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    #27

    My Dogs Xl Eyelashes

    Curly black and white dog lying on bed close up

    zigggz333 Report

    9points
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    #28

    My Dog’s Scary Shadow

    Dog walking on sidewalk with large dog-shaped shadow cast on pavement

    LeonG24 Report

    9points
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    #29

    This Pitbull Pulled Out His Teddy To Show It To The Dog Of The Other Car

    Dog sticking head out of truck window holding pink stuffed toy on busy street

    GallowBoob Report

    9points
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    #30

    My Dog Yawned At The Exact Moment I Took A Photo Of Him In Front Of The Graffiti That Looks Like Him

    Black dog yawning in front of colorful dog graffiti wall outdoors

    living-trainwreck Report

    9points
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    #31

    This Albino Dog Needs A Wizards Hat

    Fluffy white dog sitting on wooden floor next to seated people at outdoor cafe

    reddit.com Report

    9points
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    #32

    A Local Farm Where I Live Had Trouble With Their Flock All Wanting To Sleep In The Same House

    Dog hiding among chickens in a coop with glowing eyes at night

    Each night they have to go break them up. The other night they found their dog had joined in.

    Elatedonion Report

    9points
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    #33

    Martini Dog Is Not Amused

    Golden retriever wearing a cone collar with toy olives attached

    Sathyiaold Report

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    #34

    The Shadow Correctly Labels This Dog

    Dog sleeping with dog logo shadow on its body on wooden floor

    themattsquared Report

    9points
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    #35

    He’s Just Asking Questions

    Dog sitting on armchair looking thoughtful near fireplace

    ranimolla Report

    9points
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    #36

    My Favorite Pic Of My Pug. There Is No Hole In The Grass

    Dog digging head in grass in funny pose dog photos

    cameramanlady Report

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    #37

    My Dog Was Sitting Like This While Being Fed With A Fork By Her Grandpa

    Large dog sitting on wooden floor with legs splayed out

    pilarstol Report

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    #38

    My Dog Is Always Making This Face

    Black dog making funny face sitting on couch indoors

    jettingalong Report

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    #39

    This Is My Weird Little Buddy

    Happy dog lying on leather couch with teeth showing

    Kendyl12 Report

    9points
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    #40

    Please Rest Your Gaze On This Majestic Creature

    Curly-haired dog stretching awkwardly on beige couch indoors

    His name is Tater and he's my cousin's dog.

    wastedcanvas Report

    9points
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    #41

    Tried To Take A Photo Of A Rainbow While Watering The Grass, And My Dog Wanted To Be In The Shot

    Brown dog playing with garden hose water and rainbow in backyard

    feisty-bunny Report

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    #42

    My Dog And A Full Rainbow

    Golden retriever sitting by lake under vibrant rainbow at sunset

    Icy_Elderberry4868 Report

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    #43

    How My Dog Greets Me Every Day After Work

    German shepherd dog with head stuck in a pet door flap

    wxds Report

    8points
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    #44

    My Dog Has 4 Thumbs In His Back Paws

    Dog with overgrown claws standing on snow

    ferszcik Report

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    #45

    My Tiny Old Dog, In A Tiny Hat And Tiny Boots

    Small dog wearing knitted sweater, hat, and blue booties standing on bark

    SoyySprout Report

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    #46

    Took This Of My Dog A While Back. Thought It Turned Out Well

    Small dog running happily through a green grassy field with a clear blue sky

    krustykal8 Report

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    #47

    This Actual Photo Of My Dog Looks Surprisingly Fake For Some Weird Reason

    Light tan dog standing on forest path surrounded by tall trees and mist

    GhostalMedia Report

    8points
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    #48

    Wife Sent This After Picking Up Our Dog After Surgery Today. Says He's "Still Under The Influence"

    Happy dog sitting in car with tongue out and green bandage on leg

    schmerbert Report

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    #49

    My Buddy's Dog Saw A Moose

    Dog running frantically away from a moose in grassy forest landscape

    skiroads Report

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    #50

    My Dog Got A Little Excited When I Arrived Home For The Holidays

    Small white dog sitting inside a water stain shape on floor

    Honestly impressive.

    -GremlinDVa- Report

    8points
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    #51

    This Is My New Dog, Blu. His Tongue Sticks Out Like This All The Time

    Blue pit bull puppy wearing a collar with ID tag close-up

    khrone11 Report

    8points
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    #52

    You Went Back, Right?

    Dog protesting by lying down during walk at dog park

    AlisonKodjak Report

    8points
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    #53

    My Dog Got Chased By A Goose

    Dog running from white goose near riverbank

    KabouterKaas Report

    8points
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    #54

    My Pregnant Wife Has Been Practicing Her Swaddling Technique On The Dog

    Dog wrapped in an orange blanket sitting on a colorful skull print

    ohaivoltage Report

    7points
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    #55

    My Dad’s Childhood Dog, Nasty

    Small white dog howling while standing on piano keys

    Bnlalala Report

    7points
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    #56

    My Fiance Was Reading Meters Today And Startled This Doggo. Doggo Went To Run Inside, But The Main Door Was Closed

    Dog halfway through dog door looking back on porch

    1in5million Report

    7points
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