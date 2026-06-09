56 Dog Photos That Prove These Weirdos Make Life Better
There’s something about seeing a dog that immediately makes us want to grab our phones and snap a pic. It doesn’t even have to be ours, and it definitely doesn’t have to be doing anything special. A pup could simply be lying on the floor, and we’d still be delighted enough to capture the moment forever. Dogs are great exactly as they are.
Below, we’ve rounded up some random and interesting photos of these beloved animals. Scroll down for a guaranteed serotonin boost, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites. Enjoy!
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Found My Dog’s Super Power
It’s My Dog’s Birthday Today. Here She Is Dressed Up As Dobby For Halloween
My Dog Found The Perfect Nook To Hide From The Wind
My Dogs Appear To Have Merged This Morning
My Dog Kinda Looks Like An Oil Painting In This Photo
My Chunky Dog Has The Image Of A Cat On Her Back And They Appear To Share A Tail
It’s A Good Look
Awww
I Bought A Mini Toy Laptop For My Dog. So He Can At Least Look Like He's Helping Support This Family
This Happened In My Front Yard This Morning…. I Have So Many Questions
My Dog, Beak. This Is His Best Angle, Showcasing His Formidable Teef
Sir Crazy Eyes Desires The Swiss Cheese Plz
My Dogs Face Through Her Favorite Toy
"This Is Fine."
Yep Spot On
He Still Thinking About Your Birthday Party
I Come Downstairs To My 80lb Shepherd Watching Bob Burgers. I’ve Never Been Prouder
My Parents’ Border Collie Copper At The Dog Pool
Meet My Best Friend And Personal Clown, Daisy
She is a foster fail that I got at 8 months old from the boxer rescue, and she’s now 8 years old and still acts like a goober baby.
My Dog Was Neutered Yesterday & He Hates A Cone So I Had To Come Up With A Better Solution (= The Pants). This Is His Favourite Pose
At Doggy Daycare, My Dog Made A New Best Friend
My Dog And I Have The Same Hair
This Moth My Neighbor's Dog Found
My Dog's Feet In Winter
"Looks White And Gold To Me."
This Dog Perfectly Matched The Landscape
My Dogs Xl Eyelashes
My Dog’s Scary Shadow
This Pitbull Pulled Out His Teddy To Show It To The Dog Of The Other Car
My Dog Yawned At The Exact Moment I Took A Photo Of Him In Front Of The Graffiti That Looks Like Him
This Albino Dog Needs A Wizards Hat
A Local Farm Where I Live Had Trouble With Their Flock All Wanting To Sleep In The Same House
Each night they have to go break them up. The other night they found their dog had joined in.
Martini Dog Is Not Amused
The Shadow Correctly Labels This Dog
He’s Just Asking Questions
My Favorite Pic Of My Pug. There Is No Hole In The Grass
My Dog Was Sitting Like This While Being Fed With A Fork By Her Grandpa
My Dog Is Always Making This Face
This Is My Weird Little Buddy
Please Rest Your Gaze On This Majestic Creature
His name is Tater and he's my cousin's dog.
Tried To Take A Photo Of A Rainbow While Watering The Grass, And My Dog Wanted To Be In The Shot
My Dog And A Full Rainbow
How My Dog Greets Me Every Day After Work
My Dog Has 4 Thumbs In His Back Paws
My Tiny Old Dog, In A Tiny Hat And Tiny Boots
Took This Of My Dog A While Back. Thought It Turned Out Well
This Actual Photo Of My Dog Looks Surprisingly Fake For Some Weird Reason
Wife Sent This After Picking Up Our Dog After Surgery Today. Says He's "Still Under The Influence"
My Buddy's Dog Saw A Moose
My Dog Got A Little Excited When I Arrived Home For The Holidays
Honestly impressive.