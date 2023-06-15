June 18th is just around the corner, so it’s about time to load up some Father’s Day movies on your TV. Unlike Mother’s Day movies, these focus more on the troubles of fathers and their roles in a family. After all, mothers are not the only ones that have to make harsh decisions in the family. When it comes to even the most simple Father’s Day movie, they have to showcase the more emotional side of fathers that we might not see every day. This emotional effect is created through the situation at hand.

Emotional movies are not something we would associate with the fathers of the world. When we look at older movies, we see fathers portrayed as being these tough people who are the rocks of the family. However, as times changed, the portrayal of father-like characters became more emotional. These days, fathers cry, laugh, and feel depressed in modern Hollywood movies. But what makes dad movies so good is the relationships between the father and children characters. The Pursuit of Happiness (2006) shows how much father and son characters care for each other. The father, trying to become somewhat rich, risks everything to provide his son with a comfortable life.

If you are tired of learning facts or looking for a gift for Father’s Day, then movies are the perfect middle ground. Entertaining and emotional, you can’t go wrong when it comes to movies. We have compiled the best movies to watch with your dad down below. With so many to choose from, be sure to upvote the father movie that you would want to watch. Have a movie of your own? Share it in the comments. Show this list to your dad if you have trouble selecting the right movie.