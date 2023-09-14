The beautiful thing about life is that we all have completely unique experiences. Sure, it may not feel that way when you open a birthday card and pretend not to see the money inside or realize you’re not the only one to end searches with “Reddit” to find the most honest results online. But when it comes to the knowledge we acquire throughout our lives, we all have some niche fun facts floating around our brains that the average person has no need to know.

Below, you’ll find some of these interesting and bizarre facts that people have been sharing on Reddit, so even more of us can be aware of this information. Have fun scrolling through and learning something new, and don’t bother wondering how people know these facts… Just enjoy the ride!

#1

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason Some tribes of ancient people used to tie up a goat, whisper their sins to it, then allow it to "accidentally" escape so it would carry their sins away and thus resolve them of guilt.

It was, literally, their "escape goat" and that's where the term scapegoat comes from.

TheAbyssGazesAlso , Nandhu Kumar Report

The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Uhhhhh... no. That doesn't seem consistent with the biblical usage of "scapegoat." RESEARCH: Not entirely wrong, but not accurate. The biblical sacrifice of a pair of goats directs one to be slaughtered, and the other to be sent away into the wilderness. A scapegoat was called "azazal" meaning "appeaser." In the Latin bible, "azazel" was translated as "caper emissarius," or "ambassador goat." Tyndale's bible apparently mistook the meaning of "caper" (goat) and referred to a "capegoat," later extrapolated into "(e)scapegoat." But such a name is merely the product of several translations between cultures, and would be entirely alien to the culture that actually had scapegoats.

#2

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason The national animal of Scotland is a Unicorn.

Batmans-dragon80 , National_symbols_of_Scotland Report

hitex
hitex
Does that unicorn have a goatee as well? I didn't know unicorns were so beardy!

#3

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason Manatees control their buoyancy by farting. Toot toot floaty sea cow.

Plane-Vacation-1228 , NOAA Report

#4

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason No person born blind has ever developed schizophrenia.

sirkeladryofmindelan , MART PRODUCTION Report

DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No wonder. Seeing all these people around me makes my go nuts too.

#5

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason The fear of long words is called hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia.

Illustrious_Hawk_734 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah, the English language, where all you have to do is make up a word, convince people it's a word, and BLAMMO! it's a word. See "thagomizer" or "anatidaephobia."

#6

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason That dead ants produce a pheromone that alerts the other ants that they need to move them to the ant graveyard. If a drop of this pheromone is placed on a live ant, it will take itself to the graveyard and stay there until the pheromone dissipates.

Jessi_L_1324 , Andre Moura Report

DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ohh,so that's why when I put an ant killer dispenser,I observed after about a week that they started to bring out small black "balls". I followed their path and found that they were bringing their dead out from the nest in the wall and gathered them outside in one of the corners nearby. I also saw them bringing out their eggs and moving them to another hole in the wall... couldn't get rid of them yet, but it is fascinating.

#7

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason Cockroaches will be able to smell when another cockroach dies. If you ever see one in your home, 1) obviously there’s more, but 2) they will come out in droves to look for the dead roach. They don’t “starve out” like mice or weevils, they cannibalize.

We had a roach problem for a bit, we couldn’t afford pest control so I had to handle this s**t myself LMAO certified roach annihilator here.

Outrageous-Fun-7711 , Picas Joe Report

Downunderdude
Downunderdude
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

'Cockroach died in my kitchen' 'So - that's a good thing!' 'Yeah, except for the 500,000 who came for the wake'.

#8

Opossums are immune to rabies. Immune in the sense that their core body temperature is too low for the virus to live and multiply in their nervous system. They can be bitten and "infected" with the virus, but it won't survive in the animal long enough for it to take hold and make them rabid. They also love to eat ticks, mosquitoes(especially mosquito larvae), and even garden slugs and snails. All the general bugs that we consider pests, they happily eat. They may be ugly as sin, but having one regularly visit your yard at night keeps away the real pests. If you live in a more metropolitan area, then their mere presence at night will generally also keep raccoons away, since it would be easier for a racoon to simply walk across the street or a few houses down instead of worrying about dealing with another nocturnal scavenger. Opossums are a mutant rat looking blessing in disguise. They're also not hostile to humans at all, unlike raccoons.

Mr_Wizard91 Report

Tree P
Tree P
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I find them very cute. They look like they are wearing fingerless gloves.

#9

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason The longest recorded flight of a chicken is 13 seconds.

floggingcooper , PhotoMIX Company Report

hitex
hitex
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Billina - is that you????

#10

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason A Buttload is an actual unit of measurement for about 126 gallons of wine.

Sgt-Swag , Richie_J21 Report

#11

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason When you get a tattoo laser removal, you pee out the ink particles.

red_phoenix1204 , cottonbro studio Report

Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I peed radioactive dye for a week and wasn't allowed to use public toilets after a cardiac test to check what damage chemo was doing to my heart. Fun being injected with something it a metal biohazard container by a tech in a hazmat suit. Fun times.

#12

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason Horny toads can squirt blood from their eyes up to 30 feet.

Sandpaper_Pants , wikipedia.or Report

David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just a quick clarification, the photo is correct and the "horny toad" is a lizard not a toad.

#13

A certain fish called koi tend to swim in groups of four. Ichthyologists usually label them A, B, C, and D.


If a threat is detected, the A, B, and C kois will scatter, leaving behind the D koi.

that-pile-of-laundry Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

nice, but I wonder if the D-coy knows he's tanking for them. Get it ? Fish tank, tanking?

#14

The name of the shape of Pringles crisp/chip is “hyperbolic Paraboloid”

LiabilityLad655321 Report

Downunderdude
Downunderdude
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good name for a heavy metal band. (Hyperbolic Paraboloid, not Pringles. That would be a boy band)

#15

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason By the time the Aztec empire was founded, Oxford University was as old as the United States is today.

Ltimbo , Ben Seymour Report

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can we just use dates with this one?

#16

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason Spiders purr.

Angryleghairs , Egor Kamelev Report

DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still not keen on giving them a belly rub...

#17

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason The island of Java has more people than the entirety of Russia. Despite being 170 times smaller in size.

ATalkingDoubleBarrel , wikipedia.org Report

David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Java population 151.6 million people. Russia population 143.4 million people. Amazing but true.

#18

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason You can duplicate your liver.

JetScreamerBaby:

A liver consists of two distinct lobes. When doctors perform a transplant from living patient, they remove half the donor’s liver and give it to the recipient. Eventually, both patients regrow their missing half of a liver.

A_random_redditor-- , v2osk Report

#19

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason For every human being there are about 2.5 million ants in the world, so if the ants one day spontaneously decide to attack us humans about 90% or more of the world's population would die.

There are about 20 quadrillion ants in the world.

___RAVEN____ , Salmen Bejaoui Report

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason Australia is wider than the moon.

MrSatanachia , Nothing Ahead Report

#21

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason Crabs have a muscle that enables them to release their claw if they have to.

Norwegianxrp , Pixabay Report

#22

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason McDonald’s holds a specific contract to get their Coca Cola syrup in a metal vat vs plastic bags which makes McDonald’s taste better.

Guerrilla-5-Oh , n.karim Report

hitex
hitex
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And yet the cheap cups causes ice to melt too quickly & it becomes as quickly awful

#23

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason Elephant penises are prehensile and can move on their own like trunks (I.e. to scratch their belly or as an extra support leg on uneven terrain).

TonyaHardon , Venkat Ragavan Report

hitex
hitex
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do the females scratch their bellies?

#24

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason Raspberries are not berries but watermelons are. This was a life altering useless fact to me. Mind blown....

Weird_Lock_3347 , Lisa Fotios Report

The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Supposedly, these fruits fit the more technical definition: bananas, avocados, citrus like oranges or lemons, cucumbers, kiwifruit, all squash including pumpkins, eggplants, coffee beans, and melons. I don't understand this claim, because part of the botanists' definition of "berry" is that it has a thin exocarp (peel or rind), and all of these have a tough or inedibly thick exocarp. (Yes, I'm including cucumber, you restaurant chefs! Get off your lazy asses and peel the damned cucumber!) However, cherries are drupes like apples and not berries. And raspberries and strawberries are composite fruits, which mean they're sort of like lots of tiny fruits which have grown together.

#25

That drain hole at the inside top of a sink is called a porcelator.
Won $1000 on a radio show back in the day for knowing that.

jimbobTX Report

#26

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason There are more Hydrogen atoms in a spoon of water than there are spoons of water on earth.

Tesseracktt , Aleksandr Slobodianyk Report

#27

The sun is actually white not yellow/orange. It’s earth atmosphere that shifts the color of the light rays. It’s the same reason a sunset is so much more colorful than mid day. The angle at sunset means the light rays have to travel through more atmosphere before reaching your eye.

kronos1177 Report

#28

At one point in time PepsiCo had the 6th largest military in the world.

Pharfromit Report

David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From the web "How Pepsi came to own a Soviet naval fleet". "In a bizarre agreement, Russia sold Pepsi 17 submarines, a frigate, a cruiser, and a destroyer in 1989".

#29

Without mucus, your stomach would digest itself.

MattMan2k17 Report

#30

When Phillips designed the cd, the hole in the middle was designed to fit a dutch 10-cent piece. It is still used in dvd's, blurays etc.

helga_von_schnitzel Report

#31

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason Frederick Bauer (the guy who invented Pringles) had his ashes buried in a Pringles can.

Weird-Traditional , Dids Report

#32

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason Anatidaephobia is the fear of being watched by a duck.

BR_GTX , Pixabay Report

Two_rolling_black_eyes
Two_rolling_black_eyes
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is a joke condition invented by Gary Larson in a Far Side cartoon. DSM-IV does include phobias of a type of animal related to trauma there isn't a specific one related to just ducks. Dogs are the only one who get their own listing. The fear of being watched is scopophobia and it is usually generalized - you know something/somewhere is watching.

#33

If you have a d*ck and you take a pregnancy test and it comes out positive, you might have testicular cancer.

BlstcBaron Report

#34

The fastest man made object was essentially a large steel manhole cover. During nuclear testing decades ago in 1957 they capped a shaft for an underground nuclear test with it. By replaying the video frames and seeing its initial takeoff, it was calculated to have been going 125,000 miles per hour with the nuclear blast force behind it. They don’t know if it made it to space.

MechaZombie23 Report

The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm having fun looking these up: You'd need to launch something 25,000 miles per hour to reach the moon, but I'm not sure if this means a continual thrust, as opposed to a single, initial speed. The escape velocity to leave the entire solar system is 97,000 miles per hour. So it's quite likely that manhole cover is the first macroscopic material thing to depart the solar system, if it didn't burn up in the atmosphere.

#35

The brain named itself.

hquer Report

#36

Cowbird females lay their eggs in other species nests. But she keeps watch. If her egg is removed or damaged she may attack the nest and destroy the other eggs that are not hers. But she'll never help feed or nurture her baby. When the young cowbird is able to fledge (fly), the mother will take the young bird and introduce them into the cowbird flock so it can live it's best cowbird life. Nature is weird and wonderful.

Chickadee12345 Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
58 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Has fledged, is able to fly." No, has fledged means has its flight feathers and can start flight training. Hence the term fully fledged. Fledge is from old english flecgan or flicgan meaning to fly, pronounced flidge-an. A similar bird-related word is Callow. It means naked. The term callow youth means an inexperienced youth. This is because baby birds are born naked. The word Callow has cognates in other germanic langages eg Kaal in Afrikaans means naked.

#37

More Iraq veterans have died by their own hand than that of the enemy. This is America.

your-mother1452 Report

David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We see what you wrote but we know what you meant.

#38

Dragonflies are the most efficient killers on the planet with a 98% kill rate.

chevy1500 Report

#39

It is physically possible to be so constipated that your stool will back all the way up your digestive tract and you can vomit feces. Witnessed it first-hand when I was an EMT- it's quite a sight to behold...

Klaus_Heisler87 Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

there was another case a few years back of a lizard who popped.

#40

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason There's no maximum length to a train, you just add another engine.

TrueGrittt90 , Pixabay Report

DeShotz
DeShotz
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There always will be a maximum. It comes when you either run out of cars or railroad.

#41

The U.S. is the third most populous country in the world. If it added 1,000,000,000 immigrants it would still be the third most populous country.

ClemofNazareth Report

#42

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason Because of a song that used to constantly play on the radio I have it pretty well memorized that there are 86,400 seconds in the average day.

Vanilla_Neko , Pixabay Report

Conny Klimas
Conny Klimas
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or 525,600 minutes in a year. Thank you, "Rent."

#43

Colonial America officially declared independence from Britain on July 2, but the final wording of the declaration wasn’t completed until July 4.

Old_Army90 Report

#44

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason Some military helicopters on aircraft carriers are made of magnesium and should they catch fire it's literally impossible to put them out as the magnesium will take the oxygen from the water and use that to keep burning. So the only thing that can be done is to push them overboard and even as they sink they will continue to burn until the magnesium is completely burned up.

Strange_Stage1311 , Somchai Kongkamsri Report

tom
tom
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

well someone didn't think this through did they?

#45

Abraham Lincoln and Charles Darwin were born on the exact same day (February 12th, 1809).

80s90sGeek Report

#46

If your dead body is left outside in the right atmospheric conditions you can become completely skeletonized dry remains in as little as two weeks.

produkt921 Report

David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Two weeks seems awfully short. It depends on the local species of beetles, which find the body and start the decomposition process within one week.

#47

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason The amount of time it takes all mammals to pee is roughly the same. The amount of pee is different, and the intensity of the pee stream is different, but the amount of time is roughly the same.

CalmCalmBelong , Blue Bird Report

Two_rolling_black_eyes
Two_rolling_black_eyes
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The time I take varies by time of day and what I've had. I know the amount of time my two dogs take is vastly different.

#48

* Dolphins are just a type of (toothed) whale.

* Fireflies are beetles.

* In spite of lacking notable elytra, the staphylinids are also true beetles.

* Only the hemipterans can be called true bugs. A cicada or assassin bug would be decent examples of them.

* Speaking of cicadas, most periodical cicadas live within the USA, with a couple exceptions. There's the so-called "World Cup" four-year cicada in India, and then there's another species in Fiji that's actually displayed on the local currency.

Bifocals_of_Argus Report

David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can confirm four of those five. I don't know what an elytra is.

#49

Pee into bleach and u WILL chloroform gas yourself.

TheOfficialKD Report

David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Chloroform gas is normally made from bleach plus alcohol. Urine plus bleach (or ammonia plus bleach) makes Chloramine gas, which is not quite the same.

#50

Once, it was raining whale, because the corpse of one was blown up by dynamite. One guy died because a chunk of whale fat landed on him.

MgStupid Report

Jon Hughes
Jon Hughes
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nobody was injured by the exploding whale (Florence, Oregon, USA, 1970), but one car was flattened by the falling blubber.

#51

The Cesar salad was invented in Tijuana Mexico. The Hawaiian pizza was invented in Toronto.

Brewtopia44 Report

#52

Using proper typing technique, the longest word that can be typed with just the right hand is ‘lollipop’ and the longest word that can be typed with just the left hand is ‘stewardesses’.

inglorious_beats Report

#53

Horse has 15 horsepower.

Gra5uXXS Report

#54

Squid's brain is ring-shaped.

TheStinkBoy Report

#55

King of hearts is the only king without a mustache.

MR_dizzaster Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does anyone know the reason for this?

#56

Diddy, the music artist, doesn’t like the way towels feel on his skin. So instead of drying off like a normal person after a shower, he walks around his house to air dry instead.

Why do I know this? Because for some reason, this was a fact given during an old show on VH1 called “Pop up videos” where they would play a music video with random facts being shown throughout. I have zero idea why of all vital things I should have stored in my memory, this was one that stuck after all these years.

dabking24 Report

#57

If you feed bread to ducks they’ll swell up and get bloated because bread to ducks is like junk food so instead we feed them corn and peas.

wetlettuce42 Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well if you have anatidaeophobia that's one way to kill the bastards.

#58

A mile is 5,280 feet.

And easy way to remember is this “Five Tomatoes.”

FIVE TWO m-EIGHT Os

Poseidons_Champion Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or... hear me out... you can use the metric system and you don't have to remember any of this. 1 KILOmeter = 1,000 meters, 1 meter = 100 CENTImeters. How neat is that??

#59

Apparently deaths (unaliving themselves) in teens rose 13% after 13 Reasons came out on Netflix.

Never watched the show, but my kids did.

PidginPigeonHole Report

The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Much more likely due to coronavirus lockdowns.

#60

Most North American Freshwater mussels have a parasitic stage in their life cycle. Common hosts are fish and sometimes salamanders.

Turtleman9003 Report

#61

A gram of activated carbon has the same surface area as an aircraft carrier.

oneeyedobserver Report

David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Activated carbon is literally the best material to use as a water filter.

#62

Die Hard's John McClane role was originally offered to 70-year-old Frank Sinatra.

PhantomBanker Report

The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who else immediately imagined McClane SINGING "Yippee kai-yay, mother ----ers"? (And why do I have such a specific tune in my head to that? I can't place it as a Sinatra song...)

#63

1g of uranium contains a billion calories. And if you eat 44000 bananas in 5 minutes the radiation will kill you.

literalld Report

David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you eat 44,000 bananas in 5 minutes then it's not the radiation that will kill you. I've always wondered, the radioactivity of the potassium in bananas must depend on the soil in which it is grown. So are there bananas that are non-radioactive?

#64

In 1999, hackers uncovered a flaw in Hotmail's security. Access to any Hotmail email account was granted by simply entering "eh" as the password.

Automatic-Move-2167 Report

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A flaw, or the administrative code?

#65

You can overdose on coffee.

Hakalo123 Report

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason A year after a mattress is purchased, it'll become 2 to 4 times heavier, depending on how much the owner bathes, and how much people use it, because the amount of Bacteria, dead skin cells, organisms, and Germs that are in the Mattress.

BR_GTX , wikipedia.org Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I seriously doubt it would become 2-4x heavier. This strikes me as an urban legend. Let's say your average spring mattress is about 30kg. You seriously think it is going to gain another 30-120kg of skin cells and bacteria? horseshit.

#67

Mongolia is basically an entire country of nothing with a single city in the middle where a majority of the population lives.

Flairion623 Report

hitex
hitex
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wasn't always that way

#68

Omphalophobia is the Irrational fear and or disgust of someone else's or your own Belly Button.

BR_GTX Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omphalos = belly button in Greek 😊

Pregnant woman are recommended to sleep on their left side, ive told many girls this and they can never understand why I know this, they google it and confirm it in front of me.
I have no idea why I have this knowledge.

MrBruceMan123 Report

#70

The dashed lines on highways etc in the US are typically 10ft long. Blew my mind.

ihaveadogalso2 Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

for those who have no idea what 10ft means, it means about 3m. Which is arbitrary and uninteresting.

#71

73 People Share The Strangest Facts That They Happen To Know For Some Reason Your earlobes line-up with your nipples.

Living_Razzmatazz_93 , Kimia Zarifi Report

10! (factorial) seconds is the same amount of time as six weeks.

10 * 9 * 8 * … * 1 = 6 * 7 * 24 * 60 * 60

…it’s less weird if you think about it logically, l didn’t for quite long xD


Also, the Fibonacci sequence is a good approximation when converting miles to kilometers. 3mi ≈ 5km, 5mi ≈ 8km, 8mi ≈ 13 km and so on. I omitted the first three digits of the sequence (1,1,2) for obvious reasons.

Queasy_Caramel5435 Report

David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let's check. The ratio of km to mi is 1.609 to 1. The golden ratio is 1.618 to 1. So yes, a good approximation.

#73

The first person to own a video-phone in the UK was Jeremy Beadle.

BadDudeO Report

