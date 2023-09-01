Online Page Shares Interesting Facts About The World, And Here Are 98 That Might Surprise You
It’s a fascinating world we live in; and the deeper into its secrets we delve, the more there is to discover. That’s probably the reason all sorts of informative platforms online—whether they’re focused on videos, podcasts, or other formats—seem to be blooming nowadays.
One of such rabbit holes of information about anything and everything in life is the ‘fasc1nate’ account on X (Twitter). The posts, enthralling you to scroll for hours, cover information about science, gadgets, history, art, and much more, providing a little something for everyone to enjoy. We have gathered some of the most captivating examples shared by the account on this list for you today, so wait no longer and scroll through to learn something new.
From 1940 to 1944, Corrie ten Boom and her family used their home in the Netherlands as a hiding place for Jews fleeing the Nazis.
They had built a safe room in their home above the family shop on Barteljorisstraat in the Dutch city of Haarlem.
There, Corrie ten Boom, her sister, and their father would save the lives of some 800 Jews fleeing the Nazis.
The ten Boom family joined the Dutch resistance after Germany invaded the Netherlands in 1940.
Guided by their religious beliefs, they quietly funneled desperate Jewish refugees to safety. But in 1944, an informer sent the Nazis straight to their door.
Corrie ten Boom survived her time in concentration camps — barely — but her father and sister did not.
Once the war ended, she set up a rehabilitation clinic for Holocaust survivors, preached the power of forgiveness, and wrote books about her experience.
And if holocaust deniers had their way, they would enable existing hate groups to flourish and work towards such atrocities again.
In the 1880s, the Harvard Observatory director was frustrated with his staff, and would say "My Scottish maid could do better!" So, he hired his Scottish maid. Williamina Fleming, who discovered tens of thousands of stars and more
In 1999, Mustafa Xaja, a Kosovo-Albanian, shared heart-wrenching photographs of his children, whom he believed to have tragically perished during the war in Kosovo.
Recently released from captivity by the Serbs, he was compelled to flee across the border, seeking refuge in Albania. Only after the conflict had ended did he learn the joyous news that his family had survived unharmed
Two little girls save their Teddy bear during the May blitz, Liverpool, 1941
A makeshift hospital during The Vietnam War, 1970
When she was 23, Rosemary Kennedy, the sister of JFK and RFK, had a forced lobotomy arranged by her father. The surgery left her incapacitated for the rest of her life
Apparently when her two famous brothers found out they were so appalled they worked toward bringing in new legislation to protect people like her. She had learning difficulties and needed special education, but when she grew older and became rebellious her dear old dad was afraid she'd get pregnant out of wedlock and damage her brothers' political careers. Hence the lobotomy, which went disastrously wrong and caused even more damage than a "successful" lobotomy. I own a book on the subject and the description of the procedure done on her will haunt me for the rest of my life.
Julia Butterfly Hill is an environmental activist who lived on a 1500-year-old California redwood tree she named Luna for 738 days between 1997 and 1999 to prevent it from being chopped down by a logging company. Her actions saved the tree from being chopped down.
In this photo by Yann Gamblin, you can see Julia in her treetop home
That same tree was also vandalized in 2000 with a chainsaw leaving a 3 ft cut. It was bolted back together so it could heal. tree-64f19...5b2b4d.jpg
Kim Ung-Yong started speaking at the age of 6 months. He could fluently speak four languages (Korean, Japanese, German, English) at the age of two.
At three, he understood and could solve Algebra.
At age eight, he was invited to America by NASA as a researcher, where he got his MSc at fifteen
MIT will award you a Certificate in Piracy if you take archery, pistols, sailing, and fencing as your physical education classes
It's both silly and pretty damn cool! I might have a bit of a problem with the sailing as I've been landlocked my whole life.
Before and after the excavation and restoration of the Ziggurat of Ur.
The Ziggurat of Ur was built around 4000 years ago by King Ur-Nammu of the Neo-Sumerian Empire, is one of the oldest surviving temples in Iraq. Located near Nasiriyah, it showcases religious practices from around 2050 BC.
The site was discovered in 1850 and was extensively excavated in the 1920s and 1930s. However, it suffered damage during the 1991 Gulf War. Today, excavations still occur, revealing more artifacts and findings
It looks like its been "restored" which whilst it makes it look nicer I wish people wouldnt because future generations always criticise the "restoration". Stone Henge is restored, originally most of the blocks were lying down and it was "restored" so when you see it and think "wow, amazing thats been standing for 4000 years" .... it hasn't.
Statue of King Arthur by Rubin Eynon, Tintagel Castle, England
The Statue of Liberty under construction
Most of the copper came from Norway. More specifically, here: https://www.google.com/maps/place/Visnes+Miningsite/@59.3529819,5.2172113,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m6!3m5!1s0x463b09ec941955e3:0x579b6606a16c5531!8m2!3d59.352982!4d5.2220822!16s%2Fg%2F1tdh2g02?entry=ttu
Cotton mill workers, Georgia, 1909
Portrait of a young grumpy girl, 1850s
In 1913, 10-year-old Sarah Rector received a land allotment of 160 acres in Oklahoma. The best farming land was reserved for whites, giving her a barren plot. Oil was discovered there, and she became one of the country's first black millionaires
1,500-year-old Ceramic Maya Figurine with Removable Helmet, from El Perú-Waka', Petén, Guatemala
The "Blue Fugates" were a Kentucky family with a hereditary trait resulting in a blue tint to their skin that baffled people for generations
A 2000-year-old Thracian chariot with horse skeletons discovered by archaeologist Veselin Ignatov.
1,200 stone sculptures with different facial expressions at the nenbutsu-Ju Buddhist temple in Kyoto, Japan
Color Photo Of The 'Titanic' That Bring It Back To Life
Colors are a bit wrong. The Titanic's funnels were not that dark yellow/brownish. Their color was a shade of orange-pink known as "White Star Buff", that was registered as the official color for White Star Lines's funnels for recognition purposes. The actual color is close to (RGB 100;75;100) or CMYK (0;20;50;0) bitmap-64f...99-png.jpg
Born into slavery, Bass Reeves eventually won his freedom and became the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River, becoming one of the most legendary lawmen of the Old West.
Reeves excelled at capturing outlaws, using disguises and cunning tactics. He was responsible for arresting thousands of criminals over his remarkable career.
Despite rampant racism, he upheld his duty with unwavering principles
now this would make a great movie only one person for this role Denzel
An acrobatic archer competing in the 2016 World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
Though details about the early life of the Greek philosopher Diogenes are limited, he is often the subject of wild speculation. What is evident, however, is that this ancient philosopher was among history’s most unconventional figures.
Diogenes was born around 412 or 404 B.C. in the distant Greek colony of Sinope. During his younger years, he assisted his father in coin minting for the colony, a profession they had to abandon when they were exiled for tampering with the gold and silver composition of the coins.
After his exile, Diogenes found himself in Corinth, a city in mainland Greece.
Upon his arrival, his behavior took a drastic turn. Left jobless, he chose the life of a wandering beggar. Discarding nearly all his belongings, he held onto only a few pieces of cloth for modesty and a wooden bowl for sustenance.
Diogenes was known to frequently interrupt Plato’s lectures, munching loudly to disrupt the discussions. He would vocally challenge Plato's philosophical notions and, at times, acted provocatively in public spaces. His audacity extended to relieving himself in the most unexpected places, including on Plato’s seat in his academy.
Diogenes' eccentricities were further emphasized by his habit of consuming food he found scattered about, sharing it with stray dogs that constantly trailed him—even into Plato’s lectures. Yet, in a surprising twist, Diogenes emerged as one of the most esteemed philosophers of Greece.
Tales of his sharp intellect are abundant, often leaving his contemporaries, Plato included, in the shadows.
A notable account is when Alexander the Great approached Diogenes, who was reclining naked atop the barrel he resided in. When the mighty ruler asked if there was any way he could assist the philosopher, Diogenes responded, “You could move out of my light.”
In 1990, the windshield of British Airways Flight 5390 came off at an altitude of 17,000 feet. This triggered a sudden decompression in the cockpit, resulting in the captain being partially ejected out of the aircraft.
As luck would have it, Nigel Ogden, a flight attendant, was on his way into the cockpit at that moment. He managed to grab hold of the captain and maintain his grip for over 20 minutes while the copilot attempted an urgent landing.
Although the majority of the crew presumed that the pilot had already lost his life, Ogden did not let go.
There was a prevailing fear that if Ogden did release his hold, the pilot's body might strike the plane's engine, wing, or stabilizer, causing even more chaos.
All Ogden knew was that the pilot was gradually slipping more and more out of the window and his head was continuously being battered against the airplane's body.
Finally, after a distressing 20-minute flight with a gaping window, the aircraft was safely brought down at Southampton Airport. In the course of events, Ogden suffered from frostbite on his face, damage to one of his eyes, and a dislocated shoulder. In a miraculous turn of events, the pilot survived the ordeal, although he had frostbite and multiple fractures on his arms and hands.
The image is a recreation from the television series "Mayday!"
The captain, 42-year-old Timothy Lancaster, returned to flying after recovering from the incident.The copilot, 39-year-old Alastair Atchison also continued flying. Ogden returned to work, but subsequently suffered from PTSD and retired in 2001 on the grounds of ill health.
A Hindu sadhu (holy person) named Amar Bharati lifted his right hand in 1973 and has held it up ever since.
He sees this as showing his dedication to Lord Shiva and his goal of promoting peace worldwide. Bharati is a well-known holy man who often joins in large religious events called Kumbh Melas.
Mata Hari was a renowned Dutch dancer known for her great beauty and skills. She quickly rose to fame as a much-desired performer across Europe.
During the First World War, she lived in Paris, surrounded by numerous influential admirers. There's speculation that she leveraged her intimate relationships with these men to collect intelligence for Germany, though the full scope of her activities remains debated.
In 1917, the French authorities arrested Mata Hari, charging her with espionage. She stood accused of relaying critical military information, such as troop movements, to the Germans. Despite her protests of innocence, she was convicted and sentenced to death.
Mata Hari met her end by firing squad on October 15, 1917. Her execution stirred international outrage, with many asserting she had been unjustly singled out by the French officials.
While many associate the Queen song "Killer Queen" with Mata Hari, this does not add up as several of the "Killer Queen" assassin's targets where prominent after Mata Hari's death.
A Roman military diploma was discovered in Croatia in 1997. This ancient document, found in a river, dates all the way back to 71 AD.
These military diplomas were like golden tickets for retiring Roman soldiers. They were evidence of an honorable discharge from the Roman army and came with great perks. For instance, the diploma granted Roman citizenship to the soldier and their entire family.
These privileges went beyond just bragging rights. Roman citizenship came with tangible benefits, like being exempt from certain taxes, enjoying legal protection, and even the possibility of holding public office.
But what truly sets this discovery apart is that the diploma still bears the wax seals of those who witnessed the document. These seals were pressed onto the diploma to authenticate its contents and prove its legitimacy.
Roman soldiers in the Legion were roman citizens.... but the Auxilia (support troops formed by allies) would get roman citizenship after service
Physicists and Nobel Prize winners Marie Curie and Pierre Curie shortly after their wedding. France, 1895
Four seasons in the same place taken by Jozef Morgos in Žabokreky, Slovakia
A rare early 19th-century photo of the Great Sphinx from a hot air balloon. This is before it was excavated and restored
Shortly after 9:30pm on Friday, 3 December 1926, Agatha Christie got up from her armchair and climbed the stairs of her Berkshire home.
She kissed her sleeping daughter Rosalind, aged seven, goodnight and returned downstairs again. Then she climbed into her Morris Cowley and drove off into the night. She would not be seen again for 11 days.
Her disappearance would spark one of the largest manhunts ever mounted. Agatha Christie was already a famous writer; more than one thousand policemen and hundreds of civilians were assigned to the case.
''The reason for Agatha's disappearance has been hotly contested over the years. Suggestions ranged from a nervous breakdown brought on by the death of her mother and embarrassment of her husband's affair, to a cynical publicity stunt to promote the successful but still little known author.''
Charles II of Spain was the result of nearly 200 years of inbreeding. The House of Habsburgs stopped introducing new genes at around 1550, leading to a circular family tree.
Charles II had been born the son of an uncle-niece relationship, and historians Will and Ariel Durant described him as "short, lame, epileptic, senile and completely bald before 35, always on the verge of death but repeatedly baffling Christendom by continuing to live."
Before the age of six, Charles II had managed to survive an onslaught of diseases, which included chickenpox, measles, rubella, and smallpox. He could not walk until he was 8 years old and could not chew food on his own. His tongue was so large that no one could understand what he was saying.
The nuncio papal Millini provided the following description of Charles II:
“The king is rather short, skinny, but not badly formed, only ugly in the face; he has a long neck, a long face, a long chin and as if it bent upwards; the lower lip typical of the Habsburgs; not very large eyes, turquoise blue and a fine and delicate complexion. He has a look with melancholy on his face and a little astonished. His hair is blond and long, and it is combed back so that the ears are exposed. He cannot straighten, unless he leans against a wall, a table or something else. His body is as weak as his mind. From time to time he shows signs of intelligence, memory and a certain liveliness, but not now; he usually looks slow and indifferent, appearing dumbfounded. You can do whatever you want with him, since he lacks of own will."
Charles II's death in 1700 (at the age of 39) led to the War of Spanish Succession.
His autopsy report stated that his "heart was the size of a peppercorn; his lungs corroded; his intestines rotten and gangrenous; he had a single testicle, black as coal, and his head was full of water."
Autopsy report reads like a typical politicians condition in this day and age
The name "Bluetooth" technology was inspired by Harald Bluetooth, a Viking king who lived more than a millennium ago. Just as he brought together the regions of Denmark and Norway, this technology connects various electronic gadgets today. The Bluetooth symbol combines the Nordic runes representing his initials, H.B.
The origin of his unique nickname remains a subject of discussion. Some believe it was because he frequently consumed blueberries, leaving his teeth stained blue, while others suggest it was due to a discolored tooth with a blueish-grey hue
In a small village in Suffolk in the twelfth century, two green-skinned children appeared, speaking an incomprehensible language.
Believed to be inhabitants of an unknown land, the green children of Woolpit became a strange piece of folklore.
In 1989, a powerful photograph captured the attention of the world and shed light on the resilience and sacrifice of war veterans.
The image, taken by Ivan Kurtov, depicted Anatoly Golimbievsky, a decorated veteran who had lost both legs during World War II, being saluted by four young sailors.
The photograph was part of a larger photo story that Kurtov had been working on, focusing on the life of Golimbievsky. Kurtov had the opportunity to meet the veteran on Victory Day, celebrated on May 9th in Russia, when he was sent to a veterans meeting in Leningrad by his press agency, ITAR-TASS.
To honor Golimbievsky, Kurtov decided to stage a photo shoot with the veteran. He contacted the Nakhimov school for Naval Cadets and requested around 30 sailors to participate. However, only three sailors and one officer were sent to him. Despite this, Kurtov proceeded with the shoot.
Originally, Kurtov had planned to capture the photograph against the backdrop of the iconic cruiser 'The Aurora,' which was docked opposite the Nakhimov school. However, he found that the presence of the large ship was too distracting for the intended message of the photo. Instead, he opted to take the picture with the city in the background.
While the photo was approved by ITAR-TASS, many newspapers were hesitant to publish it, citing concerns about showcasing what they viewed as "pathology." Only when Kurtov won the first prize at World Press Photo did Russian newspapers begin to print the image.
In the mid-20th century, the enchanting city of Venice found itself facing a unique challenge: the need to clean and drain its intricate network of canals.
Venice, renowned for its picturesque waterways, had long relied on these canals for transportation, trade, and as an integral part of its identity.
However, the accumulation of silt and debris over the years necessitated a comprehensive cleaning effort to restore the canals to their former glory.
The year 1956 witnessed an extraordinary undertaking as Venetians worked tirelessly to drain and clean one of the city's iconic canals.
Caption is plain wrong. This is not something unique to 1956, nor an "extraordinary undertaking". This kind of maintenance was common routine: when a channels had silt build-up, cofferdams were placed at either end, dredgers would clean the silt, replace the wooden posts and the channel was reopened. Nowadays is less common, the channels are cleaned with dredge boats so there is no need to close the waterways.
2,000-year-old face cream inside a metal container from Roman times with visible ancient finger marks. "The cream was composed of refined animal fat, starch, and tin.
The researchers then created their own version, made to the same recipe. When they rubbed the whitish cream into their skin, it produced a white layer with a smooth powdery texture. The latter quality was created by the starch—still used for this purpose in modern cosmetics."
Professor Richard Evershed from Bristol University said, "White face paint was fashionable in Roman times and normally derived its colour from a lead compound. A tin compound would have been an acceptable substitute and in good supply from Cornwall."
In ancient Rome, lead was the most popular metal and was commonly used in cups, plates, coins, pipes, cosmetics, face powder, paints, food seasoning, and even birth control.
Scientists have even discovered that tap water from ancient Rome contained up to 100 times more lead than local spring water.
As a result, some historians have speculated that lead poisoning may have played a part in bringing down the Roman Empire
This is a crusader sword dating back 900 years. The discovery was made by Shlomi Katzin whilst he was scuba diving a natural cove near the ancient port city, that the crusaders captured from the Arabs during the early 12th century AD
Saudi Arabia accidentally printed thousands of textbooks containing this image of Yoda sitting next to King Faisal while he signed the 1945 UN charter
There's a resort in Finland where you can camp in a glass igloo and lay back and watch the aurora borealis
Lombard street in San Francisco, 1975
This always makes me think of Midtown Madness
The small French village of Chambon-sur-Lignon received a surprise $2.4 million gift in the will of a 90-year-old Austrian man named Eric Schwam.
Shocked officials soon learned that Schwam was paying the town back for saving him and his family from the Nazis 80 years earlier.
He asked that the town use the money to fund education initiatives and scholarships for the local children
An incomplete sculpture of Lakota Warrior Crazy Horse has been under construction since 1948.
Crazy Horse displayed bravery in leading his tribes in several significant battles throughout the 1800s, but eventually had to surrender to American forces. Following his surrender, his death on September 6, 1887, while in government custody, remains a subject of controversy.
Fast forward to 1939, Lakota Chief Henry Standing Bear corresponded with Polish-American architect Korczak Ziolkowski, requesting the creation of a monument to honor Crazy Horse's legacy.
The warrior was remembered and revered by his people for his courage, leadership, and unwavering spirit. When construction commenced in 1948, Ziolkowski estimated that completing the monument would take approximately 30 years.
However, this projection proved to be a significant underestimation, as the project remains unfinished even after seven decades (Ziolkowski passed away in 1982). Numerous challenges have contributed to the delays, including the complexity of carving the sculpture into the side of a mountain, requiring appropriate equipment, and contending with adverse weather patterns.
Funding has also been an ongoing issue. Currently, there is no set deadline for the completion of the monument. Only the head of Crazy Horse has been finished, with the hand, arm, shoulder, hairline, and the top of the horse's head slated for completion within the next 15 years.
Two stylish young men stroll down the street after leaving Cambridge, 1926
If you're curious about their strange pants, they're called Plus Fours. Plus fours are breeches or trousers that extend 4 inches (10 cm) below the knee (and thus four inches longer than traditional knickerbockers, hence the name).
Plus fours were introduced in the 1920s and became popular among sportsmen--particularly golfers and game shooters--as they allowed more freedom of movement than knickerbockers.
An “extravagant, careless style that fit right in with the looser fashions and lifestyles of the 1920s,” plus fours were introduced to America by Edward, Prince of Wales (later Edward VIII) during a trip in 1924
Colonel Sanders would often make surprise visits to KFC restaurants. If dissatisfied with the food he threw it to the floor while cursing out the employees
During the mid-19th century, Paris faced significant challenges in managing the growing issue of public urination.
To address this, the city installed cast iron and masonry public urinals on the curbs of streets.
One such example is the urinal in Paris, France, dating back to 1865.
These urinals were designed to drain directly into the underground sewer system, providing a convenient and hygienic solution for the city's sanitation needs.
This innovative approach helped alleviate the problem of public urination, which was becoming a major concern in urban areas.
These urinals represented a step forward in urban planning and public health, as they improved sanitation conditions and contributed to the overall cleanliness of the city.
Public urinals were already in use 18 centuries before, in Rome. They were called "Vespasians", from the emperor that put a tax on urine collection. Urine was sought after for its ammonia content, so the urinals did not go into sewers but collected the liquid into underground pools that were later emptied and sold to tanners.
This photo shows the Statue of Liberty seen from the torch. The torch has been closed to the public since 1916 when it was damaged in an explosion caused by German spies.
The event is known as the Black Tom explosion on July 30, 1916. At that time, the United States had not yet joined World War 1, but they were selling weapons to the Allied powers.
Germany sent saboteurs to destroy production lines and supplies. Around 100,000 pounds (45,000 kg) of TNT were stored on a barge on the night of the explosion.
Guards noticed small fires and left, fearing an explosion. At 2:08 am, the first and biggest explosion occurred. It was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history, equivalent to 5.0 and 5.5 on the Richter scale.
The blast was felt in Philadelphia and shattered windows in Times Square. The explosion caused $20,000,000 in damages and claimed four lives. This incident turned public opinion against Germany and eventually led the United States to join World War 1 on April 16th, 1917
The "Time Lady" or "the Speaking Clock" before the introduction of automated equipment. Her job: giving the correct time 'live' all day long. C. 1930s
Scottish man Angus Barbieri fasted for 392 days, from June 14, 1965 to July 11, 1966. He lived on tea, coffee, soda water, and vitamins while living at home in Tayport, Scotland, and frequently visiting Maryfield Hospital for medical evaluation. He lost 276 pounds and set a record for the length of a fast
Sleeping Squirrels in their nest on a window ledge. Photo by Ludwig C. Timm
A French woman walks the streets of Paris, France with a large baguette and six bottles of wine, 1945
The curious case of the stolen Boeing 727 at Luanda International Airport in 2003.
This incident captivated the world, leaving aviation authorities in disbelief. How could such a large aircraft be taken without a trace?
On May 25, 2003, two individuals managed to gain unauthorized access to the Luanda International Airport in Angola in the early morning hours.
They targeted a parked Boeing 727, a mid-sized passenger aircraft known for its versatility and reliability. The thieves, with some level of aviation knowledge, skillfully bypassed security measures and made their way onto the aircraft.
Now, you may wonder how to fly away with a Boeing 727 without raising suspicion.
The stolen aircraft was not equipped with modern tracking systems like GPS, making it significantly more challenging for authorities to locate it.
This absence of advanced technology favored the thieves, granting them a head start in their daring escapade.
Once inside the cockpit, the thieves skillfully started the engines and taxied the plane to the runway. The aircraft took off smoothly, leaving the unsuspecting airport staff and air traffic control bewildered. The stolen Boeing 727 soared into the African sky, disappearing without a trace.
The stolen aircraft belonged to a private company, and its disappearance immediately triggered a massive international search operation. Governments, intelligence agencies, and aviation authorities worldwide were on high alert, attempting to track the stolen plane's whereabouts. Despite their best efforts, the stolen Boeing 727 and the culprits remained elusive.
Numerous theories have emerged over the years regarding the fate of the stolen Boeing 727. Some speculate that the aircraft may have been repainted and hidden in a remote location, while others suggest it crashed in an inaccessible area.
It forgets to mention a detail that takes away a lot of the mistery... the "two individuals" were an american and a Congolese mechanic tasked by the plane owner to recover it. The plane was leased to an operator who defaulted payments and accrued million of dollars in airport parking costs and fines.
Cassie Chadwick, the "Queen of Sham."
Cassie Chadwick was a scammer in the United during the 19th century. She was known for her ability to tell elaborate lies and her charming demeanor, which helped her gain the trust of wealthy individuals.
In the late 19th century, Chadwick began posing as the famous industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie's illegitimate daughter.
She used this fake identity to defraud banks and investors of millions of dollars, promising them access to her father's vast fortune.
Chadwick maintained her scam for several years, using her charm and cunning to keep investors at bay. She lived lavishly, buying expensive clothes and jewelry and even building a mansion in Cleveland, Ohio.
However, in 1904, Chadwick's scheme finally caught up with her. One of her investors, a banker named Herbert B. Newton, became suspicious of her claims and began to investigate. He discovered that Chadwick had no connection to Andrew Carnegie and that her entire persona was fabricated.
Chadwick was eventually arrested and sentenced to prison, where she died in 1907.
Tarrare was a real historical figure who lived in France during the late 18th century. He was known for his insatiable hunger and bizarre eating habits.
He suffered from a rare medical condition called polyphagia, which caused him to constantly crave and consume large quantities of food, including non-food items.
Tarrare drew crowds by eating corks, stones, and live animals. At one point he even swallowed an entire basketful of apples one after the other.
Despite his ability to eat enormous amounts, Tarrare’s health deteriorated rapidly, and he faced numerous health complications due to his condition.
His life remains a fascinating medical mystery, with many unanswered questions about the nature and causes of his unique condition
This is Baba Anujka, an accomplished amateur chemist and serial killer from the village of Vladimirovac, Yugoslavia (in Serbia), who poisoned between 50 and 150 in the late 19th and early 20th centuries
Nearly 200 years prior to the witch trials of Salem, Massachusetts, European courts were condemning men—and occasionally women—of morphing into werewolves and savagely attacking and eating children.
Across 15th, 16th, and 17th century Europe, werewolf trials were commonplace, propelled by superstition, and religious and societal conflicts.
The accused often included beggars, loners, or newcomers. Numerous admissions of being werewolves and perpetrating monstrous deeds came from the accused, but these confessions frequently came after being tortured.
Some historians theorize that a portion of these individuals might have been delusional or lacked the cognitive capacity to grasp their own confessions.
While a minority could have indeed been genuine child killers, historical accounts are fragmented and often sensationalized. Centuries later, it's difficult to untangle folklore from real evidence or what people believed to be real at the time
The Beast of Bray Road, is the name given to a wolf-like creature allegedly reported to have been witnessed in or near Elkhorn, Walworth County, Wisconsin.
The creature has become a part of Wisconsin folklore and has been the subject of multiple books, documentaries, and a 2005 horror film
At its height, around four centuries before Columbus arrived in the Americas, Cahokia was a thriving pre-American city with a population comparable to that of London at the time.
Situated in southern Illinois, just eight miles from today's St. Louis, it likely held the title of the biggest city in North America north of Mexico during its era.
The Mississippians, Native Americans who spanned much of what is now the southeastern U.S., from the Mississippi River to the Atlantic coast, were its builders.
Despite Cahokia being advanced and worldly for its era, its story remains largely unfamiliar to many Americans, including those in present-day Illinois.
This image is a painting by Michael Hampshire.