Although thinking about art as a factual entity might seem a bit odd at first (you know, based on the notion that art is all about emotions and feelings), you would be surprised how many fun facts about art there really are. So many that we’ve filled a whole list with facts about art so you can entertain your friends at the most unexpected times with them. Or, you can also dish out these interesting facts about art at any old gallery opening when there’s nothing else to talk about. 

Anyway, these interesting facts will absolutely give you pieces of information you’ve never heard before and, at the same time, will entertain you like nothing else before. Here’s a snippet of what to expect from these amusing art facts. Did you know that the Mona Lisa is so popular among her fans that she (well, not she, exactly, but the painting) has her own mailbox for fan letters at the Louvre? Neither did we, but now we are so tempted to write to her and see if we get a reply! Or did you know that the color wheel existed way before the United States did? Now there’s a piece of useless information we will absolutely remember for the rest of our lives! 

Now that you got the gist that these cool facts about art will absolutely be worthy of your attention and time, it is our cue to urge you to scroll on down and check them out. Once you are there, rank the fun facts since now they are in no particular order. And lastly, if you feel the need to share this article with your friends, do not hesitate to do so! 

#1

Bob Ross Once Helped A Color-Blind Viewer By Spending An Entire Episode Painting In Only In Grey

Bob Ross Once Helped A Color-Blind Viewer By Spending An Entire Episode Painting In Only In Grey

alias D.
alias D.
38 minutes ago

Yeah seems like him

#2

91% Of Americans Believe That A Well-Rounded Education Must Include The Arts

91% Of Americans Believe That A Well-Rounded Education Must Include The Arts

Tamra
Tamra
1 hour ago

And yet, art is the least funded part of the curriculum in public schools, and the first to be cut.

#3

Pablo Picasso Was A Prime Suspect In The Theft Of The Mona Lisa In 1911, But He Was Proven To Be Innocent After The Trials

Pablo Picasso Was A Prime Suspect In The Theft Of The Mona Lisa In 1911, But He Was Proven To Be Innocent After The Trials

#4

In 1911 After The Mona Lisa Was Stolen From The Louvre, More People Came To See The Empty Gap Left On The Wall Than Ever Before

In 1911 After The Mona Lisa Was Stolen From The Louvre, More People Came To See The Empty Gap Left On The Wall Than Ever Before

#5

There Are Two Starry Nights By Van Gogh

There Are Two Starry Nights By Van Gogh

#6

Van Gogh Captured His Perspective From An Asylum In The Starry Night

Van Gogh Captured His Perspective From An Asylum In The Starry Night

#7

Like Maths, Creativity Can Be Learned

Like Maths, Creativity Can Be Learned

#8

The Most Expensive Paintings Ever Sold Is Leonardo Da Vinci 'Salvator Mundi': Sold For $450.3 Million

The Most Expensive Paintings Ever Sold Is Leonardo Da Vinci 'Salvator Mundi': Sold For $450.3 Million

#9

The Most Well-Known Graffiti Artist In The World Is Banksy, Yet No One Knows His Real Name

The Most Well-Known Graffiti Artist In The World Is Banksy, Yet No One Knows His Real Name

MarcyVinyl
MarcyVinyl
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well, quite a few people know his name.

#10

Leonardo Da Vinci Was Ambidextrous - Able To Write With One Hand While Simultaneously Drawing With The Other

Leonardo Da Vinci Was Ambidextrous - Able To Write With One Hand While Simultaneously Drawing With The Other

#11

Dali Believed He Was The Reincarnation Of His Older Brother Also Named Salvador Dali

Dali Believed He Was The Reincarnation Of His Older Brother Also Named Salvador Dali

#12

Recent Discovery Made In Spain Found That The Oldest Paintings Discovered To Date, Made By Humans, Were Made More Than 42,000 Years Ago

Recent Discovery Made In Spain Found That The Oldest Paintings Discovered To Date, Made By Humans, Were Made More Than 42,000 Years Ago

#13

Leonardo Da Vinci Was A Procrastinator

Leonardo Da Vinci Was A Procrastinator

#14

Art Used To Be A Competition In The Olympics

Art Used To Be A Competition In The Olympics

#15

Due To All The Love Messages She Gets, The Mona Lisa Has Her Own Mailbox In The Louvre

Due To All The Love Messages She Gets, The Mona Lisa Has Her Own Mailbox In The Louvre

#16

Roman Sculptures Were Designed With Removable Heads So That One Head Could Be Swapped Out For Another

Roman Sculptures Were Designed With Removable Heads So That One Head Could Be Swapped Out For Another

#17

Five Picasso Paintings Are Represented In the Top 25 Most Expensive Paintings List

Five Picasso Paintings Are Represented In the Top 25 Most Expensive Paintings List

#18

Michelangelo Painted The Sistine Chapel’s Fresco Ceiling Entirely Standing Up, Including The Most Famous Wall, 'The Creation Of Adam'

Michelangelo Painted The Sistine Chapel’s Fresco Ceiling Entirely Standing Up, Including The Most Famous Wall, 'The Creation Of Adam'

#19

In 1961, 'Le Bateau' By Henri Matisse Was Hung Upside Down At The Museum Of Modern Art In New York, And It Was Around 46 Days Before Anyone Noticed

In 1961, 'Le Bateau' By Henri Matisse Was Hung Upside Down At The Museum Of Modern Art In New York, And It Was Around 46 Days Before Anyone Noticed

#20

1000 Used Tea Bags Were Put Together To Form The Queen Elizabeth II Portrait By English Artist Andy Brown

1000 Used Tea Bags Were Put Together To Form The Queen Elizabeth II Portrait By English Artist Andy Brown

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
8 minutes ago

That's possibly the most British thing I've ever heard of.

#21

Before Committing Suicide In 1890, Van Gogh Sold Only One Painting, 'The Red Vineyard'

Before Committing Suicide In 1890, Van Gogh Sold Only One Painting, 'The Red Vineyard'

#22

There Are 7 Definitions Of The Word ‘Art’ In The Oxford Dictionary

There Are 7 Definitions Of The Word ‘Art’ In The Oxford Dictionary

#23

Picasso Believed That Art Is Done To Wash Away The Dust Of Our Daily Lives From Our Souls

Picasso Believed That Art Is Done To Wash Away The Dust Of Our Daily Lives From Our Souls

#24

The Easter Island Heads Have Bodies

The Easter Island Heads Have Bodies

#25

Claude Monet Was Advised To Work As A Grocer Rather Than As An Artist

Claude Monet Was Advised To Work As A Grocer Rather Than As An Artist

#26

One Of The Fathers Of The Impressionist Movement, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Had Suffered From Rheumatoid Arthritis

One Of The Fathers Of The Impressionist Movement, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Had Suffered From Rheumatoid Arthritis

#27

The Color Wheel Existed Before United States

The Color Wheel Existed Before United States

#28

Salvador Dali Got The Idea For His Famous Melting Clocks From Watching Pieces Of Camembert Cheese Melt In The Sun

Salvador Dali Got The Idea For His Famous Melting Clocks From Watching Pieces Of Camembert Cheese Melt In The Sun

#29

Pablo Picasso Was An Animal Lover Who Had A Monkey, Goat, Owl, Turtle, Lots Of Cats And Dogs

Pablo Picasso Was An Animal Lover Who Had A Monkey, Goat, Owl, Turtle, Lots Of Cats And Dogs

#30

Warli Art Origins Go Back To 2500 BC

Warli Art Origins Go Back To 2500 BC

#31

The Louvre Museum In Paris, France, Is The Most Visited And Famous Museum In The World

The Louvre Museum In Paris, France, Is The Most Visited And Famous Museum In The World

#32

Picasso Could Draw Before He Could Walk

Picasso Could Draw Before He Could Walk

#33

The First Pencil Was Invented In England In 1565

The First Pencil Was Invented In England In 1565

#34

The Statue Of David Has Slightly Crossed Eyes, Maybe On Purpose

The Statue Of David Has Slightly Crossed Eyes, Maybe On Purpose

#35

The Pop-Art Depiction Of Campbell’s Soup Comes In A Set Of 32

The Pop-Art Depiction Of Campbell’s Soup Comes In A Set Of 32

#36

Michelangelo And Leonardo Da Vinci Revolutionized The Way Human Bodies Were Portrayed In Paintings

Michelangelo And Leonardo Da Vinci Revolutionized The Way Human Bodies Were Portrayed In Paintings

#37

The Youngest Professional Artist, Arushi Bhatnagar Had Her First Solo Exhibition When She Was 11 Months Old And Sold Her First Art Work Through It

The Youngest Professional Artist, Arushi Bhatnagar Had Her First Solo Exhibition When She Was 11 Months Old And Sold Her First Art Work Through It

#38

Despite The Fact That The Renaissance Was Based In Italy, The Term Itself Is French

Despite The Fact That The Renaissance Was Based In Italy, The Term Itself Is French

#39

A Perfect Example Of Baroque Architecture Is The Trevi Fountain In Rome

A Perfect Example Of Baroque Architecture Is The Trevi Fountain In Rome

#40

Because Of His High Debts, Rembrandt Was Banned From Selling Art And Had To Sell His House Instead

Because Of His High Debts, Rembrandt Was Banned From Selling Art And Had To Sell His House Instead

#41

The Main Themes In Romanticism Art Were Human Psychology, Expression Of Personal Feeling And Nature

The Main Themes In Romanticism Art Were Human Psychology, Expression Of Personal Feeling And Nature

Rachel Cobb
Rachel Cobb
Community Member
41 minutes ago

𝕃𝕠𝕠𝕜 𝕒𝕥 𝕙𝕖𝕣 𝕕𝕣𝕖𝕤𝕤!

#42

Willard Wigan, An Artist, Once Inhaled His Own Creation

Willard Wigan, An Artist, Once Inhaled His Own Creation

#43

In The Tate Modern Museum In 2003, Street Artist Banksy Taped His Own Creations On The Wall

In The Tate Modern Museum In 2003, Street Artist Banksy Taped His Own Creations On The Wall

It's not the only joke that Banksy has pulled on the art world. Banksy entered the Louvre Museum in October 2004 and put his own replica of the Mona Lisa inside. The famous smile of the Mona Lisa had been changed to a yellow, acidic smiling expression. Mona Lisa Smile was the name of this painting. The painting was sold at auction for over £60,000 two years later.
How long the painting was left is not known to the general population.

#44

Leonardo Da Vinci Was A 15th Century Animal Rights Activist And Vegetarian

Leonardo Da Vinci Was A 15th Century Animal Rights Activist And Vegetarian

#45

Pablo Picasso First Word Was The Spanish Word For Pencil

Pablo Picasso First Word Was The Spanish Word For Pencil

#46

Art Is A Tool For Developing Critical Thinking And Imagination

Art Is A Tool For Developing Critical Thinking And Imagination

#47

The 3500-Year-Old Kerala Murals Were Made Entirely Of Natural Paints And Vegetable Dyes, Leaving Them Completely Eco-Friendly

The 3500-Year-Old Kerala Murals Were Made Entirely Of Natural Paints And Vegetable Dyes, Leaving Them Completely Eco-Friendly

#48

'The Scream', The Most Well-Known Piece By Expressionist Artist Edvard Munch, Exists In Five Different Versions

'The Scream', The Most Well-Known Piece By Expressionist Artist Edvard Munch, Exists In Five Different Versions

#49

Even Though There Are Over 50 Casts Of Auguste Rodin's Well-Known Sculpture The Thinker All Across The World, Its Beginnings Were Far More Modest

Even Though There Are Over 50 Casts Of Auguste Rodin's Well-Known Sculpture The Thinker All Across The World, Its Beginnings Were Far More Modest

"What makes my Thinker think is that he thinks not only with his brain, with his knitted brow, his distended nostrils, and his compressed lips, but with every muscle in his arms, back, and legs, with his clenched fist, and with his gripping toes", as the creator himself described what made his sculpture so difficult and predetermined to make.

#50

The Word “Art” Is Derived From The Latin Word “Ars,” Which Means “Art, Talent, Or Craft"

The Word “Art” Is Derived From The Latin Word “Ars,” Which Means “Art, Talent, Or Craft"

#51

Baroque Originated As A Style Of Architecture, Later Artists Have Adapted This Movement Into Their Paintings And Other Works Of Art

Baroque Originated As A Style Of Architecture, Later Artists Have Adapted This Movement Into Their Paintings And Other Works Of Art

#52

Greeks Took Inspiration For Sculpture-Making From Ancient Egyptian Art

Greeks Took Inspiration For Sculpture-Making From Ancient Egyptian Art

#53

Rococo Artwork Showed Wealthy People Engaging In Luxurious Leisure Activities And Romantic Adventures

Rococo Artwork Showed Wealthy People Engaging In Luxurious Leisure Activities And Romantic Adventures

#54

Learning Art Is Closely Correlated With Success In Math And Literacy

Learning Art Is Closely Correlated With Success In Math And Literacy

#55

Picasso's Abstract Representation Of Five Prostitutes In Barcelona Was Considered As Immoral When It Was First Displayed In The Artist's Studio In 1907

Picasso's Abstract Representation Of Five Prostitutes In Barcelona Was Considered As Immoral When It Was First Displayed In The Artist's Studio In 1907

#56

The Representation Of Biblical And Theological Themes Was A Major Focus Of Byzantine And Medieval Art During The Western Middle Ages

The Representation Of Biblical And Theological Themes Was A Major Focus Of Byzantine And Medieval Art During The Western Middle Ages

#57

Romanticism Was A Cultural Movement That Originated In Europe And Also Gave Rise To The Importance Of Plein Air Painting

Romanticism Was A Cultural Movement That Originated In Europe And Also Gave Rise To The Importance Of Plein Air Painting

#58

USA's Capitol Is The Most Popular Example Of The Neoclassical Artform

USA's Capitol Is The Most Popular Example Of The Neoclassical Artform

sofacushionfort
sofacushionfort
Community Member
18 minutes ago

“Hopefully, if we design it with enough grandeur, dignity and nobility, fat morons wearing camouflage won’t break in and poop on the floors.”

#59

The Seven Different Types Of Art Include Painting, Literature, Music, Architecture, Sculpture, Theater, And Cinema

The Seven Different Types Of Art Include Painting, Literature, Music, Architecture, Sculpture, Theater, And Cinema

sofacushionfort
sofacushionfort
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited)

Industrial design, high couture, and cuisine can also be considered arts. “Martial arts,” “the Art of War” etc. may be a form of theater, but I’ll prefer to not attend

#60

In 2008, A World Record Of 8ft 6 Inches, For The Highest Flying Toast From A Pop-Up Toaster Was Set At The Royal College Of Art Graduate Show

In 2008, A World Record Of 8ft 6 Inches, For The Highest Flying Toast From A Pop-Up Toaster Was Set At The Royal College Of Art Graduate Show

#61

The British Museum’s Collection Of South Indian Paintings Consists Of Around 1000 Items

The British Museum’s Collection Of South Indian Paintings Consists Of Around 1000 Items

