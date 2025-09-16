“Who Is This White Lady?”: Fans Mistake Jennifer Lopez For Gwen Stefani In New Look
Jennifer Lopez looked unrecognizable to fans as she debuted her platinum blond hair on social media.
Many confused her for another powerhouse singer, proving that J.Lo’s latest transformation was nothing short of mind-blowing.
“This doesn’t look like Jlo,” one commented on her photos.
Jennifer Lopez looked unrecognizable to fans as she debuted her platinum blond hair on social media
Image credits: jlo/Instagram
With her upcoming movie Kiss of the Spider Woman set to release next month, 56-year-old Jennifer shares pictures of her look as the character Aurora from the Bill Condon-directed movie.
- Jennifer Lopez looked unrecognizable to fans as she debuted her platinum blond hair on social media.
- The pop diva shared behind-the-scenes pictures of her character Aurora from the upcoming film Kiss of the Spider-Woman.
- Many compared her to stars like Gwen Stefani and Marilyn Monroe.
- Others claimed she's “obsessed with trying to look white!”
The Let’s Get Loud singer said she waited her “whole life” to play a role like Aurora, which marks her debut in a movie musical.
The film was co-produced by Jennifer, her ex-husband Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and several others.
Image credits: gwenstefani/Instagram
The pop diva shared behind-the-scenes pictures of her transformation into Aurora, flaunting her platinum blond hair and bold lipstick.
Two of the pictures captured Jennifer posing in front of a mirror, while another saw her luxuriating in a bathtub and looking over dress sketches.
“Stepping into the role of Aurora felt like dancing through the golden age of cinema … with all the glitz, glamour, and a whole lot of dancing,” she wrote alongside the photos. “Stepping back into time has never been so much fun.”
The pop diva shared behind-the-scenes pictures of her character Aurora from the upcoming film Kiss of the Spider Woman
Image credits: jlo/Instagram
Many said she looked “amazing” and expressed excitement over watching the movie when it hits the big screen next month.
“You Were Born For This,” one fan said, while another wrote, “I’m so excited about this.”
“I didn’t recognize you for a second,” another said. “You look great in blonde.”
Paris Hilton left a fire emoji in the comments section.
However, several others commented on the uncanny resemblance between Jennifer and fellow star Gwen Stefani.
Image credits: gwenstefani/Instagram
“She looks like Gwen Stefani,” one said.
“Gorgeous like always,” another said. “Younger than before.”
A second agreed, saying, “Thought this was Gwen Stefani at first glance!”
“What in the Gwen Stefani is this?” one asked.
Even Unwritten singer Natasha Bedingfield commented, “Omg you look like @gwenstefani. Love you, sis.”
“Obviously, I’m not the only one to notice the Gwen Stefani resemblance in this photo.. Wow,” read one comment
Image credits: jlo/gwenstefani/Instagram
“You look absolutely beautiful,” one said. “You look like a Marilyn Monroe.
Critics took a different tone with their comments, with one claiming, “Jlo is obsessed with trying to look white!”
“She looks like Gwen’s old grandmother,” one said, while another wrote, “I was like who is this white lady lol.”
“Wow u look like a totally different person,” read one comment.
Image credits: jlo/Instagram
Kiss of the Spider-Woman is the new movie musical adaptation of the Tony-winning 1993 Broadway classic of the same title.
The Broadway show was based on the 1976 novel by Manuel Puig.
In the film’s story, the character of Aurora was created in the imagination of Luis Molina (played by Tonatiuh), a young gay man living in a fantasy world as he serves out his eight-year prison sentence.
The actress said she waited her entire life for a movie script like this
Image credits: RoadsideFlix/YouTube
Luis imagines Aurora as a movie star, and one of her roles is that of a spider woman who ends her prey’s life with a kiss. He also narrates his fantasies to his cellmate, Valentin Arregui Paz (played by Diego Luna).
Jennifer said the film reminds viewers that “love heals all divides.”
“It’s about two different people who come together and find the humanity in one another and fall in love,” she told Variety earlier this year.
“To me, that is something that is special and needs to be seen. We are all just human. It’s an important movie in this way,” she added.
Image credits: RoadsideFlix/YouTube
The Unstoppable actress, whose career spans more than three decades, said she waited her entire life for a musical’s script to fall on her lap.
“I was waiting my whole life to be able to do a real big MGM Hollywood musical, and I finally got to do it,” she told the outlet.
When the topic of the Oscars came up, Jennifer said she hoped her performance would “get the recognition” it deserves
Image credits: RoadsideFlix/YouTube
“It was more [than I hoped]. Me and Diego [Luna] were on set and we’re dancing around and we’re singing and looking at each other and it’s like we don’t want to do anything else but musicals,” she continued. “Diego said that! Me too. I don’t want to do anything else.”
When asked about the Oscar-buzz surrounding her role, Jennifer said she didn’t “even want to begin the conversation.”
“Of course, I would love it to get the recognition that I believe it deserves,” she added.
10
0