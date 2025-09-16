Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Who Is This White Lady?”: Fans Mistake Jennifer Lopez For Gwen Stefani In New Look
Jennifer Lopez with blonde hair and bold red lipstick, styled in a retro look, posing in front of a mirror selfie.
“Who Is This White Lady?”: Fans Mistake Jennifer Lopez For Gwen Stefani In New Look

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Jennifer Lopez looked unrecognizable to fans as she debuted her platinum blond hair on social media.

Many confused her for another powerhouse singer, proving that J.Lo’s latest transformation was nothing short of mind-blowing.

“This doesn’t look like Jlo,” one commented on her photos.

    Image credits: jlo/Instagram

    With her upcoming movie Kiss of the Spider Woman set to release next month, 56-year-old Jennifer shares pictures of her look as the character Aurora from the Bill Condon-directed movie.

    The Let’s Get Loud singer said she waited her “whole life” to play a role like Aurora, which marks her debut in a movie musical.

    The film was co-produced by Jennifer, her ex-husband Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and several others.

    Blonde woman with feathered coat and turquoise necklace, styled in a new look fans mistake for Jennifer Lopez or Gwen Stefani.

    Blonde woman with feathered coat and turquoise necklace, styled in a new look fans mistake for Jennifer Lopez or Gwen Stefani.

    Image credits: gwenstefani/Instagram

    The pop diva shared behind-the-scenes pictures of her transformation into Aurora, flaunting her platinum blond hair and bold lipstick.

    Two of the pictures captured Jennifer posing in front of a mirror, while another saw her luxuriating in a bathtub and looking over dress sketches.

    “Stepping into the role of Aurora felt like dancing through the golden age of cinema … with all the glitz, glamour, and a whole lot of dancing,” she wrote alongside the photos. “Stepping back into time has never been so much fun.”

    The pop diva shared behind-the-scenes pictures of her character Aurora from the upcoming film Kiss of the Spider Woman

    Blonde woman with vintage curls and red lipstick smiling in a mirror selfie, fans mistaking Jennifer Lopez for Gwen Stefani.

    Blonde woman with vintage curls and red lipstick smiling in a mirror selfie, fans mistaking Jennifer Lopez for Gwen Stefani.

    Image credits: jlo/Instagram

    Fan comment mistaking Jennifer Lopez for Gwen Stefani, reacting to Jennifer Lopez's new look on social media.

    Fan comment mistaking Jennifer Lopez for Gwen Stefani, reacting to Jennifer Lopez's new look on social media.

    Comment praising wig tech and colorist, highlighting the flawless hairline in a post about Jennifer Lopez's new look.

    Comment praising wig tech and colorist, highlighting the flawless hairline in a post about Jennifer Lopez's new look.

    Many said she looked “amazing” and expressed excitement over watching the movie when it hits the big screen next month.

    “You Were Born For This,” one fan said, while another wrote, “I’m so excited about this.”

    “I didn’t recognize you for a second,” another said. “You look great in blonde.”

    Paris Hilton left a fire emoji in the comments section.

    However, several others commented on the uncanny resemblance between Jennifer and fellow star Gwen Stefani.

    Woman with platinum blonde hair and bold eyeliner wearing a black outfit, fans mistake her for Jennifer Lopez or Gwen Stefani.

    Woman with platinum blonde hair and bold eyeliner wearing a black outfit, fans mistake her for Jennifer Lopez or Gwen Stefani.

    Image credits: gwenstefani/Instagram

    User comment about mistaking Jennifer Lopez for Gwen Stefani, highlighting fans confused by the white lady look.

    User comment about mistaking Jennifer Lopez for Gwen Stefani, highlighting fans confused by the white lady look.

    “She looks like Gwen Stefani,” one said.

    “Gorgeous like always,” another said. “Younger than before.”

    A second agreed, saying, “Thought this was Gwen Stefani at first glance!”

    “What in the Gwen Stefani is this?” one asked.

    Even Unwritten singer Natasha Bedingfield commented, “Omg you look like @gwenstefani. Love you, sis.”

    “Obviously, I’m not the only one to notice the Gwen Stefani resemblance in this photo.. Wow,” read one comment

    Fans mistake Jennifer Lopez for Gwen Stefani with a striking new white lady look featuring blonde curls and glamorous makeup.

    Fans mistake Jennifer Lopez for Gwen Stefani with a striking new white lady look featuring blonde curls and glamorous makeup.

    Image credits: jlo/gwenstefani/Instagram

    White lady with platinum blonde hair in a stylish outfit, fans mistaking Jennifer Lopez for Gwen Stefani.

    White lady with platinum blonde hair in a stylish outfit, fans mistaking Jennifer Lopez for Gwen Stefani.

    Fan comment praising a woman’s beauty and comparing her look to Marilyn Monroe in a social media post.

    Fan comment praising a woman’s beauty and comparing her look to Marilyn Monroe in a social media post.

    “You look absolutely beautiful,” one said. “You look like a Marilyn Monroe.

    Critics took a different tone with their comments, with one claiming, “Jlo is obsessed with trying to look white!”

    “She looks like Gwen’s old grandmother,” one said, while another wrote, “I was like who is this white lady lol.”

    “Wow u look like a totally different person,” read one comment.

    Woman resembling Gwen Stefani with blonde hair and headband holding fashion sketches, in a vintage style pink bathroom setting.

    Woman resembling Gwen Stefani with blonde hair and headband holding fashion sketches, in a vintage style pink bathroom setting.

    Image credits: jlo/Instagram

    Female fan expressing excitement to meet Ingrid Luna and praising her hard work and dedication in a heartfelt message

    Female fan expressing excitement to meet Ingrid Luna and praising her hard work and dedication in a heartfelt message

    Jennifer Lopez with a new look that fans mistake for Gwen Stefani, featuring striking makeup and blonde hair styling.

    Jennifer Lopez with a new look that fans mistake for Gwen Stefani, featuring striking makeup and blonde hair styling.

    Kiss of the Spider-Woman is the new movie musical adaptation of the Tony-winning 1993 Broadway classic of the same title.

    The Broadway show was based on the 1976 novel by Manuel Puig.

    In the film’s story, the character of Aurora was created in the imagination of Luis Molina (played by Tonatiuh), a young gay man living in a fantasy world as he serves out his eight-year prison sentence.

    The actress said she waited her entire life for a movie script like this

    Couples dancing elegantly in a ballroom setting with a woman in a gold dress resembling Jennifer Lopez or Gwen Stefani.

    Couples dancing elegantly in a ballroom setting with a woman in a gold dress resembling Jennifer Lopez or Gwen Stefani.

    Image credits: RoadsideFlix/YouTube

    Luis imagines Aurora as a movie star, and one of her roles is that of a spider woman who ends her prey’s life with a kiss. He also narrates his fantasies to his cellmate, Valentin Arregui Paz (played by Diego Luna).

    Jennifer said the film reminds viewers that “love heals all divides.”

    “It’s about two different people who come together and find the humanity in one another and fall in love,” she told Variety earlier this year.

    “To me, that is something that is special and needs to be seen. We are all just human. It’s an important movie in this way,” she added.

    Jennifer Lopez with platinum blonde hair and red lipstick in a vintage cream dress, fans mistaking her for Gwen Stefani.

    Jennifer Lopez with platinum blonde hair and red lipstick in a vintage cream dress, fans mistaking her for Gwen Stefani.

    Image credits: RoadsideFlix/YouTube

    The Unstoppable actress, whose career spans more than three decades, said she waited her entire life for a musical’s script to fall on her lap.

    “I was waiting my whole life to be able to do a real big MGM Hollywood musical, and I finally got to do it,” she told the outlet.

    When the topic of the Oscars came up, Jennifer said she hoped her performance would “get the recognition” it deserves

    Image credits: RoadsideFlix/YouTube

    “It was more [than I hoped]. Me and Diego [Luna] were on set and we’re dancing around and we’re singing and looking at each other and it’s like we don’t want to do anything else but musicals,” she continued. “Diego said that! Me too. I don’t want to do anything else.”

    When asked about the Oscar-buzz surrounding her role, Jennifer said she didn’t “even want to begin the conversation.”

    “Of course, I would love it to get the recognition that I believe it deserves,” she added.

    Netizens shared their opinions on Jennifer Lopez’s behind-the-scenes photos of Aurora 

    Screenshot of social media comment where a fan compares Jennifer Lopez’s new look to Gwen Stefani, noting their appearances.

    Screenshot of social media comment where a fan compares Jennifer Lopez’s new look to Gwen Stefani, noting their appearances.

    Comment about fans mistaking Jennifer Lopez for Gwen Stefani in a playful online discussion.

    Comment about fans mistaking Jennifer Lopez for Gwen Stefani in a playful online discussion.

    Comment from Debbie Bogert praising Jennifer's looks, discussing fans mistaking Jennifer Lopez for Gwen Stefani.

    Comment from Debbie Bogert praising Jennifer's looks, discussing fans mistaking Jennifer Lopez for Gwen Stefani.

    Fan comment on social media mentioning getting eyes checked, related to Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani lookalike confusion.

    Fan comment on social media mentioning getting eyes checked, related to Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani lookalike confusion.

    Fan comment on social media about a white lady with blonde hair, confusing Jennifer Lopez for Gwen Stefani in new look.

    Fan comment on social media about a white lady with blonde hair, confusing Jennifer Lopez for Gwen Stefani in new look.

    User comment about fans mistaking Jennifer Lopez for Gwen Stefani, discussing white lady look confusion.

    User comment about fans mistaking Jennifer Lopez for Gwen Stefani, discussing white lady look confusion.

    Facebook comment by Lisa Ertel saying Gwens got nothing on Jennifer with six reactions including like and laughing emojis.

    Facebook comment by Lisa Ertel saying Gwens got nothing on Jennifer with six reactions including like and laughing emojis.

    Comment by Shelley Kopp-Troeh discussing respect and stopping negativity toward others in an online conversation about Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani.

    Comment by Shelley Kopp-Troeh discussing respect and stopping negativity toward others in an online conversation about Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani.

    Fan comment comparing Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani, discussing attitude and class in an online social media post.

    Fan comment comparing Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani, discussing attitude and class in an online social media post.

    Fan comment on social media discussing Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani's resemblance in a new look.

    Fan comment on social media discussing Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani's resemblance in a new look.

    Fan comments discussing confusion between Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani due to similar blonde hair and appearance.

    Fan comments discussing confusion between Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani due to similar blonde hair and appearance.

    Text comment on social media about fans mistaking Jennifer Lopez for Gwen Stefani in a new look, discussing their resemblance.

    Text comment on social media about fans mistaking Jennifer Lopez for Gwen Stefani in a new look, discussing their resemblance.

    Social media comment saying they must be blind because she doesn’t, reacting to fan confusion over Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani look.

    Social media comment saying they must be blind because she doesn’t, reacting to fan confusion over Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani look.

    Comment saying Those fans need glasses lol in black text on light blue background with profile picture of a woman with glasses and red hair.

    Comment saying Those fans need glasses lol in black text on light blue background with profile picture of a woman with glasses and red hair.

    Comment text saying both have had lots of work done, with a thumbs up reaction icon.

    Comment text saying both have had lots of work done, with a thumbs up reaction icon.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can't stop talking about.

