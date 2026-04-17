Fans Roast Nicole Kidman At CinemaCon In Las Vegas For ‘Fail’ As They Spot Odd Detail

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On Tuesday, April 14, Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock showed up at CinemaCon at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas as part of the Practical Magic 2 press tour.

The actresses reunited for the sequel to their 1998 fantasy romantic cult classic, Practical Magic, where they play witch sisters Sally and Gillian Owens.

Highlights Viewers trolled Nicole Kidman for yet another “tragic” wig faux pas at the CinemaCon.

Kidman was previously called out for the same reason after her appearances at the 2026 Oscars and the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

The ‘Babygirl’ actress has opened up in the past on why she does not style her original curly hair anymore.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kidman, 58, who is known for her multiple hair faux pas in public appearances, had another “wig fail” on the red carpet.

Earlier this year, Kidman sparked concerns after her appearance at the Academy Awards.

“Her hair is a disaster, period,” one commenter said about her CinemaCon look.

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Nicole Kidman’s CinemaCon “disaster” wig drew criticism from netizens

Image credits: Getty/Mindy Small

Kidman stepped out at the event in a black dress with sheer detailing at the bottom and ruffles around the torso. She paired the dress with black pumps.

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Bullock, her co-star, posed alongside her in a red pantsuit.

Kidman flaunted wavy curls in her blonde hair, which netizens claimed was a wig. Her natural hair is curly and red, which she sported early in her Hollywood career and occasionally shows off in social media posts.

Image credits: Getty/Mindy Small

“It is a wig or at least some of it is a hairpiece,” a user said.

Some fans deemed her coiffure inadequate for a red-carpet look.

“You can see where her real hair ends just above her collarbone,” a second user wrote. Another said, “Her hair looks like she’s just coming out of bed.”

“According to her Hollywood colleagues, there’s nothing about her that’s real,” one more wrote.

A fifth said, “Especially tragic if she paid for a wig to look like that, if that’s her best look.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

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Kidman narrowly avoided running into her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, who was there with director Alejandro G. Iñárritu for a first look at their dark comedy Digger.

The couple married in December 1990 and divorced in August 2001. They share two adopted children — Isabella and Connor.

Nicole Kidman was previously called out for wig-fails at the Oscars and Cannes

Image credits: Getty/Mindy Small

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In May 2025, Kidman suffered a significant wig malfunction at the Kering Women In Motion Awards during the Cannes Film Festival.

The Moulin Rouge star wore a straight blonde wig to the event, paired with her red high-neck dress. However, the wig’s mesh cap was visible as she posed on the red carpet.

Earlier in the day, the same hairpiece was seen off-center to her natural scalp line when she arrived to give her talk for the award in an all-black ensemble.

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After the 2026 Oscars, where she wore an embellished white Chanel gown, Kidman was criticized not only for her wig but also for her physical appearance.

While some accused her of using GLP-1 weight-loss injections, others thought she had taken Botox or done plastic surgery.

“Her wig is too heavy. Leave your face alone, Nicole!” one user said.

Another commented, “She’s been on the old Oz*mpic, hasn’t she?”

Image credits: Getty/Dia Dipasupil

Kidman sports wigs to the majority of her public appearances, including award functions and social events. On some occasions, her wig got mistaken for her real hair as well.

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After appearing at the 2025 Met Gala in a short pixie-mullet hairstyle with a 1950s-inspired Balenciaga gown, many thought that she had cut off her real hair.

She shared on Channel Seven’s Sunrise that it wasn’t the case.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Did you chop your hair off?’ I’m like, ‘No, I did not,’” she explained.

Nicole Kidman regretted straightening her naturally curly hair

Image credits: Getty/Klára Šimonová

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One of the reasons Kidman uses wigs at public events is that she likes experimenting with hairstyles, but does not want to straighten or heat-treat her real hair.

In a 2014 interview with Vogue, she said that she wanted to embrace her natural curls to set a positive example for her daughters.

“I almost never straighten it anymore; I let it go curly and wild,” she said.

Image credits: Instagram/nicolekidman

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In a 2024 interview with the BBC, she explained that as a young actress, she felt insecure about her hair, which led her to change it on occasion.

“I was very tall and very pale. I had red, curly hair and I was covered in freckles,” she said. “I think my sense of belonging, in terms of belonging to the cool kids, wasn’t there.”

In May 2025, shortly before filing for divorce from Keith Urban, Kidman told Allure that she regretted straightening her hair for her 1990 movie Days of Thunder, where she met Cruise.

Image credits: Instagram/nicolekidman

“Why did I straighten my hair?” she said, after being shown a poster of the movie in which her red hair is shoulder-length and pin-straight, with bangs covering her forehead.

“I loved my hair there. That is my natural hair. Isn’t that crazy?”

“So for all the little girls out there – embrace the curl. Do not follow in my steps and straighten your hair,” she added.

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“Her wigs are always terrible.” The internet reacted to Nicole Kidman’s hair gaffe at ComicCon

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