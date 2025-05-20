ADVERTISEMENT

Nicole Kidman gave her fans a rare glimpse of her natural hair just days after experiencing a “wig malfunction” on the red carpet of the 2025 Kering Women in Motion Award ceremony during the Cannes Film Festival.

The 57-year-old actress was subjected to online scrutiny after a visible wig cap disrupted her otherwise elegant look at this weekend’s event. The hairpiece, designed to add volume and a youthful edge to her blonde locks, failed to stay discreet, according to some viewers.

Despite the unwanted commentary that followed, Kidman followed her appearance at the event by sharing candid snapshots showing off her real, curly hair on social media. The photos show her enjoying a seaside lunch with fellow star Pedro Pascal.

“Every other woman is wandering around with hair extensions. Why are we shaming Nicole for wearing a wig?” one reader asked.

Nicole Kidman let her natural hair shine on an Instagram post right after she was criticized for using a wig on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet

Netizens noted the contrast between her casual beach look and the more polished, red carpet version of herself she showed at the Film Festival.

The incident reignited public interest in Kidman’s alleged usage of wigs in film and fashion, with some insiders arguing that she has rarely shown her “real hair” before.

The mishap at the Kering event wasn’t her only slip-up that day. Earlier, Kidman appeared at a panel in a tightly-fitted black leather jacket and matching jeans, where the hairpiece was again slightly off-center, further evidencing the contrast between the weave and her scalp.

Internet conversation surrounding the aesthetic mishap couldn’t overshadow what was a significant night for the actress.

Kidman was honored with the 2025 Kering Women in Motion Award, an accolade that celebrates women who have made pioneering contributions to the film industry.

“I am proud to join the list of extraordinary women who’ve received this honor before me—artists and trailblazers I deeply admire,” the actress said.

“The Cannes Film Festival has been a part of my life for over 30 years and I am thrilled to add this incredible recognition to the many memories I’ve made here.”

Kidman took the chance to reaffirm her commitment to equality by working with female directors every 18 months

During her acceptance speech, Kidman also reflected on the importance of gender equality in the industry, reaffirming her 2017 promise to work with a female director every 18 months.

“I’m just an advocate and want to continue to keep moving forward with that,” she said.

Kidman has collaborated with 27 women across various projects, both released and in development. “Part of it is protecting and surrounding the women with almost like a force field of protection and support,” she added.

According to some stylists, Kidman’s look was achieved via an intricate process, combining her natural hair with cleverly disguised extensions that were expertly selected in a color that would compliment her red attire.

Kidman was dressed from top to bottom in warm, autumnal tones, matching her dress’ warm red hue with her strawberry blonde locks. The hair, a blend of golden and copper undertones, created a gradient effect against her outfit.

For some of her fans, however, her intricate wig could never compete with her rarely-seen natural hair. “Her curls are beautiful and I wish she’d show them off more,” one user wrote.

“Her natural hair looks better than any wig she has worn.” another added. “If her natural hair is that lovely then why is she wearing a wig? It doesn’t make sense.”

The Instagram post had many fans speculating about Pascal and Kidman collaborating on an unannounced project

It wasn’t just the hair or her outfit that had people talking, as the photo of Kidman having lunch with Pedro Pascal made many fans swoon both at the prospect of being in the actress’ place and the idea of the pair collaborating on a future project.

“Nicole speed dialing every female director in town to get the ball rolling on a new Pascal/ Kidman project,” one user said.

“What kind of romantic thriller comedy do we want them starring in together?” another asked.

Some went as far as to compare the moment to Kidman’s famously awkward flirtation with Jimmy Fallon from nearly a decade ago.

“It’s giving me flashbacks from that Jimmy Fallon interview when he realized he missed the biggest cue that she wanted him,” one fan commented.

At the time, Kidman surprised the late-night host by telling him she had once been interested in him—only to crush him with a playful but brutal: “I liked you but not now. I’m married now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Pascal, meanwhile, drew his usual chorus of online admiration.

“The question is… who isn’t smitten by this man?” a viewer asked.

“What I would give to sip Aperol spritz with Pedro Pascal,” another replied. “I imagine it would feel like catching up with your bestie over cocktails and also your dream man at the same time—what a combination.”

“Stunning.” Kidman’s fans took to social media to comment on the actress’ natural hair

