ADVERTISEMENT

After months of dramatic wig transformations and polished red carpet looks, Nicole Kidman is letting her natural curls shine again. 

In a rare family photo shared on Instagram this week, the 58-year-old actress was seen relaxing with her sister Antonia and niece Lucia Hawley during a family getaway in Croatia. 

The image showcased Kidman’s thick, curly hair, a refreshing departure from the sleek and straight hairstyles she’s worn as of late.

RELATED:

    Nicole joined her family while embracing a more relaxed and natural look

    Nicole Kidman embracing natural curls with a stunning elegant look at a high-profile red carpet event.

    Image credits: Andreas Rentz/Getty

    The photo, posted by Lucia, showed the trio beaming during their vacation. Nicole Kidman looked radiant in a flowing white silk dress adorned with delicate floral embellishments.

    Her curly locks were worn loose and natural, a stark contrast to her recent Paris Fashion Week appearance, where she rocked dramatically straight hair at the Balenciaga show, according to theDaily Mail.

    Nicole Kidman in a black leather jacket, holding a fast-food drink cup, with straight blonde hair indoors.

    Image credits: nicolekidman

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her fans were quick to celebrate the sighting of her natural curly hair, which is considered a rarity among her fans. 

    “Her best look was the natural look,” one commenter wrote. 

    “I love the curls,” another stated.

    Nicole Kidman wearing a red dress by the sea, embracing her natural curls in a stunning outdoor setting.

    Image credits: nicolekidman

    “Looks good. Curly hair is a lot of work, and it’s got a mind of its own. It’s understandable why she chooses to wear wigs from time to time,” another commenter stated.

    Kidman has become known for her ever-changing wig styles

    From polished ponytails to edgy pixie cuts, Nicole Kidman’s red carpet looks have included everything from blunt bobs to voluminous waves, sometimes within days of each other. 

    Nicole Kidman and two women in white dresses showcasing natural curls in a sunny outdoor family photo.

    Image credits: luchhawley

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of her most talked-about transformations occurred during the 2025 Met Gala, where she appeared with a cropped, slicked-back hairstyle that left many wondering if she had actually gone for the chop.

    Just one day earlier, she had been spotted at a Charli XCX concert with a long ponytail. The contrast left fans stunned and sparked conversations over whether the short style was another expertly styled wig.

    “For the Met Gala, everyone was questioning if I had chopped my hair off. But no, I didn’t,” Nicole later said.

    Nicole Kidman embracing her natural curls, wearing a long red coat, walking confidently outdoors in a city setting.

    Image credits: Gotham/Getty

    A rare wig malfunction reminded fans of Nicole’s natural hair

    Though Nicole usually nails her hair transformations, not every moment has been flawless. At the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, eagle-eyed fans spotted the mesh cap of her wig peeking through, according toPage Six.

    The mishap drew a lot of attention and triggered discussions online, with some netizens arguing that her wig’s mesh cap was barely noticeable and others stating that her hairstylist should have done a better job.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nicole Kidman with natural curls in a velvet dress adorned with floral details, embracing her natural hair texture.

    Image credits: Barry King/Getty

    “Why did you feel the need to call to attention something that isn’t noticeable in the first place?” a commenter wrote.

    “No excuse, her hairstylist was wrong for that,” another stated.

    Nicole admitted she once regretted abandoning her natural curls

    Nicole Kidman in a gold sequined dress, embracing natural curls, posing outdoors by a pool on a sunny day.

    Image credits: nicolekidman

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite her love of hairpieces, Nicole has openly reflected on her decision to straighten her curls early in her career. 

    In an interview with Allure, she was shown a throwback photo from Days of Thunder and said, “Why did I straighten my hair? I loved my hair there. That is my natural hair. Isn’t that crazy?”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She added a thoughtful message for fans: “So for all the little girls out there, embrace the curl. Do not follow in my steps and straighten your hair.”

    While she rarely wears her curls on camera these days, Nicole hinted that they’re not gone for good. 

    “I can do that to my hair still,” she explained. “But it needs to be kind of humid, and I need to use the right product.”

    Nicole recently received a wholesome birthday treat from her husband

    Nicole Kidman styled in gold dress with peach feathered sleeves, showcasing natural curls in a stunning family photo.

    Image credits: nicolekidman

    For her 58th birthday, Nicole was treated by her husband, country singer Keith Urban, to a soccer match at Geodis Park Stadium in Nashville, according toThe Mirror.

    Urban paused his High and Alive world tour to celebrate his wife’s birthday. Nicole seemed to appreciate the gesture, as photos of the pair showed them in high spirits.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Earlier in the day, Nicole also shared on social media that she received a bouquet of flowers from her husband.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Nicole Kidman’s unleashed natural curls on social media

    Nicole Kidman embracing her natural curls in a stunning family photo after wearing wigs for months.

    Nicole Kidman embraces her natural curls in a stunning family photo, showcasing her curly hair without wigs.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nicole Kidman smiling with her natural curls in a stunning family photo after wearing wigs for months.

    Nicole Kidman embracing her natural curls in a warm family photo, showcasing her stunning curly hairstyle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nicole Kidman embracing her natural curls in a stunning family photo, showcasing beauty without wigs.

    Nicole Kidman embracing her natural curls in a stunning family photo, showcasing her look after wearing wigs for months.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nicole Kidman embracing her natural curls in a stunning family photo, showcasing her beauty without wigs.

    Nicole Kidman embracing her natural curls in a stunning family photo after wearing wigs for months.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nicole Kidman embracing natural curls in a stunning family photo after wearing wigs for months.

    Nicole Kidman embracing her natural curls in a stunning family photo, showcasing beauty without wearing wigs for months.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nicole Kidman embracing her natural curls in a stunning family photo, highlighting wearing wigs for months.

    Nicole Kidman embracing her natural curls in a stunning family photo after wearing wigs for months.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment about wigs and natural hair in black text on a white background discussing wearing wigs versus natural hair care.

    Nicole Kidman embracing her natural curls in a stunning family photo after wearing wigs for months.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nicole Kidman embracing her natural curls in a stunning family photo, showcasing her look after wearing wigs for months

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!