After months of dramatic wig transformations and polished red carpet looks, Nicole Kidman is letting her natural curls shine again.

In a rare family photo shared on Instagram this week, the 58-year-old actress was seen relaxing with her sister Antonia and niece Lucia Hawley during a family getaway in Croatia.

The image showcased Kidman’s thick, curly hair, a refreshing departure from the sleek and straight hairstyles she’s worn as of late.

Nicole joined her family while embracing a more relaxed and natural look

Image credits: Andreas Rentz/Getty

The photo, posted by Lucia, showed the trio beaming during their vacation. Nicole Kidman looked radiant in a flowing white silk dress adorned with delicate floral embellishments.

Her curly locks were worn loose and natural, a stark contrast to her recent Paris Fashion Week appearance, where she rocked dramatically straight hair at the Balenciaga show, according to theDaily Mail.

Image credits: nicolekidman

Her fans were quick to celebrate the sighting of her natural curly hair, which is considered a rarity among her fans.

“Her best look was the natural look,” one commenter wrote.

“I love the curls,” another stated.

Image credits: nicolekidman

“Looks good. Curly hair is a lot of work, and it’s got a mind of its own. It’s understandable why she chooses to wear wigs from time to time,” another commenter stated.

Kidman has become known for her ever-changing wig styles

From polished ponytails to edgy pixie cuts, Nicole Kidman’s red carpet looks have included everything from blunt bobs to voluminous waves, sometimes within days of each other.

Image credits: luchhawley

One of her most talked-about transformations occurred during the 2025 Met Gala, where she appeared with a cropped, slicked-back hairstyle that left many wondering if she had actually gone for the chop.

Just one day earlier, she had been spotted at a Charli XCX concert with a long ponytail. The contrast left fans stunned and sparked conversations over whether the short style was another expertly styled wig.

“For the Met Gala, everyone was questioning if I had chopped my hair off. But no, I didn’t,” Nicole later said.

Image credits: Gotham/Getty

A rare wig malfunction reminded fans of Nicole’s natural hair

Though Nicole usually nails her hair transformations, not every moment has been flawless. At the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, eagle-eyed fans spotted the mesh cap of her wig peeking through, according toPage Six.

The mishap drew a lot of attention and triggered discussions online, with some netizens arguing that her wig’s mesh cap was barely noticeable and others stating that her hairstylist should have done a better job.

Image credits: Barry King/Getty

“Why did you feel the need to call to attention something that isn’t noticeable in the first place?” a commenter wrote.

“No excuse, her hairstylist was wrong for that,” another stated.

Nicole admitted she once regretted abandoning her natural curls

Image credits: nicolekidman

Despite her love of hairpieces, Nicole has openly reflected on her decision to straighten her curls early in her career.

In an interview with Allure, she was shown a throwback photo from Days of Thunder and said, “Why did I straighten my hair? I loved my hair there. That is my natural hair. Isn’t that crazy?”

She added a thoughtful message for fans: “So for all the little girls out there, embrace the curl. Do not follow in my steps and straighten your hair.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Photographer Paris/ Prague Regina (@photographer_regina_voronina)

While she rarely wears her curls on camera these days, Nicole hinted that they’re not gone for good.

“I can do that to my hair still,” she explained. “But it needs to be kind of humid, and I need to use the right product.”

Nicole recently received a wholesome birthday treat from her husband

Image credits: nicolekidman

For her 58th birthday, Nicole was treated by her husband, country singer Keith Urban, to a soccer match at Geodis Park Stadium in Nashville, according toThe Mirror.

Urban paused his High and Alive world tour to celebrate his wife’s birthday. Nicole seemed to appreciate the gesture, as photos of the pair showed them in high spirits.

Earlier in the day, Nicole also shared on social media that she received a bouquet of flowers from her husband.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Nicole Kidman’s unleashed natural curls on social media

