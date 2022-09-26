If you have never heard the term before, a mug shot is a portrait photo of a person from the shoulders up. Usually, it includes both a front and profile view. Mug shots are taken after a person is arrested and are included in the police case files. In some cases, when officers are still in pursuit of the criminal, they might find it appropriate to use previously existing police mug shots to warn the public or ask for their assistance.

If you were wondering, no, coffee mugs have nothing to do with the term. In fact, “mug” is an English slang word for face, and this is where this type of photo got its name from. It is believed that the first country to start using mugshots in law enforcement was Belgium, as far back as the early 1840s. Later, in 1888, French police officer Alphonse Bertillon standardized the light and angle, and this is what police officers around the world use till today. Sometimes, though not necessarily, people in mugshots also hold a plate with essential identification information. 

Since the development of the internet, a lot of mugshots can be found online. Among mug shots of infamous criminals, serial killers, and drug lords, you can also come across some celebrity mugshots. These, however, should not be confused with headshots. While the general form is the same for both types of photos, they have completely different functions. Headshots serve to promote the person, and actors often use them to apply for a role. And though sometimes celebrities do get in trouble with the law, at other times they may also take funny mugshots or even crazy mugshots just for fun.  

For this article, we collected some mugshots of famous people that have been around for a long time or were taken on an occasion that would go on to become very important in history. How many of them do you recognize?

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

David Bowie

David Bowie

David Bowie was arrested over a drug charge with Iggy Pop in 1976.

Report

41points
POST
Amanda Cruz
Amanda Cruz
Community Member
1 day ago

Ya it was pot, were pretty proud of that here. Most bars have that picture up

1
1point
reply
#2

Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe was arrested in 1954 for driving too slow and without a license.

Report

38points
POST
#3

Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant was arrested in 1995 for "'lewd conduct" in a public place (in his car).

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Report

38points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 day ago

He was not alone in the car. I still remember her name. Divine Brown.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Pablo Escobar

Pablo Escobar

Colombian drug lord and narcoterrorist Pablo Escobar was arrested in Medellín, Colombia in connection with drug crimes. 1977.

Colombian National Police Report

37points
POST
John Anderson
John Anderson
Community Member
21 hours ago

OMG. I thought that was a young Vince Gill.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash

Mugshot of Johnny Cash taken at Folsom Prison in 1966, the first time he performed there, taken as a joke with the guards.

Report

37points
POST
#6

Robert Downey Junior

Robert Downey Junior

Robert Downey Junior was arrested in 1996 for possession of heroin and cocaine.

California Department of Corrections Report

37points
POST
Helen Downey
Helen Downey
Community Member
20 hours ago

He did an amazing 180 from this

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley

On December 21, 1970, Elvis Presley paid a visit to President Richard M. Nixon at the White House in Washington, D.C. The meeting was initiated by Presley, who wrote Nixon a six-page letter requesting a visit with the President and suggesting that he be made a 'Federal Agent-at-Large' in the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, all of which led to the famous mugshots.

Wikimedia Commons Report

36points
POST
Lisa H
Lisa H
Community Member
1 day ago

That sounds pretty metal 🤘

0
0points
reply
#8

Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra

Back then a 23-year-old Frank Sinatra was arrested and booked for Seduction in 1938. The charge was eventually dropped when it was discovered that the supposedly single woman was in fact married. Later that year, armed with this new information, the original charge was revised slightly, and Sinatra was again arrested, this time for Adultery.

Report

36points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
22 hours ago

Seduction? Then adultery... my how the law has changed

5
5points
reply
#9

Bill Gates

Bill Gates

Bill Gates was arrested in 1977 for speeding (back then he was 19 years old).

Albuquerque, New Mexico police department Report

35points
POST
Amy
Amy
Community Member
17 hours ago

How fast do you have to be going to get arrested for speeding??

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger got arrested in 1967 for drug possession.

Report

33points
POST
Lisa H
Lisa H
Community Member
1 day ago

A Rolling Stone?? WITH DRUGS?!?!?!!!?? NAAAAWWWW!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke was arrested in 1994 after allegedly threatening police during a shouting match.

Report

33points
POST
#12

James Brown

James Brown

James Brows was arrested in 1988 for failing to stop for a police officer (during a car chase) and aggravated assault.

Report

31points
POST
Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Community Member
1 day ago

Oh, and probably for the charge of being in S Carolina and being black ...... no corruption here at all then ...

-1
-1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Janis Joplin

Janis Joplin

An American singer and musician, Janis Joplin, was arrested for vulgar and indecent language.

Report

30points
POST
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
1 day ago

Arrested for...saying words? Wow.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Jake Lloyd

Jake Lloyd

In 2015, an American former actor who portrayed young Anakin Skywalker in the 1999 film "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace", Jake Lloyd was arrested for fleeing the police in South Carolina in a high-speed chase.

Report

29points
POST
J Rob
J Rob
Community Member
21 hours ago

He strayed to the dark side.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#15

Ted Bundy

Ted Bundy

An American serial killer, Ted Bundy, was electrocuted January 24, 1989 for the murder of 12 year old Kimberly Diane Leach.

Florida Department of Corrections Report

24points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 day ago

The others have been celebrities, this guy was just a sick k******d and a serial killer, he does not belong on this list.

15
15points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian

An American media personality and socialite, Khloe Kardashian, was arrested for DUI in 2007 in California after she was pulled over by police and failed a series of sobriety tests.

Report

23points
POST
cah
cah
Community Member
21 hours ago

She must be so proud.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#17

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna

An American model and socialite, Blac Chyna, was arrested and charged with felony possession of ecstasy in Texas, 2016.

Report

23points
POST
Fabian Bernard
Fabian Bernard
Community Member
1 day ago

Who?

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Wesley Snipes

Wesley Snipes

Wesley Snipes, an American actor and film producer, was arrested and charged with felony tax fraud and conspiracy charges.

Report

23points
POST
Marette
Marette
Community Member
23 hours ago (edited)

Umm, Monroe Hutchen is a character Wesley Snipes played in a movie?

1
1point
reply
#19

Travis Scott

Travis Scott

American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer, Travis Scott, was arrested on Saturday, May 13, 2017, on charges of inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Report

23points
POST
J Rob
J Rob
Community Member
21 hours ago

Seems as though he didn't learn his lesson; Astroworld Festival

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#20

Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel

Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel

The infamous gangster poses while being held in New York. February 12, 1928.

New York Police Department Report

21points
POST
lara
lara
Community Member
1 day ago

Kinda looks like Sly Stallone.

0
0points
reply
#21

Scott Disick

Scott Disick

American media personality and socialite Scott Disick was arrested and charged with DUI after he crashed his car in Riverhead, New York after a night of drinking.

Report

20points
POST
Celeste De Oliveira
Celeste De Oliveira
Community Member
23 hours ago

Another from the same family, hahaha. This looks like a Kardashian family album.

1
1point
reply
#22

Lee Harvey Oswald

Lee Harvey Oswald

Lee Harvey Oswald, a U.S. Marine veteran, was arrested for the murder of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas. November 23, 1963.

Dallas Police Report

17points
POST
Lisa H
Lisa H
Community Member
1 day ago

Again, this list should include on famous people, not INfamous 🙄

10
10points
reply
#23

Meek Mill

Meek Mill

Rapper Meek Mill is being booked to the Chester Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania in 2017 after a parole violation.

Philadelphia Police Department Report

17points
POST
#24

Kiari Kendrell "Offset" Cephus

Kiari Kendrell "Offset" Cephus

Mugshot of an American rapper, Offset, following his charges for battery and inciting a riot.

Georgia Dept. of Corrections Report

15points
POST
#25

John Anglin

John Anglin

In 1958, John, Clarence, and Alfred Anglin robbed the Columbia Savings Bank Building in Columbia, Alabama. All received 35-year sentences, which they served at Florida State Prison, Leavenworth Federal Penitentiary, and then Atlanta Penitentiary. After repeated attempts to escape from the Atlanta facility, John and Clarence were transferred to Alcatraz.

US Federal Government Report

15points
POST
Kate
Kate
Community Member
21 hours ago

From which they disappeared and may or may not have drowned in the bay.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#26

Patty Hearst

Patty Hearst

Granddaughter of American publishing magnate, later a member of Symbionese Liberation Army, Patty Hearst was arrested in San Francisco on September 18, 1975, charged with bank robbery and other crimes.

fbi.gov Report

15points
POST
Lorraine R
Lorraine R
Community Member
20 hours ago

Very much a victim of Stockholm Syndrome.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes

American television personality, actress, presenter, businesswoman, author, and fashion designer, NeNe Leakes, pictured in 1992 after her first arrest, which came with three felony and one misdemeanor counts of 'theft of services' from a phone company and during the two year probation period.

Report

14points
POST
#28

Todd Harrell

Todd Harrell

A judge in Nashville ordered an ex member of  a rock band "3 Doors Down", Todd Harrell, to be placed on house arrest in view of his second DUI arrest in D'Iberville pending trial on vehicular manslaughter, 2014.

Report

13points
POST
#29

Richard Pryor

Richard Pryor

In 1963. an American stand-up comedian and actor Richard Pryor was arrested and sentenced to 90 days for attacking a woman.

Report

5points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
22 hours ago

Wow I didn't know that

2
2points
reply
#30

Eddie Deezen

Eddie Deezen

Original “Grease” actor Eddie Deezen was arrested at a Maryland restaurant for refusing to leave and throwing plates and food at police.

Report

4points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
22 hours ago

Upvote for the derpiest mug shot ever 🤣

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#31

Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson

American country musician Willie Nelson was arrested for speeding and driving without a license by the police department of Pasadena, Texas.

Pasadena Police Department Report

4points
POST
James Edwards
James Edwards
Community Member
1 day ago

Doesn't look like him, at all!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Butch Cassidy

Butch Cassidy

Butch Cassidy, an American train and bank robber and the leader of a gang of criminal outlaws known as the "Wild Bunch" in the Old West, was arrested at Lander, Wyoming, for stealing horses and possibly for running a protection racket among the local ranchers there.

Wikimedia Commons Report

4points
POST
#33

George “Machine Gun” Kelly Barnes

George “Machine Gun” Kelly Barnes

Mugshot of an American gangster from Memphis, Tennessee, George "Machine Gun" Kelly, from the Oklahoma City Police Department following his arrest in 1933.

fbi.gov Report

3points
POST
#34

Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett

American actor and singer, Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 30 months of probation, including 150 days of jail time, for staging a hate crime against himself and lying to police about it.

Report

2points
POST
Helen Downey
Helen Downey
Community Member
20 hours ago

Prat

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Clyde Barrow

Clyde Barrow

Clyde Barrow, American criminal was arrested for attempted car theft in 1926.

Dallas Police Dept. Report

2points
POST
#36

Rip Torn

Rip Torn

Rip Torn, an American actor whose career spanned more than 60 years, was arrested for breaking into a local bank with a loaded weapon.

Report

2points
POST
Nicole Douglas
Nicole Douglas
Community Member
9 hours ago

This one makes me sad

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#37

Jason Alexander

Jason Alexander

Britney Spears' ex, Jason Alexander was arrested on a misdemeanor, 2021.

Report

2points
POST
Vilis Lacis
Vilis Lacis
Community Member
20 hours ago

George Constanza looks different:)

1
1point
reply
#38

Laura McCulloch

Laura McCulloch

Australian actress Laura McCulloch was arrested by the Santa Monica Police Department for public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Report

1point
POST
Amy
Amy
Community Member
17 hours ago

🎶 Cruella DeVil, Cruella DeVil... 🎶

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

Michelle Branch

Michelle Branch

An American singer, songwriter, and guitarist Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic assault.

Report

1point
POST
BadCat
BadCat
Community Member
17 hours ago

Looks like it could have possibly been self-defense.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

Stacey Dash

Stacey Dash

American actress Stacey Dash was arrested on domestic battery charge in Florida.

Report

1point
POST
#41

Steve Wilkos

Steve Wilkos

Steve Wilkos, an American television personality, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a former law enforcement officer with the Chicago Police Department, was arrested for DUI after a car crash.

Report

1point
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
22 hours ago

Isn't this Jerry Springers STEVE?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

Lisa Robin Kelly

Lisa Robin Kelly

An American actress, best known for her role as Laurie Forman on the TV series "That '70s Show", Lisa Robin Kelly was arrested on suspicion of DUI, 2012.

Report

0points
POST
#43

Jason London

Jason London

In 2013, Jason London, an American actor, known for his roles as Randall "Pink" Floyd in director Richard Linklater's film "Dazed and Confused", was arrested in Arizona and charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

Report

0points
POST
John Anderson
John Anderson
Community Member
21 hours ago

Insult to injury. Looks like he got his @$$ whipped, too

0
0points
reply
#44

Shaun Weiss

Shaun Weiss

Shaun Weiss, an American actor, well known for his roles in The Mighty Ducks movies, was arrested for burglary.

Report

0points
POST
E Menendez
E Menendez
Community Member
15 hours ago

Wow, he fell hard.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

Hopper Penn

Hopper Penn

Hopper Penn, and American actor and producer, was arrested on drug charges in Nebraska.

Report

0points
POST
Marette
Marette
Community Member
22 hours ago

Son of Sean Penn & Robin Wright.

1
1point
reply
#46

Michael Lohan

Michael Lohan

Michael Lohan, an American television personality, best known as the father of actress Lindsay Lohan, was arrested for patient brokering.

Report

0points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
22 hours ago

What's patient brokering?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#47

Bug Hall

Bug Hall

Most popular as a child actor during the 1990s, Bug Halll was taken to Parker County Jail on charges of possession for use to inhale/ingest a volatile chemical, 2020.

Report

-1point
POST
#48

Thomas Ravenel

Thomas Ravenel

Thomas Ravenel, an American politician and reality television star, has been charged with assault and battery, 2018.

Report

-1point
POST
#49

Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans

In 2015, TV personality Jenelle Evans was charged for domestic violence.

Report

-1point
POST
#50

Ariana Biermann

Ariana Biermann

American singer's, Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter was cited for DUI, Improper/Erratic Lane Change and Underage Consumption of Alcohol.

Report

-2points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!