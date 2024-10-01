Friends Learn A Scary Lesson After Woman ‘Spikes’ Their Drinks As A Wake-Up Call

ADVERTISEMENT

How much attention do you pay to what’s happening around you on a night out? You may think you’re being careful, but danger might be closer than you expect.

Shirah Benarde, founder of NightCap, set out to prove this in a recent TikTok video. During a party with friends, she decided to run a small experiment by secretly ‘spiking’ their drinks with candy while filming it all on camera. Shockingly, not a single person caught on. Keep reading to find out how she pulled it off.

The TikToker set up a small experiment with her friends to prove a serious point

Share icon

Image credits: shiraah

Share icon

Image credits: shiraah

Share icon

Image credits: shiraah

Turns out, it’s surprisingly easy to tamper with someone’s drink

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: shiraah

Share icon

Image credits: shiraah

It’s incredibly important to never let your guard down in these situations

Share icon

Image credits: shiraah

Share icon

Image credits: shiraah

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: shiraah

Share icon

Image credits: shiraah

Share icon

Image credits: shiraah

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: shiraah

Share icon

Image credits: shiraah

Share icon

Image credits: shiraah

Share icon

Image credits: shiraah

Share icon

Image credits: shiraah

You can watch the full video here

Many commenters agreed that this is a great way to make your friends aware of how unexpectedly their drinks could be spiked

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

However, some felt the experiment was a bad idea, thinking it could harm the trust the woman had with her friends

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Others shared their own frightening experiences of getting roofied

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon