Friends Learn A Scary Lesson After Woman ‘Spikes’ Their Drinks As A Wake-Up Call

How much attention do you pay to what’s happening around you on a night out? You may think you’re being careful, but danger might be closer than you expect.

Shirah Benarde, founder of NightCap, set out to prove this in a recent TikTok video. During a party with friends, she decided to run a small experiment by secretly ‘spiking’ their drinks with candy while filming it all on camera. Shockingly, not a single person caught on. Keep reading to find out how she pulled it off.

The TikToker set up a small experiment with her friends to prove a serious point

Turns out, it’s surprisingly easy to tamper with someone’s drink

It’s incredibly important to never let your guard down in these situations

You can watch the full video here

@shiraah With everything going on with #diddy right now, this is do important to remember. Do not let your guard down even at a private party. #diddyparty #drinkspikingprevention #spiked ♬ original sound – sped up songs &lt3

Many commenters agreed that this is a great way to make your friends aware of how unexpectedly their drinks could be spiked

However, some felt the experiment was a bad idea, thinking it could harm the trust the woman had with her friends

Others shared their own frightening experiences of getting roofied

