My name is Yahav Draizin and I'm from Tel Aviv, Israel. I own an advertising agency called CRACKER TLV where I work full-time.

I'm constantly looking for inspiration. Using my phone, I match images from popular culture and beyond to places, people, and objects to bring them to life, but with a fun twist. All photos are taken in real locations using one or two smartphones and no Photoshop or editing.

I think it’s a fun way to make an ordinary situation extraordinary, to make magic by combining two different things into a whole new story. A smartphone is something we all carry all day and it allows me to take this kind of photo spontaneously on the spot whenever an idea comes. I always carry two phones to do this.

To catch up on my previous posts on Bored Panda, see here, here, here, here and here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | yahavdr.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Continue To Bring Everyday Objects To Life With My Smartphone And No Photoshop

Report

9points
Yahav Draizin
POST
#2

I Continue To Bring Everyday Objects To Life With My Smartphone And No Photoshop

Report

8points
Yahav Draizin
POST
Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mmm-mmmm. That is a tasty burger.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

I Continue To Bring Everyday Objects To Life With My Smartphone And No Photoshop

Report

8points
Yahav Draizin
POST
#4

I Continue To Bring Everyday Objects To Life With My Smartphone And No Photoshop

Report

7points
Yahav Draizin
POST
Vic
Vic
Community Member
19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a very basic picture..

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

I Continue To Bring Everyday Objects To Life With My Smartphone And No Photoshop

Report

7points
Yahav Draizin
POST
#6

I Continue To Bring Everyday Objects To Life With My Smartphone And No Photoshop

Report

7points
Yahav Draizin
POST
#7

I Continue To Bring Everyday Objects To Life With My Smartphone And No Photoshop

Report

7points
Yahav Draizin
POST
#8

I Continue To Bring Everyday Objects To Life With My Smartphone And No Photoshop

Report

5points
Yahav Draizin
POST
#9

I Continue To Bring Everyday Objects To Life With My Smartphone And No Photoshop

Report

4points
Yahav Draizin
POST
#10

I Continue To Bring Everyday Objects To Life With My Smartphone And No Photoshop

Report

4points
Yahav Draizin
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

I Continue To Bring Everyday Objects To Life With My Smartphone And No Photoshop

Report

4points
Yahav Draizin
POST
#12

I Continue To Bring Everyday Objects To Life With My Smartphone And No Photoshop

Report

3points
Yahav Draizin
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is awsome

0
0points
reply
#13

I Continue To Bring Everyday Objects To Life With My Smartphone And No Photoshop

Report

3points
Yahav Draizin
POST
#14

I Continue To Bring Everyday Objects To Life With My Smartphone And No Photoshop

Report

3points
Yahav Draizin
POST
#15

I Continue To Bring Everyday Objects To Life With My Smartphone And No Photoshop

Report

2points
Yahav Draizin
POST
#16

I Continue To Bring Everyday Objects To Life With My Smartphone And No Photoshop

Report

1point
Yahav Draizin
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!