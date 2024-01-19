ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Christine Ward, a talented artist based in Brisbane, Australia. With roots in the tattoo industry since 2011, Ward's creative journey took a turn in 2019 when she decided to explore her role as a photographer. Specializing in bird and nature photography, Ward's work reflects her deep connection with the great outdoors.

Nature is Ward's muse, and you can often find her wandering in forests, drawing inspiration from the colors, shapes, and textures around her. Her photographs aren't just pictures; they're a way to share the incredible feelings nature brings.

Explore Ward's pictures below to see the magic of nature that keeps us hooked!

