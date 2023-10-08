45 Examples Of Influencers Trying To Play The Main Character But Becoming Laughing Stocks Instead
The global influencer market size has tripled since 2019 and is estimated to reach a record 21.1 billion U.S. dollars in 2023.
However, after some people get a seat at the table, it goes to their heads. The fame and money make them believe that the whole world revolves around them and that everyone else is just along for the ride.
No Words
Lol she looks genuinely shocked as if she really believed she was a great prize to win 😅
But I Have 11k Followers!
Many social media users feel a career as an influencer is more desirable than a traditional one.
However, the disadvantages you face when you choose this path may outweigh the benefits. If you look close enough, the sector starts to look unappealing on the inside just as much as it does from the outside.
This Twitch Streamer Sitting The Wrong Way On My Motorcycle Without Permission Parked Near Twitch Con For Her Stream And Then Yelling At Me For Interrupting Her Stream When I Asked Her Nicely To Get Off My Bike And She Tried To Shame Me Live On Her Twitch Stream And Stuck The Cam In My Face
Ewe, need to wash that seat afterwards. Goodness knows where that nasty has been!
Oh, So This Is Target’s Fault...right
She doesn't know stealing is illegal?
When An Influencer Tried To Call For Support From Simps On The Internet
I'd pick the PS5 too! A variety of different play styles and actually worth something.
It's true that those at the top can earn millions of dollars, but this is the exception rather than the rule. The average user who monetizes their content will bring in significantly less depending on the platform, number of followers, method of marketing, and the type of content they are creating.
While there is limited research on what's easier to monetize, many top influencers belong to different genres and that suggests intangible factors, such as how authentic an influencer is perceived to be and how well they communicate and connect with their followers, are the most important keys to success.
Tourist Taking Yoga Selfie Pic On The Holocaust Memorial Site In Berlin
Tourist Scales Ancient Egyptian Antiquities
I remember seeing this on BP and I think it said that he fell and damaged a lot of stuff
Models Are The Worst
Everyone Should Hear Me Sing
Reminds me of the fifth grade. There was always that one girl singing or humming (loudly) during a test...
On top of an unpredictable income, another disadvantage is volatile job security. Social media platforms use algorithms to sort posts on a user’s feed to ensure that we see content that the algorithm deems relevant to us.
But as this technology advances, it's becoming more difficult than ever to predict what's going to be popular and why. Even well-established content creators struggle to diversify their meet the ever-changing demands.
Some People Have Zero Self Awareness
Traffic Jam Due To Influencer's Photoshoot
I literally just honked my horn the whole time, works like a charm.
Squashing Supermarket Oranges Just To Get A Good Portrait
Slowly approaching to give cart a teensy, little nudge.
"As a form of independent entrepreneurship, influencing comes with no regulation, training, or support," wrote a team of researchers from the University of Windsor who study this sector.
"The result of this can be young content creators struggling with physical and mental health issues brought on by cyberbullying and high stress."
"Influencer " Thinks That She Owns The Park
I'd have fun with this one...so, you thought me sitting here minding my own business was ruining your shot??? Now that I am motivated, wait until I am actively trying to ruin your shot.
Guy Couldn’t Bribe Someone To Change Their Beliefs, Posts Selfie Instead
Woman Is Tired Of People Using The Basic Functions Of A Free Social Media App On Her Public Platform Unless They're Sending Money
When Living Your Life Is An Inconvenience To Influencers
All That Just To Get In An Uber X…?
at this point just stay in your apartment girlypop
She’s Not Looking Where She’s Going!
I guess no one ever taught her the "look both ways before you cross the street" thing...
The Workers Look So Annoyed. The One Guy Even Shakes His Head “No” When She’s On The Luggage Cart
When the idiot breaks that thing, she's going to be horrified at the sheer nerve of them, suggesting she replace it.
Who Goes Around Licking And Worshipping Creampies?
She belongs to the streets...back to your corner!
They Get Their Own Coffee Just Like Us Normal Folk
Imagine drinking coffee at home in front of the TV with two cats fighting for the best spot on your body. I was going to say with two cats sleeping in your lap, but at the last minute, I chose honesty.
2 Hours Of Footage And 1000 Photos And Discounts For Followers For Exposure Bucks Seems Like A Fair Deal To Me
Lil Pump Was Surprised When People In Japan Didn't Recognise Him
Dumbass Suffering From Heavy Main Character Syndrome Unsurprisingly Gets Arrested Again
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Maybe they will let him film his prison "misadventures"
Just Crazy
Ruining The Gym For Everyone. Poor Grandpa
Woke Up To This Message From A Colleague In Our Group Chat. She Started Prank Videos And Has Received A Warning From Work About Some Of Her Content Too!
If that's the prize, I don't want to be in the raffle.
Girl Thinks She's The Main Character Of Her College Lecture
How To Get Yourself Banned From A Restaurant And Waste The Waitstaff’s Time
Excellent plan, oh scientist who builds mighty booger rockets...just, one tiny problem.
Throwing A Basketball At Random Strangers
followed up with his documentary..."How I got a basketball shoved up my woo-hoo!"
“No Thanks "
Uhm, have you tried walking a few feet to the guardrail? I don't think there will be many people walking in front of your camera there, unless they can float in midair
Dancing In Public
Cringe
The Cringe
Jumping Onto People And Being Surprised They Ain’t Having It
Kayne Seems Really Disconnected
Someone needs to take his phone away and get him the help that he desperately needs.
This Is Her Hallway How Dare You Use That To Walk
"Now, If You Ask A Kid, They Want To Be Salt Bae"
Careful with that knife, you might pop that gigantic ego of yours.
I’ve never had the opportunity to ruin an influencer’s video, but I’m hopeful. However, I DO stay out of the frame for tourists taking photos (and even offer to photograph them), since I live in a touristy city and their sales taxes pay for our pier & other improvements.
Thank you. Sometimes you can't put them all in the same boat. It's okay to let people have fun if they're being reasonable
There is a staggering amount of stupidity in the world. I guess we Pandas are really glad not to be a part of this garbage!!
Oh OK. I will do it for free IF: What is your target audience? Age, gender, socio-economic background, place of residence, occupation, education and relationship status. If you can answer all these questions ...
You'd think you are the main character in your own show, but really, you're an extra for crowd shots in someone else's show.
Just someone else's? I would say almost everyone else's.
