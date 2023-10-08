However, after some people get a seat at the table, it goes to their heads. The fame and money make them believe that the whole world revolves around them and that everyone else is just along for the ride.

The global influencer market size has tripled since 2019 and is estimated to reach a record 21.1 billion U.S. dollars in 2023.

Many social media users feel a career as an influencer is more desirable than a traditional one. However, the disadvantages you face when you choose this path may outweigh the benefits. If you look close enough, the sector starts to look unappealing on the inside just as much as it does from the outside.

#3 This Twitch Streamer Sitting The Wrong Way On My Motorcycle Without Permission Parked Near Twitch Con For Her Stream And Then Yelling At Me For Interrupting Her Stream When I Asked Her Nicely To Get Off My Bike And She Tried To Shame Me Live On Her Twitch Stream And Stuck The Cam In My Face Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

It's true that those at the top can earn millions of dollars, but this is the exception rather than the rule. The average user who monetizes their content will bring in significantly less depending on the platform, number of followers, method of marketing, and the type of content they are creating. While there is limited research on what's easier to monetize, many top influencers belong to different genres and that suggests intangible factors, such as how authentic an influencer is perceived to be and how well they communicate and connect with their followers, are the most important keys to success. ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

On top of an unpredictable income, another disadvantage is volatile job security. Social media platforms use algorithms to sort posts on a user’s feed to ensure that we see content that the algorithm deems relevant to us. But as this technology advances, it's becoming more difficult than ever to predict what's going to be popular and why. Even well-established content creators struggle to diversify their meet the ever-changing demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As a form of independent entrepreneurship, influencing comes with no regulation, training, or support," wrote a team of researchers from the University of Windsor who study this sector. "The result of this can be young content creators struggling with physical and mental health issues brought on by cyberbullying and high stress."

#15 Woman Is Tired Of People Using The Basic Functions Of A Free Social Media App On Her Public Platform Unless They're Sending Money Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#19 The Workers Look So Annoyed. The One Guy Even Shakes His Head “No” When She’s On The Luggage Cart Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 2 Hours Of Footage And 1000 Photos And Discounts For Followers For Exposure Bucks Seems Like A Fair Deal To Me Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#27 Woke Up To This Message From A Colleague In Our Group Chat. She Started Prank Videos And Has Received A Warning From Work About Some Of Her Content Too! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT