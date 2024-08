ADVERTISEMENT

Normally, if you own or are renting someone, random strangers can’t just come by and start using it. Except, of course, there are always some particularly entitled folks out there who have somehow gotten it into their heads that they can do whatever they please.

A woman shared her frustrating experience with a neighbor who came by her cabin to “inform her” that she would be taking over her gazebo for a six hour photoshoot. We reached out to the woman who shared the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

Most of us understand that someone else’s property is not “up for grabs”

Image credits: mauriciotoro10 / Envato (not the actual photo)

But one woman had to deal with a couple who insisted on using her gazebo for a photoshoot

Image credits: 9_fingers_ / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Calli2988

Some readers wanted more details

Others were taken aback at the woman’s entitlement

A few thought she was being unresonable