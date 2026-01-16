ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes you don’t need a big escape; you just want something that feels like the kind of story you used to get lost in as a kid: cozy, a little strange, funny, and somehow sincere without making a fuss about it. That’s the sweet spot writer and illustrator AC Macdonald keeps hitting with the comic series “Twistwood Tales,” which we’ve shared before here on Bored Panda.

What makes this series stick isn’t just the fantasy setting, but the perfect mix of serene forest scenes painted with a soft color palette in some comics, and chaotic or deadpan humor in others. These comics understand that humor works best when it’s rooted in something recognizable.

Scroll down for more “Twistwood Tales” and let us know which ones are your favorites in the comments!

you can check out all of the Twistwood characters' adventures on the bytwistwood Instagram page.

Quirky fantasy comic from Twistwood Tales shows humorous forest adventure with baby and heartfelt moments in enchanted setting.

Macdonald’s tone is playful, but there’s always a steady undercurrent of kindness. The punchlines don’t come from being cruel to the characters; they come from letting them be a little messy and human in a world that’s anything but.
    Comic panels showing quirky fantasy characters in an enchanted forest with humor and playful ghost-like creatures.

    Comic strip in an enchanted forest showcasing quirky fantasy and heartfelt humor with a girl and a dog police officer.

    Comic panels showing a quirky fantasy conversation between anthropomorphic wolf and a girl about Little Red in an enchanted forest.

    That emotional balance is matched by the visual approach. The art has a storybook clarity to it: clean compositions, expressive gestures, and understimulating colors that make everything feel warm and cozy, even when the joke leans darker or more ironic.
    Comic strip from Twistwood Tales featuring quirky fantasy and heartfelt humor set in an enchanted forest with anthropomorphic birds.

    Comic panels depicting quirky fantasy characters in an enchanted forest with humor and heartfelt moments in Twistwood Tales.

    Quirky fantasy characters share heartfelt humor in an enchanted forest setting from Twistwood Tales comic strip.

    And while “Twistwood Tales” is often whimsical on the surface, it doesn’t feel weightless.

    Comic panels from Twistwood Tales showing quirky fantasy characters in rain, blending enchanted forest and heartfelt humor elements.

    Fantasy comic panels featuring quirky characters in an enchanted forest with humor and archery lessons in Twistwood Tales.

    Comic panels showing quirky fantasy characters in an enchanted forest with heartfelt humor and magical twists in Twistwood Tales.

    Beneath the mischief and magic, familiar themes emerge naturally: self-worth, acceptance, anxiety, and the unconventional ways people attempt to shield themselves from embarrassment or disappointment.
    Illustration from Twistwood Tales showing quirky fantasy characters in an enchanted forest with heartfelt humor and farm scenes.

    Comic panels from Twistwood Tales showing quirky fantasy characters in an enchanted forest with playful and heartfelt humor.

    Comic strip scene from Twistwood Tales featuring quirky fantasy characters in an enchanted forest with heartfelt humor.

    It’s the kind of writing that can make you laugh first, then seconds later, you realize you’ve been lightly called out.
    Comic panels showing a quirky character with a bucket head struggling in a snowy blizzard in an enchanted forest setting.

    Comic strip from Twistwood Tales showing quirky fantasy characters in an enchanted forest with heartfelt humor and whimsical dialogue.

    Comic strip scene from Twistwood Tales featuring quirky fantasy characters in an enchanted forest with heartfelt humor.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    A rough translation for her: "Poor Sam. You really did your best, but you still have a lot of progress to make in French. I would take your request more seriously if you had studied more thoroughly."

    Comic panels from Twistwood Tales showing quirky fantasy humor with a character escaping in an enchanted forest setting.

    Comic panels showing quirky fantasy characters in an enchanted forest with trolls, trees, and heartfelt humor in Twistwood Tales.

    Comic strip from Twistwood Tales showing quirky fantasy humor with characters dealing with enchanted forest leaves and winter mishaps.

    Comic panels from Twistwood Tales showing a sleepy squirrel in an enchanted forest with quirky fantasy and heartfelt humor.

    Comic strip featuring quirky fantasy characters in an enchanted forest, blending humor with heartfelt storytelling.

    Cartoon depicting quirky fantasy and heartfelt humor in an enchanted forest setting from Twistwood Tales.

    Quirky fantasy characters in an enchanted forest engaging with humor and lessons from Twistwood Tales comic.

    Comic panels from Twistwood Tales featuring quirky fantasy characters in an enchanted forest discussing growth and hope.

    Comic panels showing quirky fantasy characters using magic and humor in an enchanted forest scene from Twistwood Tales.

    Whimsical mouse characters explore an enchanted forest in quirky fantasy scenes filled with heartfelt humor.

    Comic panels from Twistwood Tales showing quirky fantasy scenes in an enchanted forest with humor and magical creatures.

    Comic panels from Twistwood Tales featuring quirky fantasy characters sharing a heartfelt parable in an enchanted forest setting.

    Comic scene in an enchanted forest showing quirky fantasy characters sharing heartfelt humor and winter survival moments.

    Comic panels featuring quirky fantasy characters in an enchanted forest with heartfelt humor about daring and self-belief in Twistwood Tales.

    Comic strip from Twistwood Tales showing quirky fantasy characters with heartfelt humor in an enchanted forest setting.

