Sometimes you don’t need a big escape; you just want something that feels like the kind of story you used to get lost in as a kid: cozy, a little strange, funny, and somehow sincere without making a fuss about it. That’s the sweet spot writer and illustrator AC Macdonald keeps hitting with the comic series “Twistwood Tales,” which we’ve shared before here on Bored Panda.

What makes this series stick isn’t just the fantasy setting, but the perfect mix of serene forest scenes painted with a soft color palette in some comics, and chaotic or deadpan humor in others. These comics understand that humor works best when it’s rooted in something recognizable.

Scroll down for more “Twistwood Tales” and let us know which ones are your favorites in the comments!

And of course, you can check out all of the Twistwood characters’ adventures on the bytwistwood Instagram page.

