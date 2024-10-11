ADVERTISEMENT

Scheduling is often a headache in the healthcare industry, and when it’s done by incompetent managers, things can completely spiral out of control. In a post shared by u/Bapeery on r/MaliciousCompliance, we meet a dedicated home health worker who has gone above and beyond for their company. Over nine months, they picked up loads of shifts, worked doubles, and even saved the company from audit failures. However, when the employee asked for a few days in order to go on a well-deserved family trip, they were accused of being selfish and their request was denied. As you can imagine, they just couldn’t let it slide.

Share icon

Image credits: Thirdman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / krakenimages (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: bapeery

RELATED:

As the story went viral, its author joined the discussion in the comments

And they have received a lot of support

ADVERTISEMENT