Procrastination is practically a competitive sport during the holidays, but crossing the finish line with a crumpled banknote in an envelope is not the way to win gold. If your current shopping strategy involves frantically refreshing tracking numbers and praying for a miracle, we are here to be your enablers.

We curated a list of universal crowd-pleasers that scream "I planned this in October" rather than "I bought this while panicking in the bathroom five minutes ago." From trendy water bottles to retro tech, these last-minute saves are so good they might just trick everyone into believing you are a responsible adult.