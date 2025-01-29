Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Has Perfect Comeback After BF’s Racist “Joke” About Her Upbringing
Couples, Relationships

Woman Has Perfect Comeback After BF’s Racist “Joke” About Her Upbringing

There are certain social boundaries you can’t easily cross. For example, another person’s religion, race, and ethnicity are touchy subjects to joke about. Doing so could lead to conflict, just like what happened to the couple in this story. 

The man poked fun at his Colombian fiancée’s upbringing in front of his friends. She bit back and called him out for it, leading to a suddenly silent dinner table. 

Her response didn’t sit well with the man, who felt embarrassed and tried to turn the tables on her. She now wonders if her reaction was out of line. 

    A person’s ethnic background is one of the touchy subjects to joke about

    Image credits: Mike Jones/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    A woman experienced this from her fiancé during a dinner with his friends

    Image credits: Helena Lopes/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She felt deeply embarrassed, especially coming from her significant other

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    When the woman called him out, he turned the tables on her for being “too sensitive”

    Image credits: Nines21

    Cultural generalizations are a source of bad jokes, which are often hurtful

    There is an old ethnic joke that picks on multiple nationalities at once. It goes, “Heaven is where the cooks are French, the police are British, the mechanics are German, the lovers are Italian, and everything is organized by the Swiss.”

    These generalizations are commonplace and often uttered in jest. However, such stereotypes may also ignite prejudice and discrimination. 

    The Oxford Review explains that stereotyping may lead to misunderstandings reinforcing negative biases, even if they originate from common knowledge. Worse, they may lead to microaggressions. 

    Stereotyping may affect the person receiving it emotionally and behaviorally. Psychotherapist Amy Morin, LCSW, notes that this is a stereotype threat, where people fear they are at risk of confirming these negative biases. Over time, it can cause feelings of stress, anxiety, and self-doubt. 

    “Dealing with the threat consumes cognitive resources and leaves people less able to succeed in the situation, which then reinforces the stereotype,” Morin wrote in an article for Very Well Mind, adding that unpleasant typecasting may become a self-fulfilling prophecy for the person experiencing it. 

    Apart from the backhanded racism the author experienced, she was also made to be a laughing stock in front of people she wasn’t close with. Duke University psychology professor Dr. Mark Leary calls this “targeted” embarrassment, where a person directly embarrasses their partner to get some laughs. 

    In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Dr. Leary stated that raising the issue with your significant other is the best course of action. However, timing is critical. Opening the conversation at a social gathering may not be the best idea. 

    Instead, Dr. Leary advises waiting for a neutral moment when you two are alone. However, marriage counseling might be the solution if such incidents are repetitive. 

    In this story, the author could have avoided bringing up the issue at dinner, as it may have ruined the night. However, her reaction was also understandable, given the nature of the jokes and how they may perpetuate negative stereotypes about her upbringing

    Most commenters agreed that the man’s actions were inappropriate, with some suggesting a break-up

    But there were a few who thought her reaction was out of insecurity about her upbringing

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Jonas Zvilius

    Jonas Zvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    karina_8 avatar
    Karina
    Karina
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i dont see any difference between the two "jokes". One was backhanded and intending to insult, the other was upfront and intended to insult. Dump the rasist idiot tho.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    edenlandscaping avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It might have been intended as a joke. but it does show how deepseated our outdated attitudes can be. My daughter looked at me shocked the other day when I said something I might have said back in the 1990s. I was shocked myself when I realised it. Nothing terrible, but it contrasted with my usual persona. It just came out of the blue, and I realised i have not banished those old casually prejudicial sayings from my vocabulary. This man's joke seems like he still pictures people from other cultures as "backward". Not intellectually, not in the forefront of his mind, but it still lingers somewhere. Can we all truly rid ourselves of the less sensitive 20th centuryesque culture we grew up in? I'm no longer so sure of that.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
