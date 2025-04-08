Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lady Goes Ballistic After Her BF Puts His Arm Around Woman For A Group Photo, Netizens Aghast
Couples, Relationships

Lady Goes Ballistic After Her BF Puts His Arm Around Woman For A Group Photo, Netizens Aghast

Jealousy and insecurity are normal emotions that everyone experiences, but to make relationships work, it all comes down to how you address these issues. If they are not curbed before they overwhelm you, they might even damage things with your partner forever.

The original poster’s (OP) relationship might not survive due to his girlfriend’s extreme reaction to his group pic with YouTube stars. Apparently, she thinks that he “crossed the line”, and Reddit user Straight-Trip9142 is so stumped by this that he doesn’t even know how to react to her anger!

More info: Reddit

    If you are not able to curb your jealousy and insecurity, they can easily damage your relationship

    Image credits: Straight-Trip9142

    The poster is a fan of the YouTube channel Donut Media and went to its meet and greet alone as his girlfriend was busy

    Image credits: Straight-Trip9142

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When he sent her his pic with the channel stars, she gave him the silent treatment as he had his arm around a lady who was leaning in

    Image credits: Straight-Trip9142

    Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She claimed that he had “crossed the line,” and that he would be equally upset if their roles were reversed

    Image credits: Straight-Trip9142

    He is utterly stumped by her extreme reaction as he just can’t figure out what was wrong with the group photo

    Today, we dive into a tale about jealousy and insecurity that plagued OP’s relationship with his girlfriend. Our 23-year-old poster is a fan of the YouTube channel Donut Media, which narrates stories about automotive history, and he went for a meet and greet with the stars of the channel. He had even asked his girlfriend to attend with him, but since she was busy, he went solo.

    From his narration, it is pretty clear that he was thrilled to meet the people, so he took a group photo with all the stars and sent it to his girlfriend. Little did he know the drama this would spark, for his girlfriend started giving him the silent treatment! Apparently, he had his arm around the shoulder of one lady who was leaning in, and his girlfriend claimed that he “crossed the line” by doing that!

    Utterly baffled by her reaction, he tried to discuss things with her when she started talking to him again. She argued that he would also feel upset if their roles were reversed, but he clarified that instead he would be happy she met someone she was a fan of. However, their argument still persisted, so probably feeling confused about the whole situation, he vented online and sought advice.

    After the story went viral, netizens were as baffled about his girlfriend’s reaction as he is, and they wondered whether this is how she typically reacts. OP clarified in the comments that yes, she always acts extreme over such small things, and he’s the one who has to make the effort to sort things out even when he’s not in the wrong. 

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Folks said that it’s pretty clear how insecure and jealous his girlfriend is, and OP said that her ex cheated on her, which might be the cause behind it. Research has shown that jealousy can destroy a relationship, and that’s exactly what happened here, as OP considered ending things. 

    It has also been observed that a partner who uses insecurity to pose as the victim or control a person may be emotionally exploitative. The poster probably had enough of it and decided to draw the line, but when he told her so, she threatened to harm herself. The panicked poster couldn’t reach her after that, so he immediately informed her parents and also involved the cops. 

    Later, he gave us an update that she has been found and is in safe hands, and he also stressed how glad he is that she is safe. Despite all the drama, he still wanted to ensure that nothing happened to her as he still cares about her, however, he stressed that he can no longer bear the emotional strain. 

    He also mentioned how he had really looked forward to meeting the stars of Donut and how it was all ruined now. Folks online sent him a lot of love for everything that he had to go through, and many suggested that his girlfriend needed to consult a therapist before she starts dating again. Clearly, that sounds like a healthy option, or she might keep damaging all her relationships due to her past. 

    Don’t you think so, too? Let us know your thoughts about the whole situation in the comments below!

    Netizens sided with the poster and called out his jealous and insecure girlfriend, and some even said she needed therapy

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not only did she lose her mind over him putting his arm around the shoulders of a woman for approximately 3 seconds (the length of time it took to snap the photo), she has "ghosted" him MULTIPLE times before whenever she gets upset about things, and threatened to commit súicide when OP drew the line at her reaction to the photo? Oh heck no.

    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The GF needs therapy, not a relationship. She'll only harm herself and others in a relationship until she sorts her own stuff out.

