Lady Baffled By SIL Who Throws A Fit All Because Couple Didn’t Have Ketchup For Her Kids
Entitled People, Social Issues

Lady Baffled By SIL Who Throws A Fit All Because Couple Didn’t Have Ketchup For Her Kids

Interview With Expert
Hosting family and friends is a wonderful experience because it can help people bond and enjoy new things together. Even though it’s fun, the work of a host is sometimes tough because they have to create a cozy and inviting atmosphere for their guests.

This is what one woman used to do for her in-laws whenever they visited her house. Even though she went through a lot of effort to cook for them, her sister-in-law kept complaining because her kids always wanted specific seasonings that the woman didn’t have on hand. 

More info: Reddit

    Family members may sometimes not realize the effort a person has put in to host them, which is why they shouldn’t keep trying to find fault in everything

    Image credits: August de Richelieu / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that when her in-laws and their kids used to visit once in a while, she’d cook and have to entertain them pretty much the entire day

    Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One day, one of the in-law’s kids had a meltdown because there was no ketchup or salad dressing, so the woman tried putting together Greek yogurt dip, but it wasn’t satisfactory

    Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster suggested her in-laws carry around condiment packets for themselves, but her sister-in-law got angry and said that she was rude and conceited

    Image credits: aitafamilyissoweird

    The sister-in-law also put the woman down for spending money on hair and makeup instead of buying condiments for guests, but the poster was not perturbed

    It seems that right from the start, the woman had gone out of the way to make her in-laws feel comfortable in her home. She cooked for them and did her best to provide entertainment. Even when the young kids threw a tantrum about condiments the first time, she tried whipping up a Greek yogurt dip for them. It was only her sister-in-law who seemed to find an issue with her.

    To get an insight into this situation, Bored Panda reached out to Christine Schaub. She is a best-selling author and host of the web series, ‘Come On Over,’ a show about reinvigorating the art of hospitality with an emphasis on gardening, home decor, and no-fail recipes. Her #1 Amazon bestselling book is called, ‘Queen of the Side Hustle: Unleashing Your Potential for Extra Income.’

    Christine told us: “The old trope, ‘No good deed goes unpunished,’ has made its way into the act of hospitality. Hosting is an art form, for sure, and hosting full meals for six or more is a gift. The first time hosting a meal for family or friends, I ask the expected question: ‘Are you allergic to or repulsed by any particular food?’ If they are, I either omit that item or offer it on the side.” 

    “If it’s a broad category (dairy, gluten, seafood, specific veggies), I make a note and search for recipe options to meet that category. But I do not ever spend a single moment thinking about condiments. And any guest who pitches a fit about condiments will probably not be invited back. I’d never dream of pitching an outright fit at anyone’s table about any food item, ever,” she added.

    The poster tried her best to find a middle ground for her in-laws. She suggested that they carry around condiment packets that they could easily use on food in case they needed to. Unfortunately the sister-in-law couldn’t get on board with the idea and called the OP out for being “unwelcoming.”

    Christine told us: “If I’m hosting regular guests, particularly picky children who have extremely specific dietary likes, I will say to the parents, ‘Please bring with you anything specific your child might require for this meal.’ I will be accommodating to the level of my existing options.”

    “Truth bomb here: Any child, parent, or guest who pitches a fit at my beautifully dressed, thoughtfully arranged, and abundant table over a condiment or expected side is welcome to visit a drive-through on their way home,” she stated.

    Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster later received a long and rude message from her sister-in-law. The other woman was complaining about how much the OP spent on hair and makeup instead of caring enough to provide condiments for her nephews. The poster was also called out for being “narcissistic and conceited,” even though the in-laws had always enjoyed her hospitality.

    Christine Schaub said : “I do not tolerate unthankful, disrespectful, picky, demanding company. Why? Because I’ve opened up my home. I’ve shopped, cleaned, prepped, and given serious thought to the menu, presentation, and atmosphere. I’ve only required my guests’ presence and conversation. And that’s never too much to ask.”

    She also added that “I learned from experienced hostesses to have a variety of items, almost a buffet, available for guests. When serving pasta, I include generous slices of a hearty bread, creamy butter, a salad, and sometimes a fruit.”

    “When serving a meat main, I try to include two vegetable sides, potato and green/orange veg, as well as bread, butter, applesauce or jam. I like to see guests enjoying my hard work. I like to be appreciated for my thoughtfulness,” she added.

    After receiving such rude messages from her sister-in-law, the OP decided not to tolerate the other woman’s fussiness anymore. She decided to make the least effort possible and let her husband take over the cooking process in the future. Luckily, she realized that she was working too hard to please someone who didn’t appreciate her actions.

    What would you have done if you were hosting someone who turned out to be so entitled?

    Folks sided with the woman and felt like her sister-in-law was probably jealous of her, which is why she was kicking up such a fuss

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you're looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    52 minutes ago

    That rogue YTA is a little unhinged. Also, stop inviting these people.

    Joey Jo Jo Shabadoo
    Joey Jo Jo Shabadoo
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Sounds like the OP eats a bit healthier than the SIL and the SIL feels judged. I think ordering a pizza or some other delivery while everyone is there to agree on it sounds like a great plan. Its worth giving it a go if the cousins all get along so they can play together.

    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    11 minutes ago

    I'd refuse to make *any* more meals for the in-laws. Then when SIL complains, I'd give her 20 bucks to take the kids to McD's.

