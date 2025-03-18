Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Husband Spends Over $100 A Week On Luxuries, Wife Feels Resentful As It Cuts Into Their Budget
Couples, Relationships

Husband Spends Over $100 A Week On Luxuries, Wife Feels Resentful As It Cuts Into Their Budget

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone’s spending habits are different, so it might be tough for folks to understand or gel with their partner’s money-spending style when they get into a relationship. Many couples often get into conflicts about how to budget and allocate their finances effectively.

This is the situation one woman found herself in due to her husband’s excessive spending on eating out, smoking, and beer. He didn’t seem to care that his family had to scrimp and save on groceries due to his actions. His wife felt helpless about what to do.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    Everyone has the right to spend what they want on things they enjoy, but they also need to be considerate of their family’s needs

    Man at cafe eating lunch with a laptop, spending money on meal and coffee.

    Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The woman shared that her husband ate out at cafes and restaurants daily, bought smokes every few days, and liked going out for beers once in a while

    "Husband spending money on daily lunches and coffee at cafes or restaurants, poster style text.

    Husband stops for coffee and breakfast, then buys lunch at restaurants or supermarkets.

    Text about a husband spending money on smoking and drinking after work at a beach cafe.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A person counting money in front of a laptop, symbolizing spending on lunch and coffee.

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    He spent nearly €13.50 on food every day, €5 on smokes, and €10 on the occasional drinks without considering his wife’s financial needs

    Text discussing cigarettes affordability due to lower wages outside the UK.

    Text image showing a husband's spending on coffee, lunch, cigarettes, and drinks.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text expressing concern over husband's spending on lunch and coffee, questioning if it's excessive.

    Man holding coffee cup at Cortlandt Street Station entrance, wearing a brown sweater and gray pants, with a black bag.

    Image credits: Ono Kosuki / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The woman explained that she felt resentful of his spending because it inhibited her supermarket shopping, made her overthink about their budget, and restricted her choices

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text expressing frustration over managing lunch expenses while husband spends on lunch and coffee.

    Text about challenges with lunch boxes for Husband-Spends-Money-Lunch-Coffee.

    Text expressing sadness over money spent on lunch and coffee instead of family weekend treats.

    Image credits: Ohitspastagainisit

    Even though the couple had tried to pack homemade lunches before, the boxes would go missing or be unused, so none of their budgeting solutions seemed to work

    The woman knew that her husband spent a lot of money on everyday luxuries, but she didn’t want to bring up the topic with him because she also felt he worked hard enough to afford it. She didn’t like that he splurged daily without considering the needs of his family and how they’d be able to afford everything.

    According to research, one out of every five arguments couples have is either about spending or saving money. These conflicts can negatively impact the marriage if either partner tries to blame the other person without understanding the reasons behind their actions. Money is often a touchy subject, which is also why one should approach the discussion with care.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman did bring up the issue a few times to her husband, but he ended up getting defensive and saying that he wasn’t spending that much. To him, his daily €13.50 on food and occasional other purchases must not have felt like a lot. It’s only if he zoomed out and saw how much it added up to every month that he’d realize the extent of the situation.

    Not everybody received a good financial education growing up. Very often, their parents’ spending habits dictate how they feel about money. Some folks who grew up with scarce resources may end up being miserly about their finances. Others who are used to opulence may be okay with splurging on all types of luxuries.

    Woman concerned over bills at kitchen counter, husband spends money on coffee and lunch, using smartphone.

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The OP understood that her partner was entitled to buy the things he liked, but she started resenting how thoughtless he was about their finances. In comparison, she scrimped and saved while grocery shopping; he was busy buying daily lunches and other things he enjoyed. It’s clear that both partners need to have an honest conversation about their budget, especially for the sake of their child.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    No couple wants to fight about money, which is why the discussion should only be brought up when both people are feeling calm. It’s important to keep the end goal in mind and understand how each one feels about the topic. Be prepared to go into detail about budgeting, spending, and saving.

    The woman had clearly tried to find alternatives to the man’s spending habits, by packing him lunch boxes, but he didn’t seem to appreciate the effort. This weighed heavily on her because she was forced to compromise on the food they ate at home and also give up the possibility of getting treats for herself.

    It’s clear that the OP and her husband are on different wavelengths when it comes to money. Hopefully, an honest discussion can help clear things up and put them on the path to better financial habits.

    What do you think the woman should do in this situation? Let us know if you’ve ever experienced something similar to this.

    People were shocked by the man’s spending and told his wife that it wasn’t normal to splurge so much so often

    Text discussing budgeting issues about husband spending money on lunch and coffee as luxuries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text highlighting concerns over daily expenses on lunch and coffee, totaling 21 Euros.

    Text discussing a husband's spending on lunch and coffee using personal funds rather than the joint budget.

    Text conversation about a husband spending money on lunch, coffee, and drinks, contrasting financial priorities.

    Text expressing concern over husband spending money on lunch and coffee instead of saving by eating home-packed meals.

    Text discussing husband's spending on lunch and coffee options like Chinese or KFC instead of carrying food to work.

    Discussion on budgeting and fairness in spending money on lunch and coffee in a relationship.

    Comment on husband spending money on lunch and coffee, leading to marital issues and financial concerns.

    Text discussing husband's lunch and coffee spending compared to groceries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text from online forum about husband's spending on lunch and coffee.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    0

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda