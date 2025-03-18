Husband Spends Over $100 A Week On Luxuries, Wife Feels Resentful As It Cuts Into Their Budget

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone’s spending habits are different, so it might be tough for folks to understand or gel with their partner’s money-spending style when they get into a relationship. Many couples often get into conflicts about how to budget and allocate their finances effectively.

This is the situation one woman found herself in due to her husband’s excessive spending on eating out, smoking, and beer. He didn’t seem to care that his family had to scrimp and save on groceries due to his actions. His wife felt helpless about what to do.

Everyone has the right to spend what they want on things they enjoy, but they also need to be considerate of their family’s needs

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The woman shared that her husband ate out at cafes and restaurants daily, bought smokes every few days, and liked going out for beers once in a while

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

He spent nearly €13.50 on food every day, €5 on smokes, and €10 on the occasional drinks without considering his wife’s financial needs

Image credits: Ono Kosuki / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The woman explained that she felt resentful of his spending because it inhibited her supermarket shopping, made her overthink about their budget, and restricted her choices

Image credits: Ohitspastagainisit

Even though the couple had tried to pack homemade lunches before, the boxes would go missing or be unused, so none of their budgeting solutions seemed to work

The woman knew that her husband spent a lot of money on everyday luxuries, but she didn’t want to bring up the topic with him because she also felt he worked hard enough to afford it. She didn’t like that he splurged daily without considering the needs of his family and how they’d be able to afford everything.

According to research, one out of every five arguments couples have is either about spending or saving money. These conflicts can negatively impact the marriage if either partner tries to blame the other person without understanding the reasons behind their actions. Money is often a touchy subject, which is also why one should approach the discussion with care.

The woman did bring up the issue a few times to her husband, but he ended up getting defensive and saying that he wasn’t spending that much. To him, his daily €13.50 on food and occasional other purchases must not have felt like a lot. It’s only if he zoomed out and saw how much it added up to every month that he’d realize the extent of the situation.

Not everybody received a good financial education growing up. Very often, their parents’ spending habits dictate how they feel about money. Some folks who grew up with scarce resources may end up being miserly about their finances. Others who are used to opulence may be okay with splurging on all types of luxuries.

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The OP understood that her partner was entitled to buy the things he liked, but she started resenting how thoughtless he was about their finances. In comparison, she scrimped and saved while grocery shopping; he was busy buying daily lunches and other things he enjoyed. It’s clear that both partners need to have an honest conversation about their budget, especially for the sake of their child.

No couple wants to fight about money, which is why the discussion should only be brought up when both people are feeling calm. It’s important to keep the end goal in mind and understand how each one feels about the topic. Be prepared to go into detail about budgeting, spending, and saving.

The woman had clearly tried to find alternatives to the man’s spending habits, by packing him lunch boxes, but he didn’t seem to appreciate the effort. This weighed heavily on her because she was forced to compromise on the food they ate at home and also give up the possibility of getting treats for herself.

It’s clear that the OP and her husband are on different wavelengths when it comes to money. Hopefully, an honest discussion can help clear things up and put them on the path to better financial habits.

What do you think the woman should do in this situation? Let us know if you’ve ever experienced something similar to this.

People were shocked by the man’s spending and told his wife that it wasn’t normal to splurge so much so often

