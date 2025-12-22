ADVERTISEMENT

Shopping for the friend who treats a plastic straw like a weapon of mass destruction is stressful, mostly because they silently judge your non-recyclable wrapping paper. Since procrastination usually results in panic-buying cheap junk that will float in the ocean for eternity, we stepped in to save your reputation from the compost heap.

We found sustainable gifts that arrive fast enough to look planned but are green enough to keep the polar bears happy. Now you can prove you care about the planet without admitting you forgot about the holiday until five minutes ago.