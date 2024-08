ADVERTISEMENT

Urbanization is happening at the highest rate our world has ever seen, and with that, our cities keep growing by the day. But with all that, it’s easy to forget about nature, its needs, and all the good that it brings.

However, a few years ago, one Dutch city found a way to bring back some more of that green into our otherways grey concrete jungle. The city of Utrecht went viral after installing over 300 green-roofed bus shelters to promote biodiversity and create homes for various insect species that we need more than we often realize. Scroll down to read the full story!

More info: YouTube

Image credits: Gemeente Utrecht

In The Netherlands, as well as the rest of the world, an unhealthy environment is one of the leading causes of diseases. But if this amazing feat achieved by the Dutch city of Utrecht roughly 5 years ago is any indicator, there are ways to combat this issue.

Looking to improve air quality and provide additional benefits for its city’s dwellers, Utrecht transformed 316 bus stops into green-roofed bus shelters. “The city of Utrecht has completed the wide-scale installation of green roofs on its bus stops. Green roofs capture particulates, store rainwater, provide cooling when it’s hot, and promote urban biodiversity. All of these are beneficial for insects like bees, bumblebees, and butterflies,” shared the representatives of the Municipality of Utrecht.

Image credits: Gemeente Utrecht (YouTube)

Image credits: Gemeente Utrecht (YouTube)

Image credits: Gemeente Utrecht (YouTube)

These roofs are mostly covered with sedum plants and are maintained by municipal workers who tend to these shelters while driving around in electric vehicles, contributing to a carbon-neutral Utrecht at the same time. “The bus stops contribute to a healthy living environment in the city, and they help raise awareness. The sedum-covered roofs benefit us—the residents—but they also help the small animals who call the city their home. Birds and insects are drawn to and delight in green roofs.”

Image credits: Gemeente Utrecht (YouTube)

Image credits: Gemeente Utrecht (YouTube)

Image credits: Gemeente Utrecht (YouTube)

And the best part, at least for the people of Utrecht, is that the wonderful upgrade for their city’s environment didn’t cost them or their municipality anything, as all the installation and maintenance costs were covered by the bus shelter operator through their income gained from advertising.

Even though this might not be the biggest environmentally positive achievement in our world, people online were impressed by it nonetheless. But while some didn’t spare compliments expressing their amazement, others shared that the situation is nowhere near as good in some other parts of the world, and those cities could really follow Utrecht’s example.

Image credits: Gemeente Utrecht (YouTube)

Image credits: Gemeente Utrecht (YouTube)

Image credits: Gemeente Utrecht (YouTube)

But let’s explore this topic of biodiversity and its importance in our lives a little more. Aside from all the benefits that the city of Utrecht gained with the installation of its green-roofed bus shelters, what are some other ways in which we could benefit from greater biodiversity in our cities?

Well, for example, according to the article by Which Plant Where, kids who spend more time in nature-like environments and come into contact with more plants and soil tend to develop fewer allergies and grow up to be healthier adults. At the same time, walking and exercising in places surrounded by nature can make a person feel less stressed and help boost recovery in case of an injury.

For elderly people, living in biodiversity comes with a lower risk of stroke and can even help them experience relief from dementia. And if that’s not enough, streets with rich biodiversity have been linked to a lower use of antidepressants by their inhabitants.

Image credits: Gemeente Utrecht (YouTube)

Image credits: Gemeente Utrecht (YouTube)

Image credits: Gemeente Utrecht (YouTube)

In addition, the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives on the City Talk blog wrote that biodiversity is essential for climate regulation and can help minimize the risk of extreme events by doing things like helping form clouds, which, in turn, increase air humidity, or preserving vegetation, which helps protect us from erosion and landslides.

Image credits: Gemeente Utrecht (YouTube)

Image credits: Gemeente Utrecht (YouTube)

Image credits: Gemeente Utrecht (YouTube)

Then, of course, there are plenty of beings that help regulate poisonous animals and prevent diseases, as well as support sustainable urban food systems through pollination and similar processes.

But perhaps most importantly, it raises our awareness about the importance of learning to coexist with other living things, because while we may be capable of a lot, we simply can’t do it all on our own. This is a truth that is essential to understand if we want a bright future.

Image credits: Gemeente Utrecht (YouTube)

Image credits: Gemeente Utrecht (YouTube)

Image credits: Gemeente Utrecht (YouTube)

So, in the end, when it comes to biodiversity and taking care of our ecosystem, there is no doubt that the city of Utrecht is heading in the right direction. But one city alone can’t possibly do enough for us. That’s why it’s important that we all join in on this journey and follow this great example.

What did you think about this story? Do you know any other wonderfully green solutions that have been installed elsewhere? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Image credits: Gemeente Utrecht (YouTube)