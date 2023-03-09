In our consumerist society, our minds are always looking for something to spend our money on.

Whether we need it or not, it’s here, it’s half-price, it’s the last one available. We make a purchase and get a quick dopamine release only to realize whatever we just bought is a questionable, often poorly made, and short-lived deal we won’t get far with. A couple of months, at best.

But the corner of Reddit known as “Buy It For Life” shows that not everything is meant to stack up in the landfills that are already polluting our planet. On the contrary, some things, like that baby crib in which you spend your first years in this world, or your dad’s belt you'll never remember him without, are meant to last what seems like forever.

Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting examples of things people bought for life, so scroll down. And after you’re done, be sure to check out our previous features (here, here, and here) with more posts from “Buy It For Life.”

#1

Old Wooden Furniture Lasts Many Lifetimes

This Cradle was used by my grandfather and his 5 siblings 115 years ago. Then my father and his 5 siblings. Then me, my two brothers and 13 of my cousins. And lastly many of my cousins children and here, my third child

isaksvorten Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This wonderful family heirloom has such rich history.

#2

I Have Bought So Many Beanies In My Life That All Eventually Rip But This Pokémon Beanie Has Been A Regular Wear Since I Was 3

 It has no rips or discoloration. They don’t make them like they used to.

thecmanfranklin Report

#3

1956 Frigidaire Range

dezualy Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They certainly don't make them the way they used to. I currently have a Frigidaire range that I purchased new about 7 years ago. It has already been repaired twice. I hate planned obsolescence.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#4

World's First Automatic Coffee Machine. 1952. Been In The Family For 70 Years. Still Works Perfectly

skaapjagter Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a beautiful piece of pottery. I'm not a coffee drinker, but my father would have love it.

1
1point
reply
#5

Authentic 1910 Singer Sewing Machine Inherited From My Great Grandmother. Still Works

rainyrew Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have my mother's Singer sewing machine that was made in the 60's. I've used it in my teens, but unfortunately, I don't remember how to work it anymore.

2
2points
reply
#6

My Wife Isn’t A Jewelry Person But Loves To Cook. I Wanted A Forever Gift For Our Engagement So I Got Her These. I Get Them Sharpened For Our Anniversaries. Today Makes Ten Years

My Wife Isn’t A Jewelry Person But Loves To Cook. I Wanted A Forever Gift For Our Engagement So I Got Her These. I Get Them Sharpened For Our Anniversaries. Today Makes Ten Years

DrWindupBird Report

Christophe Beunens
Christophe Beunens
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is a really lovely gift. She thinks about you every time she cooks, and she curses you, when she cuts herself.

1
#7

Vitantonio Pizzelle Iron (Italian Cookie Maker) From The 70s Or 80s

wakaOH05 Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not seen one of them before, that's quite cool

#8

Bought Those Haglöfs Boots On My 18th Birthday. This Week I Celebrated My 50th Birthday

denjohan Report

#9

Does My 1993 Volvo 240 Count? Odometer Broke A Few Years Ago At 346k. Runs Like A Champ Still

16596 Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As the fond owner of a 1992 Saab 900, this makes me smile

#10

I Refurbished A Henry! These Things Are Indestructible

J3ttf Report

#11

This Camera Has Been Going Strong Since The 1960s - Everything Still Works Flawlessly

frontyer0077 Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My brother had a similar camera in the early 70's. He's the photographer in the family. I can't even manage a simple instant Polaroid camera.

#12

My 2001 First Gen Ipod, Still Going Strong

edwardianpug Report

Christophe Beunens
Christophe Beunens
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the good old times, when apple made durable applications with a great design, for a respectable price

#13

Finally Did Some Retail Therapy. $80 At Walmart. Told My Mom That These Would Outlast Her, And Me, And Anyone Else Who's Going To Get These

jerrycakes Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cast iron pans last forever, right? My father accidentally left a pan in the rain after a cook-out. It rusted, and I was ready to throw it out. He was not much of a handyman, but he cleaned it up, and made it look brand new again.

#14

44 Years Old And Still Going Strong

Snotagoodbot Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My flooring looks really similar to that. I think that it was put in during the mid 80's.

#15

My Wife's Whirley-Pop That Her Grandmother Used. Still Makes Perfect Popcorn Every Time

hezzyb Report

Marie re re
Marie re re
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love it's name ' whirley-pop'

#16

Since I Saw The Other Old Stove, Thought I’d Post Mine

Brvcewavne Report

#17

I Inherited This Blender From My Grandmother. I Have No Idea How Old It Is. Still Runs Like A Top Though

tacosRpeople2 Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mother still has her mid 60s Kenwood, a few chips from all the moves, but works perfectly

#18

This 1985 Spirit Of St Louis Field Radio That I Got From My Grandpa

HERMANNATOR85 Report

#19

I Brought A 1920s Perfection Heater Back To Life. Now It's Ready To Last Another Few Lifetimes. It Will Be Mostly A Display Piece Now, But It Does Still Work And Will Be Handy As An Emergency Heat Source

lotr5693 Report

#20

My Bike Just Turned 28 Years Young. I Still Ride It To Work Every Day, Rain Or Shine

SweetPickleRelish Report

Winnie the Moo
Winnie the Moo
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know a Dutch bike when I see one 😂❤️

#21

My Dad Wore This Watch Daily For 44 Years

mooomba Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
28 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still have my old Seiko automatic that was given to me when I was in high school. It still works, but I need to move my arm to keep it accurate.

#22

Just Picked This Baby Up. With A Little Work This Thing Will Outlast Me. 185j 1954

Clear-Possible-2802 Report

Sarah Jane
Sarah Jane
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not worth much but good luck

#23

1934 Chicago Mansion Still Has Its Original Jewett Custom Built-In Refrigerator

DrKenNoisewaterMD Report

Tatanka
Tatanka
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a morgue to me...

#24

My Mom’s 1982 Ge Toaster. Same Age As Me. Used Every Day

TummyPuppy Report

#25

My Grandfather's Laundry Bag From Ww2. I've Been Using It For The Last 15 Years Or So And I Used It Through My Military Career Too

oswords Report

#26

My Son’s Towel Is An Heirloom

sceaga_genesis Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Marimekko makes such beautiful linens and towels. I have a more current set of bedsheets.

#27

Bolesławiec Pottery/ Polish Pottery. The Left One Is 50+ Years From My Grandma. The Right One I Got For Christmas. Still The Same Design! Even Found A Replacement Lid For My Teapot That Was Broken 20 Years Ago

Semiecookie Report

#28

Since We Are Doing Clocks. Here Is Mine From The 90s

iwantaredditaccount Report

#29

Hand Me Down Name Tag Trail On This Child’s Jacket

Mofomania Report

#30

Bought This North Face Jacket In Back In 2013 And It’s Still Going Strong As My Work Winter Jacket

MrR-YGuy Report

#31

My Old Sony Mp3 Walkman From 2008 Still Works And Is Filled To The Brim With 00s Greatest Hits

stvneads Report

RedPepper
RedPepper
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mine outlived two newer mp3 walkmans so far. And its sound quality is incredible.I would still use it if it had more memory

#32

My Dad Is So Excited About Having His Carhartt For More Than 20 Years Now!

WTFseriouslyWTH Report

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When Carhartt made workwear.....

#33

I Heard We Were Posting Vintage Cast Iron

Sma144 Report

#34

1936 Ge Quiet Blade Fan

lotr5693 Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Safety wasn't much of a feature back then, I gather.

#35

Logitech Mx518 - 17 Years Old Last Month

minnesotarox Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looked like it survived many a battle.

#36

"The Longest-Lived Micrometer Than Can Be Bought." J.t. Slocomb Micrometers And Stand, All Fully Restored By Myself. Each Mic Is Between 70-120 Years Old, And They're All Still Accurate

ExHempKnight Report

#37

Solar Calculator Bought Circa 1985. Needs Brighter Light Now, Otherwise Works Perfectly, Even In Hexadecimal

lake_huron Report

#38

Was Handed Down My Late Uncle's 80s Stand Mixer, Still Works Like A Dream

Wavestormed Report

#39

Greek Tortoise. A Little Pricey At ~200-500$ But Will Last You Around 125 Years If Well Cared For

DiaMat2040 Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Quit taking my picture!"

#40

L.l. Bean Duck Boots From 1939

HailtotheWFT Report

#41

I Am A Leatherworker. I Had A Tradition Of Making The Men In The Family Wallets. But They Still Use Them 10 Years Later, So Now I Have To Come Up With Something Else

Accomplished_Alarm_1 Report

#42

Metal Razor With Reusable Steel Blades (6 Years And Running)

Winnipork Report

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have the razor of my grandfather, bought in 1940....

#43

I’ve Had This Texas Instruments Scientific Calculator Since 6th Grade, It’s Now Getting Me Through Finals In My First Semester Of College

OrangeDesert Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a great Canon scientific calculator in college. It was great for calculus. Unfortunately, I lost it over the years.

#44

My Mom’s Tupperware Brand Pickling Container Used Continuously Since 1979. This Thing Is A Beast

CharredPepperoni Report

#45

Made Pizza Last Night, And It Occurred To Me That I've Had This Bread Machine For About 25 Years. It's Always Worked Flawlessly

justatheery Report

#46

My Dad Was Gifted This Radio When He Was 13, Still Uses It During His Morning Shower Every Day

Dmeterix Report

#47

The Last Fly Swatter I’ll Ever Buy . Amish Made With Thick Hide Leather , Rivets And A Hickory Handle And It Was Only $8

Yosemite_Scott Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fly swatter has a place of honour on your wall.

#48

Swedish Sledges; Bought 40 Years Ago. Still In Use

joepinapples Report

#49

Fellow Teachers Need A New Stapler Every Couple Of Years, But My Ace Pilot 404 Endureth Forever!

admiral_clam Report

Guido Pisano
Guido Pisano
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

error stapler not found

#50

My Grandpas 1953 Snap On Outlived Him

Snoo75302 Report

#51

This Scissors, Over 50 Years, Belonged To My Grandmother. No Idea The Brand Tho

Blutusz Report

#52

My Rival Crock Pot 3150. 50-Ish Years Old And Still Cooking Family Dinners Without A Hitch

RooshunVodka Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And you've managed not to break the inner pot? Now I'm impressed

#53

My Mom Gave Me This Mini Oven 30 Years Ago. It’s From The 60s. I Can’t Count How Many Times I’ve Used It. It Now Lives In My Rv, And Is Definitely My Favorite Appliance!

midgegidgeisme Report

#54

Fender Stratocaster - A True Buy It For Life

poppinwheelies Report

#55

Ray-O-Vac Sportsman Red Flasher Lantern Circa '72

Ninnux Report

#56

Philcone "Disher" Ice Cream Scoop- Still Used And Works Perfectly

gumball2016 Report

#57

Our 1962 Ge Double Oven Stove. Everything Works Perfectly, Except We Can’t Find A Replacement Heating Element For The Small Side Oven

captianconrad Report

#58

Misen Knife Was Dropped Resulting In The End Snapping Off. Misen No Longer Ship Outside Of The Us So They Gave Me A Full Refund 4 Years After Purchase Making Good On Their Lifetime Guarantee

coxy1 Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And you can just smooth off the broken edge and keep using it

#59

Alarm Clock Lasted Over Two Decades And Somehow Knows When Daylight Savings Is Still

VapeMySemen Report

#60

Japanese Scissors. Daily Use For 7 Years. Inherited From My Late Grandpa. Carbon Steel - Bluish Tint

Lightmyfire213 Report

#61

22 Years Of Hunting, Snowmobiling, Ice Fishing, Shoveling, & Everyday Use Finally Caught Up To Them: Lacrosse Snow Kings

jgacks Report

#62

Had A Pair Of Vintage Snap On Pliers That Weren't Cutting It Anymore - Snap On's Lifetime Guarantee Sent Me A New Pair For Free

missmercury85 Report

#63

My Mom's 34 Year Old Microwave From 1988

jimbodeako Report

#64

9 Years Ago I Purchased This Zojirushi Rice Cooker. It Performs Just As Good Today As It Did Back Then

mezasu123 Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Zojirushi machines are known to last. Mine is over 15 years old.

#65

Craftsman Tool Box At A Thrift Store

