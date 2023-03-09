83 Things People ‘Bought For Life’ And Couldn’t Be Happier With (New Pics)
In our consumerist society, our minds are always looking for something to spend our money on.
Whether we need it or not, it’s here, it’s half-price, it’s the last one available. We make a purchase and get a quick dopamine release only to realize whatever we just bought is a questionable, often poorly made, and short-lived deal we won’t get far with. A couple of months, at best.
But the corner of Reddit known as “Buy It For Life” shows that not everything is meant to stack up in the landfills that are already polluting our planet. On the contrary, some things, like that baby crib in which you spend your first years in this world, or your dad’s belt you'll never remember him without, are meant to last what seems like forever.
Old Wooden Furniture Lasts Many Lifetimes
This Cradle was used by my grandfather and his 5 siblings 115 years ago. Then my father and his 5 siblings. Then me, my two brothers and 13 of my cousins. And lastly many of my cousins children and here, my third child
I Have Bought So Many Beanies In My Life That All Eventually Rip But This Pokémon Beanie Has Been A Regular Wear Since I Was 3
It has no rips or discoloration. They don’t make them like they used to.
1956 Frigidaire Range
World's First Automatic Coffee Machine. 1952. Been In The Family For 70 Years. Still Works Perfectly
Authentic 1910 Singer Sewing Machine Inherited From My Great Grandmother. Still Works
My Wife Isn’t A Jewelry Person But Loves To Cook. I Wanted A Forever Gift For Our Engagement So I Got Her These. I Get Them Sharpened For Our Anniversaries. Today Makes Ten Years
That is a really lovely gift. She thinks about you every time she cooks, and she curses you, when she cuts herself.
Vitantonio Pizzelle Iron (Italian Cookie Maker) From The 70s Or 80s
Bought Those Haglöfs Boots On My 18th Birthday. This Week I Celebrated My 50th Birthday
Does My 1993 Volvo 240 Count? Odometer Broke A Few Years Ago At 346k. Runs Like A Champ Still
I Refurbished A Henry! These Things Are Indestructible
This Camera Has Been Going Strong Since The 1960s - Everything Still Works Flawlessly
My 2001 First Gen Ipod, Still Going Strong
the good old times, when apple made durable applications with a great design, for a respectable price
Finally Did Some Retail Therapy. $80 At Walmart. Told My Mom That These Would Outlast Her, And Me, And Anyone Else Who's Going To Get These
44 Years Old And Still Going Strong
My Wife's Whirley-Pop That Her Grandmother Used. Still Makes Perfect Popcorn Every Time
Since I Saw The Other Old Stove, Thought I’d Post Mine
I Inherited This Blender From My Grandmother. I Have No Idea How Old It Is. Still Runs Like A Top Though
My mother still has her mid 60s Kenwood, a few chips from all the moves, but works perfectly
This 1985 Spirit Of St Louis Field Radio That I Got From My Grandpa
I Brought A 1920s Perfection Heater Back To Life. Now It's Ready To Last Another Few Lifetimes. It Will Be Mostly A Display Piece Now, But It Does Still Work And Will Be Handy As An Emergency Heat Source
My Bike Just Turned 28 Years Young. I Still Ride It To Work Every Day, Rain Or Shine
My Dad Wore This Watch Daily For 44 Years
Just Picked This Baby Up. With A Little Work This Thing Will Outlast Me. 185j 1954
1934 Chicago Mansion Still Has Its Original Jewett Custom Built-In Refrigerator
My Mom’s 1982 Ge Toaster. Same Age As Me. Used Every Day
My Grandfather's Laundry Bag From Ww2. I've Been Using It For The Last 15 Years Or So And I Used It Through My Military Career Too
My Son’s Towel Is An Heirloom
Bolesławiec Pottery/ Polish Pottery. The Left One Is 50+ Years From My Grandma. The Right One I Got For Christmas. Still The Same Design! Even Found A Replacement Lid For My Teapot That Was Broken 20 Years Ago
Since We Are Doing Clocks. Here Is Mine From The 90s
Hand Me Down Name Tag Trail On This Child’s Jacket
Bought This North Face Jacket In Back In 2013 And It’s Still Going Strong As My Work Winter Jacket
My Old Sony Mp3 Walkman From 2008 Still Works And Is Filled To The Brim With 00s Greatest Hits
My Dad Is So Excited About Having His Carhartt For More Than 20 Years Now!
I Heard We Were Posting Vintage Cast Iron
1936 Ge Quiet Blade Fan
Logitech Mx518 - 17 Years Old Last Month
"The Longest-Lived Micrometer Than Can Be Bought." J.t. Slocomb Micrometers And Stand, All Fully Restored By Myself. Each Mic Is Between 70-120 Years Old, And They're All Still Accurate
Solar Calculator Bought Circa 1985. Needs Brighter Light Now, Otherwise Works Perfectly, Even In Hexadecimal
Was Handed Down My Late Uncle's 80s Stand Mixer, Still Works Like A Dream
Greek Tortoise. A Little Pricey At ~200-500$ But Will Last You Around 125 Years If Well Cared For
L.l. Bean Duck Boots From 1939
I Am A Leatherworker. I Had A Tradition Of Making The Men In The Family Wallets. But They Still Use Them 10 Years Later, So Now I Have To Come Up With Something Else
Metal Razor With Reusable Steel Blades (6 Years And Running)
I’ve Had This Texas Instruments Scientific Calculator Since 6th Grade, It’s Now Getting Me Through Finals In My First Semester Of College
My Mom’s Tupperware Brand Pickling Container Used Continuously Since 1979. This Thing Is A Beast
Made Pizza Last Night, And It Occurred To Me That I've Had This Bread Machine For About 25 Years. It's Always Worked Flawlessly
My Dad Was Gifted This Radio When He Was 13, Still Uses It During His Morning Shower Every Day
The Last Fly Swatter I’ll Ever Buy . Amish Made With Thick Hide Leather , Rivets And A Hickory Handle And It Was Only $8
Swedish Sledges; Bought 40 Years Ago. Still In Use
Fellow Teachers Need A New Stapler Every Couple Of Years, But My Ace Pilot 404 Endureth Forever!
My Grandpas 1953 Snap On Outlived Him
This Scissors, Over 50 Years, Belonged To My Grandmother. No Idea The Brand Tho
My Rival Crock Pot 3150. 50-Ish Years Old And Still Cooking Family Dinners Without A Hitch
And you've managed not to break the inner pot? Now I'm impressed
My Mom Gave Me This Mini Oven 30 Years Ago. It’s From The 60s. I Can’t Count How Many Times I’ve Used It. It Now Lives In My Rv, And Is Definitely My Favorite Appliance!
Fender Stratocaster - A True Buy It For Life
Ray-O-Vac Sportsman Red Flasher Lantern Circa '72
Philcone "Disher" Ice Cream Scoop- Still Used And Works Perfectly
Our 1962 Ge Double Oven Stove. Everything Works Perfectly, Except We Can’t Find A Replacement Heating Element For The Small Side Oven
Misen Knife Was Dropped Resulting In The End Snapping Off. Misen No Longer Ship Outside Of The Us So They Gave Me A Full Refund 4 Years After Purchase Making Good On Their Lifetime Guarantee
And you can just smooth off the broken edge and keep using it