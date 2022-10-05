Psst! When you’re finished with this list, more of the same goods can be found in Bored Panda’s previous posts on the same feature here: Part 1 , Part 2 , and Part 3 .

Below, we hand-picked some of the most interesting and surprising photos of things that stood the test of time and continue to serve people for years to come. So continue scrolling through to enjoy this inspiring collection, be sure to upvote your favorite pics, and let us know if you own any long-lasting items you only bought once in the comments below.

But what if you find such a high-quality product that you never need to buy that item again? Ever? For the rest of your life?! Here’s where the 'Buy It For Life' (BIFL) subreddit comes in. With over 1.3 million members, it's dedicated to "practical, durable and quality made products that are made to last". Think of a toaster from the 1920s. Or a refrigerator that celebrated its 99th birthday this month!

Buyer beware! A century-old adage that still remains very much true today. In our highly commercialized world, there are so many cheaply produced products wrapped in attractive packaging that likely cause owners nothing but trouble. Whether we’re talking about planned obsolescence, poor-quality manufacturing, companies taking shortcuts while thinking beyond profits, or consumers falling victim to misleading bargains, it’s frustrating to see products break down in mere seconds.

#1 1949 Caloric Ultra-Matic Gas Range. Got It For $20 And It’s Used Daily. Everything Works!

#2 108 Years Old And 54 Years Old Boots - Just In Case You Think Boots Can't Last You A Lifetime

#3 61 Years Ago My Parents Received This Waffle Maker As A Wedding Present In 1961. Still Makes Great Waffles

#4 Our Son's Nanny Just Received Her Master's Degree, And We Wanted To Get Her Something Special. My Wife Found This 1980's Coach Briefcase, And I Did A Full Restoration

#5 Still Works. Sunday Spins, A Continued Tradition With Our Kids On The Same Stereo I Had Growing Up

#6 I Was Told You Guys Would Want To See This! My Mom’s Great Grandma’s Cherry Pitter From 1867. I’ll Be Using This On My Own Cherries Next Season!

#7 A Customer Of Mine Came In For Help With Her Voicemail… Last year around this time I posted an old Motorola Razr one of my customers was finally upgrading from, purchased November 2006. I was advised that those Razrs weren’t BIFL and in fact broke quite often, and that the only true BIFL phones were the old Nokias. Came across one today and figured I’d share.



#8 Happy Birthday To Our Refrigerator That Turned 99 Years Old This Month! She’s Still Going Strong

#9 This Desk Lamp (Emeralite Banker’s Lamp) Is 100+ Years Old, And Is Solid As A Rock. So Cool Looking

#10 122 Year Old Pocket Watch My Grandfather Gifted Me, Still Works Like A Charm With Original Internals

#11 My 54 Yr Old Stove Made To Look Like An Antique. Still Can Make A Mean Baked Mac N Cheese With Her

#12 My Family Heirloom Restoration Complete

#13 My Mom’s Joint Roller From 1969

#14 The First Tractor My Great Great Grandfather Bought To Replace His Horses. 1927 Mccormick Deering 10-20 Still Running Strong

#15 The First Microwave Produced For Home Use. The Amana Radarange

#16 My New Visionware - 30 Years Old And The Cheapest Way To Completely Avoid Teflon/Chemicals I Could Find

#17 Chicco Stroller. This Beast Is Over 10 Years Old And Been Through 4 Kids, Traveled Around The World To 5 Countries, Uncountable Mall And Theme Parks, Tossed In The Back Of Trunks Like A Hostage, And Treated Like A Jungle Gym More Times Than... Well A Jungle Gym

#18 Little Tykes Climber & Slide. My Grandfather Bought This For Me In 1985. It’s Entertained Countless Cousins And Nieces And Nephews. Now My Daughter Plays On It. Poolside Since 1995

#19 In Response To The "Vintage" 2009 Bottle Opener, Because I Have Underwear Older Than That, Here's Mine From A Brewery That Closed In 1959

#20 I Inherited This Toaster From The 1920s Around 10 Years Ago And It Has Worked Great Every Single Day

#21 Here Are My Orka Silicone Oven Mitts That Have Lasted 15 Years. They Look Like New, And Whenever They Are Dirty I Just Throw Them In The Dishwasher

#22 Microsoft USB Intellimouse, Still Working After 22 Years

#23 My Dad Has Used This Escort Digital Alarm Clock Since The 1980's. I Needed A New Clock In My Bedroom So He Let Me Have It. I Love How It Looks And It Feels Much Better Quality Than Most Cheap Digital Clocks You Can Get Today

#24 The Chandelier At Our Cottage Has This Vintage Light Bulb From The Early 1900s. It Still Works!

#25 My Girlfriend’s Grandma Gave Us This Kitchenaid From The Mid 80’s. It’s In Almost Perfect Condition Except For A Few Scuffs That Give It Some Character. It Still Has The Manual, All Original Attachments, And It Works Flawlessly

#26 My Journaling Setup Is Complete! The Desk Lamp Was Made In Japan By A Company Named Sinar. My Late Grandfather Used It When He Was Painting. The Writing Bureau Is Walnut Veneer And Is At Least 70 Years Old

#27 Mom Said "They Liked The Le Creuset Your Aunt Gave You? Show Your Internet Friends Mine!". Well, Internet Friends, There You Go

#28 Bought In 1997 For £20, This Has Been Cutting My Hair For 25 Years. Not Even Had To Sharpen It. That's Saved Me Around £3,000 And Over 300 Hours Of Travelling And Waiting For A Barber. There's A Reason Wahl Is So Often Recommended In Here

#29 Anchor Hocking Fire King Mcdonalds Mug From The 70s

#30 Brass Drafting Instruments And Brass Pacific Arc Lead Holder

#31 Rescued Oil Can (Before And After) Manufactured Around The 1930's — It Currently Sits On My Work Bench And Is Used Regularly. Should Last Another 90 Years

#32 2010 Dickies Work Socks - Still Like New And Worn Every Week!

#33 A Snippet Of My Pendleton Collection. Ages Range From 5-30+ Years Old And Years Owned Range From 2 Months To 5 Years. Most Are Made In The USA And Have No Holes Or Rips, Despite Years Of Regular Wear

#34 1970's Montgomery Ward Powr Kraft Drill. Before And After. Still Works Great

#35 White Mountain Model 692. Been Making Ice Cream For Birthday Parties And July 4th’s For Decades

#36 Twenty Six Years Old, 326,000 Miles And Still Going Strong. I Love This Thing

#37 Another Testament To The Quality Of Herman Miller Chairs. I Got This One At An Office Liquidation, Only To Find Out It Was Manufactured In 1999. Still In Great Shape With No Issues

#38 My 53 Year Old Work Truck. The Man I Got It From Bought It Brand New In 1969 And Drove 1 Truck His Entire Career Until He Retired

#39 Henckels Kitchen Knives. I Hone Them Daily And Sharpen Them Once A Year. I Have Cooked Literally Thousands Of Meals With These Since I Got Them In 1999

#40 100+ Year Old Hose Nozzle From My Great Great Grandfather. I Change The Gaskets Every 5-10 Years And It Still Works Perfectly

#41 I Teach 5th And 6th Grade Math. I Inherited My Grandmother's Pencil Sharpener From My Aunt About Five Years Ago And This Beast Has Been Tirelessly Working In My Classroom For Three Years. I Have No Idea How Old It Is, But It's Certainly Older Than All The Students And Some Of The Teachers

#42 Ballarini Carbon Steel Pan, Cooks The Same As It Did 15 Years Ago

#43 This Wallet My Dad Just Replaced - Which He’s Used Since 1993

#44 My Ti-84 Plus Turns 15 This Month; It's Lasted From 7th Grade Through My Doctorate!

#45 1981 Coleman Lol Oscar, Been In The Family Since Brand New

#46 My Late Grandfather’s Air Wrench. Still Works After Decades

#47 Jack Donaghy Would Be Proud: Ge Microwave Still Pulling Its Weight. Bought 25 Years Ago And Used Daily Without Issue

#48 1950 Frigidaire (By General Motors)

#49 Sleeping On These Sheets Since The 80s

#50 My Dad Got This Bike For Smoking So Many Cigarettes 25 Years Ago. Hasn’t Smoked In 24 Years. He Was About To Throw It Away Last Weekend. Got A Tune Up, Rides Perfect!

#51 My Grandma Has The Same Blender Since The 1970s, Still Works Perfectly. Not Repaired Even Once

#52 My Dad's 2003 Hewescraft Alaskan Sea Runner. It Has An Aluminum Welded Hull With A Lifetime Warranty

#53 Pretty Sure This Little Igloo Cooler Is Older Than I Am. Picked It Up At A Thrift Shop And Have Used It Almost Every Day For Years. It’s Been Full Of Caught Fish, Drinks, Food, Etc. Holds Up Great And You Can Still Buy Them New - Which If I’m Right Is The Point Of This Sub (Can For Scale/Drinking)

#54 I’d Like To Nominate Wigwam Socks As Bifl, I’ve Been Cycling Through Two Pair Over The Past Year And They’ve Out Lived Three Pairs Of Leather Work Shoes With No Signs Of Wear. And I Average Walking 10 Miles A Week At Work

#55 I Know Some Might Consider This New When Compared To Other Appliances On This Sub, But I’m Still Proud Of My 1985 Quasar Microwave!

#56 Roper Automatic Dishwasher. Installed 1978. Works Great And Is Quieter Than Most Of The New Dishwashers

#57 My Coworker Says This Lunchbox Was His Grandpa's From Before He Was Born. So Probably From The 60s Or 70s?

#58 Craftsman Tool Chest Inherited From My Dad In 2006. It’s Probably 40-50 Years Old

#59 Though I’d Share This Here. This Dryer Came With My House, And It Still Works Amazing. (See Description) I’ve never had a problem with it not drying fully on a standard 20 minute cycle, never had a problem with lint clogging (cleaning the filter and ducts as recommended of course), and I love the simplicity. About a year ago, it wasn’t drying and when I opened it, there was a schematic, and on the schematic was a written note that a repair was made in 1980! The issue was a broken belt, which I was able to replace very easily. I would estimate this to be from the 70’s and it still functions as if it was new!



#60 This Is Eternal, Still Working

#61 1987 Panasonic Quintrix TV - Still Works Perfectly After Almost 35 Years Of Regular Use

#62 10 Year Old Bonavita Coffee Maker Used Multiple Times A Day. I'd Guess Over 5,000 Uses

#63 Wade & Butcher Straight Razor Circa 1890

#64 The Rubbermaid 1-Gallon Pitcher: Holding A Lifetime Of Tang, Lemonade, And Ice Tea

#65 This Gps Has Been In My Family For 10+ Years. It’s Still Supported By Garmin With Map Updates

#66 I'm Using This Ipod Since 2009

#67 Drove 7 Hours Roundtrip For Speed Queen Tr5 And Dc5 Set For $650

#68 Aunt Called To Give Me A "Simple Gift"... I'd Never Guess That Would Be A Le Creuset!

#69 I’ve Had This Amazon Kindle Paperwhite For 10 Years Now – No Issues, Still Supported & Works Well

#70 Got This Queen Sized Pendleton Blanket For $114 At The Mill In Pendleton, Oregon. It Is A Factory Second. It Brings A Strange Amount Of Joy Despite Just Being A Blanket

#71 Eames Chair. Expensive? F**k Yes. Will It Last A Lifetime? Also Yes

#72 4 Year Update On My Full Grain Briefcase

#73 Fiskars Scissors: The Pair On The Left Have My Oldest Son's Initials On Them, Because I Bought Them For Kindergarten When He Was 5. He Will Be 40 This Year. The Ones On The Right Were Bought For Crocheting Holiday Gifts In 1990

#74 My Wife Purchased These Doc Martens In 1993 And Hadn’t Worn Them In Over 20 Years. I Restore Leather As A Hobby, And It Still Blows Me Away What Quality Leather Can Come Back From

#75 My Grandfather Got This Knife By His Job, He Gave It To My Father When He Started His First Job. My Father Gave It To Me When I Got My First Job. Sent A Message To The Company Who Made It I Got An Really Interesting Answer Which Made My Day. It's In Use Every Single Day It's From 1960

#76 My Dad Bought This Razor In 1960. I Shave With It Every Day