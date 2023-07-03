It's likely that none of us are new to scientifically wrong takes on social media. You know, your "the Earth is flat - prove me wrong" kind of posts that simply come with the digital Wild West we call Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

A few know this better than the r/FacebookScience community, then, which has made publicly displaying facepalm-worthy "scientific" takes into a sport since 2017. With almost 62,000 followers, it welcomes the science-denying pseudo-intellectuals as a barkeep does with regular drunkards. Anyway, a whole round of painfully ridiculous statements that have been approved by 4chan mods or Fox News (accurate only 10% of the time™) is on the house!