It's likely that none of us are new to scientifically wrong takes on social media. You know, your "the Earth is flat - prove me wrong" kind of posts that simply come with the digital Wild West we call Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

A few know this better than the r/FacebookScience community, then, which has made publicly displaying facepalm-worthy "scientific" takes into a sport since 2017. With almost 62,000 followers, it welcomes the science-denying pseudo-intellectuals as a barkeep does with regular drunkards. Anyway, a whole round of painfully ridiculous statements that have been approved by 4chan mods or Fox News (accurate only 10% of the time™) is on the house!

#1

#2

Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Size and gravitational pull. Nevermind how do magnets work?

#3

#4

Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've been watching The Universe, and in one of the episodes, they were talking about how ancient people believed that the sun burnt wood. Apparently someone did the math, and if the sun did burn wood (at the size it is now) it would run out of fuel in several thousand years.

#5

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, all the sick religious people should go to their churches so they can be cured by lots of 'Thoughts & Prayers'. But they don't of course. I wonder why ..... (lol)

#6

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably for the same reason that no-one thinks it''d be a good idea to put a big cork in the muzzle of a cannon, and then try to fire it.

#7

Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rainbows are actually circles, but they get cut off where they meet the land. If you are somewhere high up, you can actually see the circle.

#8

JP Doyle
JP Doyle
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

IIRC, the danger comes not from ice already in the water but glacial ice on land melting into the water

#9

BC
BC
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Far out, I love this photo. (Sorry, I know it’s not funny or on theme, but my goddess, how amazing is it that we can even see this?!)

#10

#11

#12

Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ocean dragons? Do they like permanently live in the water? Do they fly? Do they cast water magic? Inquiring dms want to know

#13

Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Man, I am aging rapidly. What happened to the 90s being a decade ago

#14

Ana
Ana
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, just wow! Natural selection in action...

#15

OhnoI'vebeencensored
OhnoI’vebeencensored
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For those who are interested, a day on the moon lasts about a month because it's tidally locked to the Earth - which means one axial rotation takes the same time as its orbit around the Earth. This is also why we only ever see one side of the moon from Earth.

#16

#17

Ge Po
Ge Po
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From dust, but yes. So, the difference here would be, lifeless matter coming to life by itself, or because of the actions of some superior being.

#18

Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Got me intrigued. Is the surface of the moon considered space?

#19

JP Doyle
JP Doyle
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I work in a place which assembles plasma thrusters for satellites. That is exactly the kind of cable management you see from rocket scientists...

#20

Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When a car drives around your house and you can't see it, it basically disappears. Car is not solid object.

#21

Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of the (possibly fictional) story of a jet fighter that wanted to invert itself when it crossed the equator, as someone ignored the sign bit.

#22

Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If people came on here to mock and deny the jibbydidoo then we have nothing more to say, BP.

#23

JP Doyle
JP Doyle
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does this mean Cardinals and Popes are apex predators? I now have an image in my mind of velociraptors kissing the T. Rex's ring

#24

Cat Palmer
Cat Palmer
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What?! I've heard of people denying basic science, but denying that math(s) exists is a new one on me!

#25

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Down the back of the settee cushions, where the tv remote and spare change go.

#26

Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've had my heart and soul removed the moment I started working

#27

#28

Did I say that out loud? (he/him.cis/het)
Did I say that out loud? (he/him.cis/het)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think they've met any atheists. Why would we get angry at the mention of something that we don't believe exists? If you tell some believers that the Bible is just fairytales and fiction on the other hand......

#29

Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is a banana a herb?

#30

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where is the forked tongue in the Nasa logo? This is forking stupid.

#31

#32

Ana
Ana
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Natural selection...

#33

Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's sitting by a flag ratified in the 1700s. Take your time.

#34

#35

#36

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don’t we match around 60% of our DNA with bananas? And over 90% with chimpanzees?

#37

#38

Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dang the only thing I find in the wilderness is some peace and quiet

#39

Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But who created pig Latin

#40

Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is this even trying to prove?

#41

Ana
Ana
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rev Leo... prison Chaplin... need I say more... Well maybe one more thing. Wow, just Wow...

#42

LillieMean
LillieMean
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am a fish. I release the egg once a month. I have to stop reading because the quality of my comments goes down with stupid stuff like this.

#43

#44

#45

#46

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Famously we cannot see rocks, or even mountains because rocks do not reflect light.

#47

#48

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Getting upset that facts are real, are we? So sad.

#49

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Large vocabulary, little logic

#50

JP Doyle
JP Doyle
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, that's one way to fail a Capcha challenge...

#51

Jason
Jason
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What in the actual f is this

#52

Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does these posts require me to wear a tinfoil hat to understand them?

#53

#54

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who lit the fuse pf the comical round black bomb that caused the Cambrian Explosion?

#55

Robert Millar
Robert Millar
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably the only Johnson she will ever meet...

#56

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My brain just exploded

#57

