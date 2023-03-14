Debra Bernier is a talented artist from Canada who makes incredible sculptures out of driftwood as well as other natural materials, such as seashells, dried mushrooms, roots, bones, crystals and so much more.

According to the artist, the earth, the ocean and even the moon, with their effects on the tides, play a role in shaping the wood that floats on the waters. For this reason, the sculptor considers herself only a co-creator of her works. Through her creations, she seeks to reveal the hidden past and spirit of the wood. Thus, she hopes to highlight the unity of human beings with nature.

Check out our previous post featuring even more of Debra's sculptures here!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | shapingspirit.faire.com