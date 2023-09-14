This collection of works features portraits of Ukrainian Cossacks, Cossack women, and their household items, created using the dotwork technique. However, since the pictures were drawn on craft or colored paper, two types of pens were used: a white gel pen and a black liner, which respectively created white and black dots.

Most of the work was done on A4 paper, with the exception of the orange paper, which required A3 size.

This collection represents my attempt to remind the world about Ukraine and what is happening there today.

