This collection of works features portraits of Ukrainian Cossacks, Cossack women, and their household items, created using the dotwork technique. However, since the pictures were drawn on craft or colored paper, two types of pens were used: a white gel pen and a black liner, which respectively created white and black dots.

Most of the work was done on A4 paper, with the exception of the orange paper, which required A3 size.

This collection represents my attempt to remind the world about Ukraine and what is happening there today.

#1

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Woman And A Cossack Man

Report

8points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#2

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Man's Hand

Report

8points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#3

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Woman

Report

8points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#4

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Man With A Horse

Report

7points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#5

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Woman

Report

7points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#6

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Woman

Report

6points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#7

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Woman

Report

5points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#8

Dot Drawing Of Two Horses

Report

3points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#9

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Woman

Report

3points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#10

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Woman

Report

3points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#11

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Man Playing An Instrument

Report

3points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#12

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Woman

Report

3points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#13

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Woman

Report

3points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#14

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Woman

Report

3points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#15

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Man

Report

2points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#16

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Man Pouring A Drink

Report

1point
Виталий Медведь
POST
#17

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Woman

Report

1point
Виталий Медведь
POST
#18

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Man

Report

1point
Виталий Медведь
POST
#19

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Woman

Report

0points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#20

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Woman

Report

0points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#21

Dot Drawing Of A Jug

Report

0points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#22

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Dish

Report

0points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#23

Dot Drawing Of Cossacks' Hands

Report

0points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#24

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Woman

Report

0points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#25

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Woman Painting An Egg

Report

0points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#26

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Man

Report

0points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#27

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack House

Report

0points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#28

Dot Drawing Of A Bowl And A Spoon

Report

0points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#29

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Man

Report

0points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#30

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Doll

Report

0points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#31

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Man

Report

0points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#32

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Woman

Report

0points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#33

Dot Drawing Of A Cossack Woman And A Crib

Report

0points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#34

Dot Drawing Of A House

Report

0points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#35

Dot Drawing Of A House

Report

0points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#36

Dot Drawing Of A House

Report

0points
Виталий Медведь
POST
#37

Dot Drawing Of A House

Report

0points
Виталий Медведь
POST

