The last theory explains that the stare might not mean anything and might be just accidental. The same article on PetMD writes that sometimes people can be in the line of a pooping dog’s sight and catch their eyes.

Plus, as scientists explain, dogs don’t really feel shame, so it’s not likely that they would look away. Basically, people like to project human behavior onto dogs and get confused when they go rogue from what’s expected.

It is likely that other specialists or simply other people have other explanations for why dogs look their owners in the eyes while doing a poo. As we said in the beginning, the reason is not clear, so it opens the gates for theorizing. And who knows, maybe one of these theories is right.

Do you have your own theory on why dogs look their owners in the eyes while emptying their bowels? Share them with us!