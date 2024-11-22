ADVERTISEMENT

There's a reason why dogs are called a person's best friend. What's there not to love – they are lovable, cuddly, whimsical, and sometimes oddly random. 

For example, when they decide to defecate at the worst time and/or place possible. Like when their owners take them to a nice place so they can all enjoy it and take some pictures – and the dogs decide that it's a perfect place to empty their bowels. From this, a whole genre of canine photography was born. Yes, today we're focusing on dogs pooping in pretty places. Let’s just say these pictures are hilariously beautiful and are guaranteed to amuse you.

More info: Instagram

#1

Moustache The Labrador In Québec City, Canada

Moustache The Labrador In Québec City, Canada

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#2

Roost The Golden Pooping In Roast Birch Creek, Idaho

Roost The Golden Pooping In Roast Birch Creek, Idaho

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#3

A Very Special Christmas 💩 From Lucy, 12, In Baja, Mexico

A Very Special Christmas 💩 From Lucy, 12, In Baja, Mexico

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

As you can see in today’s list, quite a few dogs like to do the deed while being in a nice place. This list was collected from the Instagram account @dogspoopinginprettyplaces. As the name suggests, this page posts various pictures of dogs defecating in places that we as humans understand as pretty. 

Currently, the page has 181 posts, which gathered over 90K followers, which, let’s admit, is impressive for such niche content. Apparently, people like looking at dogs pooping in nice settings.

They like it so much that there are even calendars sold with pictures of it for each month. Well, keep this in mind for the next time you need a gag gift.
#4

Bogey At It Yet Again In Brooklyn, NY

Bogey At It Yet Again In Brooklyn, NY

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#5

Walter, The 7 Year Old Golden Retriever, Pooping In The Mountains Of Buena Vista, Colorado

Walter, The 7 Year Old Golden Retriever, Pooping In The Mountains Of Buena Vista, Colorado

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#6

Fiona The Labrador In San Martino Di Castrozza, Italy

Fiona The Labrador In San Martino Di Castrozza, Italy

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

Yet, emptying their bowels at pretty places isn’t the only odd way dogs choose to do that. If you’re a dog owner, chances are that at one time or another, you've noticed your dog staring directly into your eyes while pooping. 

In an article on PetMD, a veterinarian explains that there is no certain reason why dogs do that. But there are theories. 

The first theory is that dogs feel vulnerable. Going to the toilet puts them in a defenseless position. If they were in the wild, they would be easily susceptible to predators. So, it’s their instinct to expect to be guarded by their owner, and the act of looking them in the eyes is looking for reassurance that it will be done. 
#7

Jack The Jack Russell Pooping In Amden, Switzerland

Jack The Jack Russell Pooping In Amden, Switzerland

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#8

Bolle In Norway

Bolle In Norway

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#9

Josie In Park City, Utah

Josie In Park City, Utah

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

The second theory states that this way, dogs are looking for praise or reward for doing “a good job.” This comes from their potty training days. One of the most common (if not the most common) ways to do that is to reward a puppy with a treat or praise after they do “a good job.” It gets wired into their brain and lasts there even years after the training is done. 

There are a few theories that also explain that by looking into their owner’s eyes while doing the deed, dogs show that they seek to have a sincere moment with someone they have a bond with, even if that sounds a little bit funny. After all, looking into their owner's eyes is a dog's way of showing their appreciation and even love for their owner (among some other reasons). 
#10

Indy In Honolulu

Indy In Honolulu

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#11

Mila In Georgetown, Colorado

Mila In Georgetown, Colorado

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#12

Stanley, The Huntaway X Kelpie, In 5 Lakes Walk, Zermatt, Switzerland Admiring Matterhorn In The Background

Stanley, The Huntaway X Kelpie, In 5 Lakes Walk, Zermatt, Switzerland Admiring Matterhorn In The Background

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

The last theory explains that the stare might not mean anything and might be just accidental. The same article on PetMD writes that sometimes people can be in the line of a pooping dog’s sight and catch their eyes.

Plus, as scientists explain, dogs don’t really feel shame, so it’s not likely that they would look away. Basically, people like to project human behavior onto dogs and get confused when they go rogue from what’s expected. 

It is likely that other specialists or simply other people have other explanations for why dogs look their owners in the eyes while doing a poo. As we said in the beginning, the reason is not clear, so it opens the gates for theorizing. And who knows, maybe one of these theories is right. 

Do you have your own theory on why dogs look their owners in the eyes while emptying their bowels? Share them with us!

#13

Elsa The Lab-Doberman Pooping In Whitefish, Mt. It Would Have Been Elsa’s 15th Birthday Today But Heaven Gained This Angel In January 💕

Elsa The Lab-Doberman Pooping In Whitefish, Mt. It Would Have Been Elsa's 15th Birthday Today But Heaven Gained This Angel In January 💕

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#14

Cora Aka Cora The Explora (Vizsla, Lab, And Pit Mix) In Jackson, Wyoming

Cora Aka Cora The Explora (Vizsla, Lab, And Pit Mix) In Jackson, Wyoming

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#15

Laika, 6 Months Old, At The Banffy Castle In Bontida, Romania

Laika, 6 Months Old, At The Banffy Castle In Bontida, Romania

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#16

One More Of Our Girl Mia In Châtel, France

One More Of Our Girl Mia In Châtel, France

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#17

Mia In La Chapelle-D’abondance On The French Alps

Mia In La Chapelle-D'abondance On The French Alps

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#18

Norman The Portuguese Water Dog In Santa Barbara, Ca

Norman The Portuguese Water Dog In Santa Barbara, Ca

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#19

The Real Queen Of Southie… Penny At M Street Beach, Ma

The Real Queen Of Southie… Penny At M Street Beach, Ma

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#20

Frank In Wilson Wyoming!

Frank In Wilson Wyoming!

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#21

Buck In The Charlestown Navy Yard In Charlestown, Ma!

Buck In The Charlestown Navy Yard In Charlestown, Ma!

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#22

Luna In Crested Butte, Colorado!

Luna In Crested Butte, Colorado!

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#23

Bogey In Kennybunkport, Maine!

Bogey In Kennybunkport, Maine!

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#24

Indy In Hanauma Bay Oahu, Hawaii ✨

Indy In Hanauma Bay Oahu, Hawaii ✨

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#25

Cooper Pooping In Fishtail, Mt!

Cooper Pooping In Fishtail, Mt!

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#26

Moose Pooping In Big Elk Meadows, Co. Thank U Moose

Moose Pooping In Big Elk Meadows, Co. Thank U Moose

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#27

Bear Pooping In Okanagan, Canada

Bear Pooping In Okanagan, Canada

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#28

Sarafine Using The Restroom At The Grand Canyon, Arizona 9.1/10

Sarafine Using The Restroom At The Grand Canyon, Arizona 9.1/10

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#29

Murphy Pooping In Long Beach, NY 📸

Murphy Pooping In Long Beach, NY 📸

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#30

Sir Atlas Pooping Right In Front Of Mt. Rainier

Sir Atlas Pooping Right In Front Of Mt. Rainier

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#31

Gauss Pooping In Kulusuk, Greenland

Gauss Pooping In Kulusuk, Greenland

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#32

Han Solo Pooping In Crater Lake National Park, Oregon

Han Solo Pooping In Crater Lake National Park, Oregon

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#33

Indiana Jones The Shiba Inu In Kailua, Hawaii

Indiana Jones The Shiba Inu In Kailua, Hawaii

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#34

Jungle Vibe Today With Moose In Portland, Or

Jungle Vibe Today With Moose In Portland, Or

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#35

Bodhi In Montana

Bodhi In Montana

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#36

Bailey In Chugach State Park, Alaska

Bailey In Chugach State Park, Alaska

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#37

Bogey In Kennebunkport, Maine!

Bogey In Kennebunkport, Maine!

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#38

Hamilton And Nala Pooping In Lake Tahoe, California

Hamilton And Nala Pooping In Lake Tahoe, California

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#39

Local Pup Pooping Near The Top Of The Ice Lake Trek On The Annapurna Circuit In Nepal 9.4/10

Local Pup Pooping Near The Top Of The Ice Lake Trek On The Annapurna Circuit In Nepal 9.4/10

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

#40

Poops 11,500 Feet Up In Creede, Colorado

Poops 11,500 Feet Up In Creede, Colorado

dogspoopinginprettyplaces Report

