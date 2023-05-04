49 Dog Birthday Ideas To Celebrate Your Fur Baby
Trust us when we say you are far from the only one who celebrates your dog's birthday and comes up with some of the craziest dog birthday party ideas. According to data from a dog walking service in Britain, 56% of dog owners have celebrated their dog's birthday. An even more interesting piece of data is that 37% of dog owners consider themselves "dog parents." Although we don't remember participating in the survey (obviously, we didn't because it was led in the UK), many of us Pandas belong to that 1/3 of dog owners who hail themselves proud doggy parents. And if that's what parenthood feels like, it's truly a blessing we wish everyone could experience.
For many doggy owners, their pet's birthday might be one of the most awaited days of the year. And although we might skip celebrating a few of our birthdays because, well, there's plenty more to come, our beloved puppers deserve to be celebrated on each and every cake day. It's like celebrating a baby's birthday—they won't understand what's going on, but it's the thought that matters. Hence, with a budget big, small, or nonexistent, plenty of dog birthday ideas can be implemented with just a little bit of effort. The most time-consuming part is browsing through the many pet birthday party ideas online and finding one your pup might like best. But because we know you would rather spend that time cuddling with your pooch, we've already done all the research for you. Whether you want to have a little celebration with family or friends, a grandiose-mega party with other pooches, or have quality time with just the two of you—you will definitely find something to fit your liking with the many doggy birthday ideas we've gathered.
Below, we've compiled plenty of paw-some birthday ideas for dogs to have them wagging their tails from happiness. Use the list below as inspiration for activities, decorations, party snacks, dress code, and lots of other suggestions. Pick as many doggie party ideas as you would like, fuse them together and make your doggie's cake day super special! Are there any birthday party ideas for dogs you will borrow for your next bash? Let us know in the comments. And as always, if you liked any dog birthday idea, give it an upvote and share the article with your fellow dog-parent friends!
This post may include affiliate links.
Throw A Formal Dog Party
Invite your pup buddies and their owners to a fancy event, and ensure everyone knows the dress code—black tie. Enjoy a three-course meal, some classical music, and excellent company. Now is the perfect occasion if you have always wanted to dress your Frenchie in a tuxedo.
Get Your Dog A Birthday Cake Hat
Even if your dog decides against donning the birthday cake hat, just one picture of him sporting it will be priceless. Or, if your dog hates having anything on his head, consider a birthday bandana instead. Plenty of hearts on Instagram are guaranteed.
Have Your Dog Wear A Party Shirt
With a cute dog party shirt, you can be confident that your birthday dog will look the part. Also, if you are throwing your dog a beach-themed birthday party, consider getting yourself a personalized dog-face Hawaiian shirt.
Have Special Beer For Dogs
You'll probably have a pint to celebrate your pooch, so why not have your birthday pup have one too? However, not the same one you are having, but a beer made specifically for dogs. Quite a few companies make dog "beer" in the form of delicious broth, meal supplements, and liquid treats. And don't worry, your doggo won't wreck the house after having one too many.
Set Up An Agility Course
Great concept for a backyard party with plenty of space. Purchase (or DIY) agility training equipment and watch the performances of the visiting pooches. It could provide plenty of laughs and “aww, good boy” moments!
Visit A Dog Beach
If you reside near the coast or a river and have access to a dog-friendly beach, it can be an excellent spot to celebrate your pup’s birthday. You can enjoy a fun beach day and catch the rays while your furry friend has a blast leaping, twirling, jumping, and flying on a beach.
Let Your Dog Unwrap A Present
Allowing your dog to open his present will increase the excitement of the procedure. Or use a gift bag if your dog isn’t experienced with unwrapping presents. However, remember to keep a close eye on him because some dogs tend to consume whatever they come across, including wrapping paper!
Make Dog-Friendly Ice Cream
Brands like Puppy Scoops, Hoggin Dogs, and Smart Scoops sell dog ice cream mixes in flavors like banana, carob, maple bacon, cheese, and peanut butter. Simply mix the powder with water and freeze it for a few hours to prepare the doggy treat.
Throw A DIY Photoshoot
You can easily create a stunning DIY photoshoot by setting up a simple backdrop in a well-lit area. Select colors that complement your theme, and you'll be amazed at the professional-looking photos you can achieve. Whether you decide to take selfies or hire a photographer, your photos will be sure to impress!
Prepare Doggie Mocktails
Even though your dog may not be 21 in dog years, your pooch can still enjoy a mocktail. Hence, for this very special occasion, let your pup (and other four-legged party guests) enjoy dog-friendly mocktails. We recommend checking out Ali Jarvis' post on Sidewalk. There are some pretty paw-some ones to try! FYI, Pup-kin Spice Latte sounds super appealing. We might make one for ourselves, too.
Make Frozen Bites
Any tasty liquid that is safe for dogs can be frozen into a treat. Or, to create an ice cream alternative with the same texture and consistency as the real thing, blend frozen fruit with plain, unsweetened yogurt. You can create a variety of delicious concoctions depending on what you have on hand and the flavors your dog likes. You may order bone or paw-shaped ice trays to make it more fun or simply use traditional popsicle molds.
Host A Dog-Drawing Contest
Bring some paper and pencils, paints, or colored pencils and have everyone draw a picture of either your dog or their own. Then, ask everyone to vote for their favorite drawing or play a game where guests try to guess who drew each picture.
Have A Dog Slip 'N Slide
You would absolutely use it too. Don't even try to argue about it.
Let The Pooches Experience The Water Fountain Joys
There are many affordable water fountains and sprinkler pads that attach to the hose. Once the doggos get the hang of it, they will be occupied for hours!
Get Bully Sticks
Bully sticks are a favorite treat among all types of dogs, whether big or small, tough or fluffy. They will surely be a hit with your furry friend no matter the occasion, especially when it is as important as your pooch’s birthday!
Throw A Mini Party Inside Your House
Hosting a party inside your home is always risky, but it’s even more risky when the attendants like to chew and tear things apart! Hence, this option is best suitable for groups with 1-4 dogs, depending on their size and the number of accompanying humans.
Get A Photo Booth
Consider a photo booth to entertain guests and capture memories. Choose between enclosed or open-air styles and get photos sent to your phone or email. Some even print photos on the spot for a fun keepsake!
Order A Cake From A Dog Bakery
One straightforward option for your furry friend's birthday celebration is to get a dog cake that can be delivered straight to your doorstep or picked up from a nearby dog bakery. The cake-decorating possibilities are endless—let your imagination run wild, or trust your baker with it!
Get Your Doggies Into Creating Art Themselves!
Put your pooches to work and let them get dirty! Watch them work as you coat their paws in pet-safe paint. After it's all said and done, your pup should have created a stunning work of art!
Have Your Pup "Inked"
If you are proud to show off your tattoos, let your canine enjoy having one, too, even if it only lasts until their next bath. To have your pup "inked," purchase or make stencils of your favorite symbols, such as hearts, stars, paws, or bones and get dog-safe spray hair paint. Spray the paint into the stencil while pressing the stencil up against the dog, and voila, another inkhead in the family!
Let Your Pup Run Loose In The Jungle Gym
Every dog party may be greatly enhanced with simple ramps, a dog tunnel, and plenty of pit balls. Also, it's a fantastic outdoor hang-out spot for the owners.
Have A Doggie Pool Party
What could be more enjoyable than having a party in your backyard with water-loving pups as your party attendants? Although kiddie pools could work just fine, they are very fragile and could be easily torn. Hence, PVC pools are highly recommended if your party guests like to scratch, pull, and chew.
Get Birthday Toys
If you’re wondering what to get your pup, who seems to have everything, we bet that yet another fun and exciting toy would be perfect! Although a replica of their favorite toy is a good option, you can also opt for a birthday-themed toy to commemorate their cake day.
Make An Edible Birthday Card
No matter how cute the birthday card you got for your dog, your pup will not benefit from it. A birthday card your dog can eat? Now that’s better! How can they not take pleasure in something that they can actually eat? If you are looking for dog-safe edible birthday cards, check out Scoff Paper, they have plenty of designs to choose from.
Crash A Dog Park
Check with the park’s administration to find out if you can rent an area of the park. If not, if it’s a public park, you can still celebrate your pup’s birthday there, but it would be more casual. And don’t forget to clean up after yourself and your pooch(es)!
Visit A Dog Water Park
If you are fortunate enough to live near a dog water park, it would be the ideal spot for a dog’s birthday celebration. You won’t need to worry about extravagant decorations or planning, as the dogs will keep themselves entertained. Just be ready to catch some cute pictures!
Throw A Hawaiian Dog Party
Think Hawaiian shirts, coconut shells for water bowls, pineapple popsicles, dog surfing, and singing with a ukulele. Huskies would definitely enjoy howling along!
Explore A New Trail
Do you want to make your dog’s birthday extra special? Take them on a walk to a new and exciting location. You can explore a new hiking trail or visit a new park. Remember to give your pet extra time to sniff around and enjoy all the new smells.
Throw Your Dog A Pamper Day
An easy yet super-effective way to make your pup’s birthday extra special is to shower him with care. On their special day, spoil them and show them extra affection. Offer them tasty new treats, a super lengthy stroll, an extra long belly rub, a good ear scratch, and some good sofa time.
Make A Personalized Photo Banner With The Face Of Your Dog
A banner featuring your dog's face might be one of the cutest birthday party decorations ever. To create a custom photo banner of your dog wearing a birthday hat, email a photograph of your dog's face (of which you probably have several thousand) to any specialized photo banner shop or a creator on Etsy. This might be costly, but it's super worthy!
Get Natural Birthday Treats
A party for humans would definitely include some snacks. The same should apply to a dog's birthday celebration. Delicious and beautifully decorated natural dog treats in the shapes of bones, cones, or crowns will definitely make the tails wag. Also, super Instagramable!
Get Them A Birthday Cake Dog Toy
There must be presents if it is a dog's birthday party. A plush birthday cake dog toy with colorful sprinkles and a candle is super fitting for the occasion. Your dog will have fun playing with it at the party and long after the celebration is over.
Serve A Veggie Plate
Some veggies are toxic for dogs, but there are also plenty that are both healthful and safe for your dog to consume. Hence, before choosing a veggie treat for your pet, find out which veggies are safe for your pooch by doing some research online or, best, consulting a veterinarian. Peas, broccoli (in small amounts), carrots, and celery are generally safe.
Play Musical Chairs... But With Dogs!
You can play the game like you always have but with dogs, which instantly improves the game! The frolic involves owners walking around a circle of chairs with their furry friends while the tune is playing. When the music stops, both the owner and the dog must find a seat. The last pair to remain standing gets eliminated!
Throw A Trick Contest
Get dog owners and their pups to do their finest sit, stay, lay, roll-over, and high-five commands. The winner gets a treat, obviously. However, all dogs should get at least a "good boy" and a belly rub for participating in the contest.
Make Scented Dog Bubbles
Did you know there are scented bubble mixes for dogs with flavors like bacon, peanut butter, or steak? This could make for a great birthday idea for your furry friend! You can either blow them with a bubble wand or buy (rent) a bubble machine and make bacon-flavored bubbles that are 100% non-toxic for dogs. Your dog will have a blast chasing after these bubbles for hours on end.
Play With Water
Many dogs absolutely love chasing the water from the hose. However, there are some hidden dangers in this seemingly innocuous summertime activity. Leaving water in a hose pipe out in the sun can cause it to heat to dangerous levels. Hence, before letting your dog play with it, it's advised first to release water that has been "marinating" in the pipe. Also, garden hoses may contain lead and other toxins depending on the type of hose and the type of fittings used. So if you don't feel safe drinking from it, it's not safe for the dog either.
Host Your Dog A Birthday Party
Pretty elementary—celebrate your dog's birthday by hosting a birthday party! Invite your family and friends to celebrate and ask them to bring their friendly(!) furry companions along.
Make Personalized Party Invitations
Set the tone and secure your dog's birthday celebration date with customized paper invitations. For example, the invitations can feature a photoshopped picture of your dog donning a party hat! And don't forget to use a cute dog pun on the invite for a paw-some extra touch.
Have Birthday Candles
Make the celebration memorable by placing bone-shaped birthday candles on the cake or the dog's kibble! You may pick from different colors and have as many candles to match your dog's age. The doggo will need your assistance blowing them out, though!
Make A Chalkboard With Information About Your Dog
One adorable way to celebrate your pup is by making a chalkboard with some interesting details about him. The chalkboard acts as a miniature billboard, letting guests know things they might not know about your pooch, such as favorite toys, activities, commands, or treats.
Fill The Room With Paw Print Balloons
If you're planning a dog birthday party, why settle for plain balloons when you can add some extra fun to your theme? Dog paw print balloons, or, if you are going all out, bone or paw-shaped foil balloons, make a great backdrop and make it evident who the birthday boy or girl is! Of course, only apply this idea if your dog isn't scared of balloons. Yes, we have met a few dogs with balloon phobia.
Make A Balloon Banner
If you're looking to add some extra "paw-someness" to your pet's celebration, a balloon banner is a great way to do it! It's like the cherry on top of a birthday cake but for your furry friend. Think of getting foil balloons that spell "Happy Barkday" or, if you are feeling a little spicy, "I'm (age), motherpuppers."
Get Animal Foil Balloons
If your dog is a popular breed, you can find balloons with their likeness and use them to decorate for the party. For example, Amazon has plenty of popular dog breeds to choose from, including French bulldog, dachshund, golden retriever, and corgi. Balloons are always a hit, and personalized ones featuring your furry friend are even more fun!
Have Customized Dog Bowls
If you are having a doggy party, please ensure enough drinking bowls are available and refill them regularly. As an alternative to goodie bags, consider gifting a personalized dog bowl for each furry attendee with their name on it!
Make A Dog Cake Yourself
Or make one yourself either from scratch or from a premix! We really loved this 3-Ingredient Dog Cake posted by Carine on Busy Little Kiddies. The best part is that it's ready to serve in less than 30 minutes!
Have Jerky Treats
Although not all dogs enjoy every type of treat, most dogs love jerky. We suggest choosing jerky treats that contain added supplements, such as pumpkin. Since it’s a natural source of fiber, pumpkin is especially beneficial for dogs with digestive issues, which can occur after devouring a large amount of food and treats on their birthday!
Make A Playlist With Your Dog’s Favorite Songs
If you want to level up your celebration, choosing music that fits your vibe might be a great idea. And if you’re unsure what vibe you’re going for, why not pick some tunes that get your furry friend’s tail to wag?
Have A Movie Night Together
Although you might be doing this on a weekly basis already, if not, put on your pajamas, pop some popcorn, get some treats for your dog, and spend the evening watching movies on the couch together. If it’s dog movies, even better.