Doctor Delivers A Girl, 29 Years Later He Helps Her Give Birth To Her Own Baby And Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving birth is undoubtedly one of the most challenging experiences out there, and having the right doctor by your side is likely the greatest help you could ask for. However, some doctors are so good at this job that they end up doing it for decades, to the point where they deliver babies for one generation after another.

A story just like this happened a few months ago when a woman recreated a photo with the doctor who helped with her birth and then delivered her baby 29 years later. Everyone loved the story so much that it didn’t take long to go viral as more and more people emerged with similar stories about the same man. Scroll down to learn all about it!

More info: TikTok

Some doctors are so loved by their patients that they end up taking care of their families for generations

Share icon

Image credits: ashwellsthomas

The woman and her husband were delivered by the same doctor who was renowned and admired by everyone who knew about him

Way back in 1995, Dr. John White, in Daytona Beach, Florida, delivered a healthy baby girl. Roughly 4 months apart, he also successfully helped bring into the world a baby boy from another family.

But little did he know that around 29 years later, these people would return to him once again, this time with their own baby on the way. In the video that went viral on TikTok with over 26 million views and nearly 6 million likes in just a couple of months, the new mother, Ashley Thomas, shared this exact story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ashwellsthomas

When 29 years later, the woman became pregnant, she already knew who she wanted to take care of her during this time, and the doctor was there to answer his calling

The moment the woman got pregnant, she already knew who she wanted looking over her throughout this process. “He was obviously my mom’s doctor but was known to be one of the best in our area,” shared Ashley in her interview with People.

The woman joked that Dr. White has likely helped bring into the world all of Daytona Beach, where she grew up. With more than 10,000 babies delivered over his 4 decades of service, this statement might not be as far from the truth as it sounds. Nonetheless, the man is well-known and admired by nearly everyone in the area, which is deserved, to say the least.

Share icon

Image credits: Craig Adderley / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite some complications during pregnancy, the baby was delivered healthy, and the mom even got a chance to recreate the picture with the doctor from all those years ago

But when it came to the choice the young parents made, it couldn’t have been a better one. “My baby was born seven weeks early via emergency C-section due to preeclampsia, so not only did the doctor who delivered me deliver my baby, but he pretty much saved both of our lives.”

Now, with the doctor stepping away from his obstetrician duties, this story makes for a perfectly wholesome culmination of his career. But at the moment, the man doesn’t plan to retire just yet. He’ll still be taking care of his patients as a gynecologist and will continue to make people’s lives better until he finally enters his well-deserved retirement.

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Pregnancy is quite complicated, and it shouldn’t be taken lightly. While it’s definitely possible to do it without professional care and any kind of help whatsoever, it may not be the wisest idea, and there are a few good reasons why.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an article by the staff of Texas Health, seeing an obstetrician/gynecologist (OC/GYN) is a recommended thing to do for every woman at least once a year, even if they’re not pregnant. These doctors specialize in pregnancy, childbirth, menstruation, hormonal disorders, STDs, and many other fields that come into a woman’s life.

Share icon

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Pregnancy is a very challenging process, and having the right kind of specialist by your side can make a world of difference

However, in pregnancy, this kind of professional could prove invaluable. As per the article on the Raleigh OB/GYN Centre website, obstetricians are there for you almost every step of the way, which makes this complex journey at least a bit simpler.

It all begins with parental care when the doctor will usually schedule an appointment every 2-4 weeks, giving all the necessary guidance and information, monitoring the process, and performing a physical assessment, all of which can help prevent pregnancy complications and ensure the baby is born healthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: CDC / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

When it comes to labor and giving birth, the obstetrician will be there no matter how long it takes, working with the mother to make the process as smooth as possible while watching for any abnormalities that could cause any kind of complications and dealing with them if they arise.

Their job doesn’t end with birth, either. Not every problem shows itself when it’s convenient. Some may only come out after a while, and so, even though the baby might already be born, the doctor will monitor both the newborn and the mother throughout the whole postnatal period.

Share icon

Image credits: Jonathan Borba / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, welcoming a child into the world is a beautiful thing, but no one can deny that the process leading up to it is difficult. That’s why having a person like Dr. White by your side every step of the way is so essential, and that’s why people like him deserve all the respect and admiration they get.

ADVERTISEMENT

What did you think about this story? Have you ever had any similar experiences? Share it all in the comments below!

The commenters loved the story and many of them had their own Dr. White stories to share, only confirming all the wonderful things that were said about him

ADVERTISEMENT