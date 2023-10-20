90 People Share Horrifying Facts They Probably Shouldn’t Know
We humans are meaning-seeking creatures. The question 'why?' has pushed us to explore the mysteries of the universe as well as the depths of our existence. But in the process, we learned that not every revelation brings us peace of mind.
Reddit user Yoloextreme345 made a post on the platform, asking everyone on it, "What is a fact you know off the top of your head (preferably disturbing) that you probably shouldn't?" and people immediately started sharing things they would like to forget.
From ancient funeral practices to modern celebrity lives, here are some of the most popular answers.
This post may include affiliate links.
I remember hearing some dude (retired military) on a podcast talk about how fragile our electric grid really is, and if it ever went down some 60%-ish of the population would die in about 2-3 months because nobody knows how to gather food or water anymore.
A Jewish doctor treated Hitler’s Mother(The only person Adolf ever truly loved) while she was dying of cancer.
He promised his eternal gratitude to the doctor and even after becoming a pathological anti-Semite and later the Fuhrer, he was true to his word and was adamant the doctor and his family be placed under protection from the purge.
While some may think this an act of genuine kindness, I just think about all the lives lost because Hitler never stopped to think that all Jews were capable of good and not just the one who happened to have been good to him because of immediate proximity..
It’s weird how often (especially religious) people will think ‘all XXX are bad. Except the ones I know personally and like’.
That when you have a headache because you're extremely hungover, it's because your dehydrated brain is shriveling and pulling on the membranes that connect it to your skull.
Once I found that out it's made all of my hangover headaches much worse just thinking about it.
One glass of water between each two alcoholic beverage to stay hydrated. It won't totally stop you from having a hangover (especially if you drink a lot), but it can really help. (Oh, and it won't help with your alcohol level, so please don't use it as a trick to take the wheel...)
The more the ice caps melt, the higher the likelihood that some ancient bacteria is released and ravages our population.
I said I supported AI overlords. Not bacteria overlords thank you very much
If you touch something you shouldn't, touch it again in the same place and the police can't get a fingerprint as one distorted the other.
Edit: This is no longer true as technology has solved the "issue". So wear gloves or don't do naughty things without consent.
jokes on them take the finger at the last knuckle you are all good. how do you thnk i'm typing this.
In ancient Egypt, the deceased bodies of beautiful and high ranking women were left to decay for several days before mummification to discuourage necrophilia by the embalmers.
Most arsonists are found masturbating somewhere within a few blocks of their fires
That Robert Pickton, serial killer in British Columbia, used to dispose of bodies at a local fat rendering plant, meaning that many of the products made from that plant, think gummies or anything gelatin related, likely contained human remains.
... I mean, chemically speaking, bones are bones. The molecules that make up your body used to be elsewhere. Maybe even in other people. Is what I tell myself so I can sleep tonight after reading this.
I once read that the average person walks past 36 murderers during their life.
Edit: the average American
The body fat of a drowned person turns into a soap-like substance if they stay under water with no air contact
There is a lake in Washington State in the USA that does this. It's called Crescent Lake IIRC. I used to date a guy from Seattle and we did a road trip and bought some books about weird stuff in the state. They said that teenagers from the 60s had been found down there... saponified...
A cremation oven is about 1800° F. Lava is about 2000° F. Hawaii has accessible lava.
And it will form a thin, black crust over red hot lava (as it is cooled by the air). The crust is not sturdy enough to hold a human’s weight; meaning if you walk on newer lava fields you could break through and not be found. Source: got to walk on safe week old lava in Hawaii, but the park ranger had to chase a tourist that walked farther out than was safe.
If you skin a person alive and they somehow don't die of shock, they'll actually die due to hypothermia as without skin, they become unable to regulate their core body temperature.
A woodpecker retracts its tongue and wraps it around its brain to prevent injury when drilling into trees in search of insects,
One of the most toxic chemicals on Earth is an organic mercury compound. The material safety sheet notes that it has a slightly sweet odor, but at a concentration where the smell is detectable, it is already lethal. That observation came from someone who would inevitably die from accidental exposure.
‘Jenkins, I’m afraid you’re dying. What did it smell like? This is important, Jenkins.’
WD-40 rapidly destroys cocaine rendering it chemically unrecognizable. If you ever need to transport cocaine bring a bucket of wd-40 in case you get pulled over
I was told by a very senior police officer (a parent of a kid I taught) that it is estimated that 30% of all missing persons reported to police who are never located have been murdered and more often than not they have been murdered by the person reporting them missing in the first place. The police know this, but lack evidence to proceed with prosecutions.
A person split in half by the stomach doesn't die instantly. It has some lastly moments of suffering.
Source: a person was hit by a train and split in half in front of me. He took some time to die.
Doctors removed the eyes of Jack The Rippers last known victim in order to check if they could extract an image of the killer.
People dying often smell sweet. Not in a sugary way, but much more in flowery way. It's the decompositions of the body already starting. It can also smell vaguely like alcohol, especially their breath
I can only speak of my dear old cat, not humans. She had a peaceful, slow way to passing, and while it was clear that she is nearing the end, for about a week it was not clear exactly when she would go. Then on her last day I knew immediately that it will be THAT day. She smelled exactly like autumn leaves. Never been near death before, but I guess the knowledge might be stored deeper than personal memories. Sure enough, she did go in about 12 hours. I kept the top I was wearing that day for a long time, because I could smell that autumn scent on it, and it was the last thing she left behind.
Humans, being mostly Carbon, can be made into diamonds.
I plan to go the cheaper route and have my ashes be rolled into a glass paperweight. Some day I might even end up on the shelf of a Goodwill for $2.99
Edit: 3000 points has unlocked another, also disturbing fact.
Snow is so sound deadening, that your kid could be building a snowfort, have it collapse, and you wouldn't hear their cries for help. Even worse is when they're tunneling into one of those parking lot plow piles. They won't hear the plow coming.
When you cremate someone with a tumor a lot of times the tumor doesn’t burn… it just smolders and smells bad.
Elon Musk’s father is currently with and has a child with his step-daughter. He became her step-father when she was about 3
Elon's a massive twatbag but apparently runs in the family
Takes 3hrs for a 180lb human to completely dissolve in a bathtub of potassium hydroxide.
I think I speak with every woman on here: blood stains are easier to get out of fabric than you think they are with very few cleaning materials, provided you get to them quickly enough.
19th century murderer William Palmer's last words to the hangman who would take his life were "Are you sure it's safe?"
Charles Dickens called him "the greatest villain that ever stood in the Old Bailey."
Otters are serial rapists and murderers
22 U.S. Military Veterans commit suicide each day.
Whilst sad that figure tells you very little. What is it against the “normal” rate in the USA and how much of the population do veterans make up? Whilst 1 is too many 22 a day might not be a particularly high number as the USA has a lot of military and a high population.
Using a dead animal to try and throw off body sniffing dogs is a myth spread around to try and get people to trip up. If there's disturbed ground and some random animal 3-4ft down you can bet your booty that entire areas getting turned over.
Yup. If you've seen it on the Internet, they will always, ALWAYS check specifically for that.
Cows can create mummified foetuses inside of their uterus. If the foetus dies and is not retrieved, the body absorbs all the liquids and humidity from the foetus, and what is left is a tiny dried up hard solid mummy of a calf.
I thought I’d heard of this in humans, but apparently that’s different. Instead, we have the extremely rare lithopedion - a ‘stone baby’ - a foetus that died (often outside the womb), and when the body can’t get rid of it, calcifies on the outside to protect the mother.
During the Black Death, people would be so infected with the plague that the buboes (those lumps) that you could hear them gurgling with bacteria
"If you cannot afford an attorney one will be provided for you" doesnt mean the attorney is free
Edit: Holy s**t I didn't know this was going to catch so many eyes! For clarification this is in the US (suprise suprise) and this is on a state by state basis.
If you’re a cannibal, never eat the brains. Eating brains is how you catch a disease called Kuru. It is 100% lethal.
Any nervous tissue, and nervous tissue runs all throughout the body. It is not safe to consume any amount of human flesh. I mean all up to how you want to die. starvation or insanity dementia loss of motor functions seizures all that good stuff.
Had a school presentation of this, cause it fascinates me while simultaneously horrifies me. The movie The Rock got me interested in finding out how much of it was true.
The VX-nerve agent kills in a brutally painful way.
When you tell a muscle to contract, you send out a chemical (ACh) in said muscle causing it to contract. When you no longer want to tense it, you send out a new chemical (AChE) neutralising the first chemical. The VX-nerve agent prevents this new substance (AChE) from being used to neutralise the first substance (ACh).
In the movie they mention you get spasms strong enough to break your own back, which I don't know if it's true or not, but you will begin involuntarily tense every single muscle in your body (including the diaphragm muscle) with so much force it can tear it's own muscle attachment until you eventually die because you can't exhale.
If you spray mere millilitres of this substance on a door handle, the next person to grab the door handle will die. It was used to assassinate Kim Jong Un's brother Kim Jong Nam, by spraying him in the face with this substance in a regular water spray container. I believe the ones who did this also died from the very minuscule amounts that landed on them as well.
No. Just No. The ladies involved did not perish. 🙄 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assassination_of_Kim_Jong-nam#:~:text=At%20approximately%209%3A00%20a.m.,murder%20of%20Kim%20Jong%2Dnam.
Humans can live without their stomachs (and no you don’t necessarily need any ostomy bags either).
Ask me how I know…
Never mind, I’ll tell you.
I don’t have one any longer (stomach cancer).
Edit: Thank you kind strangers for the awards. ☺️ Never got one before and now I have two, scratch that FOUR Now
Edit 2:Y’all!!!! You are so sweet and kind. Thank you everyone for the well wishes, kindness and questions.
Please go get genetically tested for these things. So far 4 of the 6 members of my family don’t have stomachs anymore (all this year).
Genetic testing can save your life!
Edit 3: Fun fact: Us ones without stomachs call ourselves seahorses now because they don’t have stomachs either.
4% of people on Death Row are innocent
Even if it was 1% , enough reason to stop it. I've always said that death is a disproportionate punishment for most crimes and too little for others. So no one gets served real justice.
The witch in Hansel and Gretel actually was cooking the two kids correctly, by using low heat cauldron over a long time with fatty meat, cuz she fattened them
Every person has technically has been female.
Not necessarily a fact, but oftentimes, patients in hospice/close to death will start to give off a very putrid/pungent smell within 24-36 hours of death. That smell? Rotting organs.
A human head can twist approximately 306° before it pops off
This month I am going to go into many people’s homes to fix their internet, computers, etc and yet I will be so focussed on my task that I will miss the obvious signs of child abuse, drug abuse and other similar nasty stuff.
That's awful. Everyone should be aware of the signs of child abuse and report any suspicions.
•A dead body in the beginning stages of decomp smell like wet hay
•if you die alone and become a “bloater” they pop you like a big zit before removal
•the best way to remove frozen brain matter off the sidewalk is a flame thrower
Confessions of an emergency cleanup specialist ♥️😏
That in ancient egypt it was a regular occasion that all people watched the pharao masturbate in to the nile
I think i read somewhere that this was supposed to ensure good harvests (downstream).
Having an erection for 4+ hours can cause gangrene of the d**k which is when tissue is dead or dying due to lack of blood flow or an infection cause by bacteria. This can lead to erectile dysfunction, cosmetic issues, permanent tissue damage, and in worst cases as I've mentioned earlier, gangrene. This situation is called priapism.
The last execution by guilloteine was in France (obviously) on September 10, 1977, Star Wars was released in May of that year
If you need a human body to decompose faster, fill the a**s with yogurt. Don't ask how i know, please just google it instead.
I've learnt of some uncomfortable facts from some Aztec (Mexica) fammily which has been passed down from generation to generation, though I don't know how true this one is:
During a ritual, Aztec kings used to bring some victims up the tall pyramid so they may be sacrificed to their gods. Typically, these victims were tossed along the side of the very jagged rocks and we're usually found dead at the bottom.
The priests would gather the bodies and cut them up for distribution to the people according to importance, so the king got the best piece and his family and the other priests received some parts, etc. They inevitably ate these pieces as part of their ritual.
Of course they didn't just munch on them, they prepared them like any other meat and usually ate them with soups.
Fast forward to the time when the conquistadores came from Spain. These guys show up not long after some ritual took place, then the Aztecs welcomed them in and shared their food.
You can figure out by now where this is going, these conquistadores ate the soup so they inquired about what it was made of and sure enough they found out.
Although eating human meat was a big no no, the Spaniards actually enjoyed it. So when they inevitably conquered over the Aztecs, they ended up keeping the recipe of that soup. Instead of using human meat though, they used pork since they've said that it tastes similar.
We still eat that today, it's called Pozole (Pozilli).
There are little microscopic insect thingies that live in the follicle of each one of your eyelashes.
A male bees penis explodes audibly after sex. Not sure where I heard it but it's been over a decade and I haven't forgotten yet.
Edit: of course my most upvoted comment is about an exploding bee penis. Someone else replied with an actual explanation but for anyone else who sees this, here you go.
"The drone endophallus is designed to disperse a large quantity of seminal fluid and spermatozoa with great speed and force. The endophallus is held internally in the drone. During mating, the organ is everted (turned inside out), into the queen. The eversion of the endophallus is achieved by contracting abdominal muscles, which increases hemolymph pressure, effectively "inflating" the endophallus. Cornua claspers at the base of the endophallus help to grip the queen.
Mating between a single drone and the queen lasts less than 5 seconds, and it is often completed within 1–2 seconds. Mating occurs mid-flight, and 10–40 m above ground. Since the queen mates with 5–19 drones, and drones die after mating, each drone must make the most of his single shot. The drone makes first contact from above the queen, his thorax above her abdomen, straddling her. He then grasps her with all six legs, and everts the endophallus into her opened sting chamber. If the queen’s sting chamber is not fully opened, mating is unsuccessful, so some males that mount the queen do not transfer semen. Once the endophallus has been everted, the drone is paralyzed, flipping backwards as he ejaculates. The process of ejaculation is explosive—semen is blasted through the queen’s sting chamber and into the oviduct. The process is sometimes audible to the human ear, akin to a "popping" sound. The ejaculation is so powerful that it ruptures the endophallus, disconnecting the drone from the queen. The bulb of the endophallus is broken off inside of the queen during mating—so drones mate only once, and die shortly after. The leftover endophallus remaining in the queen’s vagina is referred to as the “mating sign”. The plug will not prevent the next drone from mating with the same queen, but may prevent semen from flowing out of the vagina."
source: wiki which sources a Harvard study about bees.
The rectal temperature of an Icelandic Cod is 32.1 degrees F°
Just imagining some bored guy with a thermometer and lots of time.
Dolphins throw around pufferfish like a volley ball just to play with them. They also get high off their toxins. Talk about a puff and pass.
A perfectly healthy person can have a seizure at any point for no apparent reason.
The human brain has neurons misfire all the time. 99.999% of the time you don't notice because there's no noticeable effect, but if the wrong couple neurons misfire at the same time it can induce a seizure.
Source: happened to me
Also doctors sort of allow everyone one seizure, obviously they investigate the cause of it and reoccurring seizures are treated differently but if they can't fully explain it and it's a one off they just accept it. I discovered this when my son had a seizure as a baby and had to attend their regular "First seizure clinic".
Big corporation always calculate wether its cheaper to pay a fine/settlement rather than obey the law.
Daddy long legs (or harvestmen) are not true spiders. They are in the arachnid family, but are more closely related to scorpions. Also they only have two eyes and are harmless not because they can’t break skin- but because they don’t have fangs or venom at all!
Spotted hyena females have "Psuedopenises". Pretty much both sexes have penises, except the female penis replaces the vagina. This means the urethra must be penetrated by a male in order to mate. The pseudopenis also functions as a birth canal. Pretty painful birth if you ask me.
In a study, Female Spotted Hyenas have been seen trying to peg Male Hyenas. Pretty amusing but also disturbing fact.
Special thanks to my 8th grade biology teacher for this mental scar of information.
Edit: Spotted Hyena females have the pseudopenises, not all Hyenas.
Orcas will slap baby seals 80+ ft into the air with their tails until the seal's skin comes off, and eventually dies. The orcas will then not even eat it after, meaning that they literally just do it for fun.
That there is something called the suicide tree in Australia. One brush up against it causes extreme pain. The stinging is often periodically felt for 2-3 years. It has been known to drive people mad. Even a horse jumped off a cliff I think.
https://www.treehugger.com/gympie-gympie-plant-sting-can-madden-kill-4858680
Not as bad as Australia, we have a nettle in NZ which is suspected in the passing of a couple of hunters. On the plus side it's a food of the Red Admiral butterfly 42_Admiral...5e6ad4.jpg
Lye will eventually dissolve larger chunks of flesh and bone far better than acid will, as long as you don't mind neutralizing and disposing of the unrecognizable sludge and crumbly bone shadows afterward.
For small chunks of flesh, piranha solution (a sulphuric acid and hydrogen peroxide mix) will literally evaporate any hydrocarbon into CO2 relatively quickly, so it's good for removing small amounts of evidence, like a finger or an eyeball.
Edit: Corrected grammar.
Not as disturbing as some of the ones in here but the reason dogs like squeaky noises are essentially because they remind them of a dying animal
This is one of those typical ‘facts’ that makes me wonder how the hell we verified it. Afaik my parents’ dogs have never killed anything, so how would they even know what it sounds like?
Rainwater sometimes leaks into graves (especially in Ireland) where most of the decedents were Catholic, and thus as per tradition embalmed before burial. The groundwater fills the graves and coffins so much that the remains disintegrate and leak embalming fluid which contains many carcinogens into the groundwater. Local residents actually end up drinking bits of dead people through the tap water consumed. Fun fact👍🏻
Sharks as a species are older than the rings of Saturn.
True but not a good example. Sharks are older then trees makes much better sense for our brains.
If you are decapitated there is a chance that you will stay conscious long enough to witness your own headless body dying.
Well s**t that looks like it hurts. OH WAIT IT DOES F*****G HURT
Up until the 1990’s it was believed that babies under one year old did not feel pain. Procedures were performed on them without anesthesia.
Rabbits can scream.
Yup. Had a rabbit for 6 years and the little dude was a yeller through and through
In order to conserve water, a camel's urine comes out as a thick syrup.
Edit: Wow, I am surprised that a fact about camel p**s would blow up like this. Thanks for the updates and awards!
Gorillas have the smallest d**k to body size ratio.
... and drive like animals in huge pickup trucks, BMWs, or Mercedes.
Freddie mercury’s last words were ‘pee pee’ as he needed help going to the toilet
I’m not sure I would have wanted those last moments shared with the world. But that’s me. Maybe Freddie thought it was hilarious.
The US military conducted chemical weapons tests on 60,000 US service members during WWII. It was kept secret until the 1990’s and wasn’t widely known until NPR wrote an investigative story on it in 2015.
If you stab a person and puncture the lungs, they can't scream.
Thanks dad for this info, rip.
Sheep and goat skeletons are visually identical, you can't tell them apart without DNA analysis.
Edit: I've been reliably informed this is out of date, and there are now techniques to tell certain bones apart, like the humerus and jaw.
In the 1700’s (maybe a bit earlier), people would take the scabs of small pox victims, cut open their wrists, and sew the scabs into themselves to inoculate against the virus. It actually was highly effective and one of the main reasons America won the revolutionary war. But other people’s scabs sewn into your own skin? Kinda f****d up…
Honestly? Better than some other 1700s medicine. In the late 1800s and early 19s, cocaine was sold as a toothache medicine for children
Seal fingers. Primarily if bitten by a Seal, but can also be contracted by exposure to seal bones or untreated seal pelts. It can cause cellulitis, joint inflammation, and swelling of the **bone marrow**. Fun fact, we still don't know why the f**k this happens, though since it can be treated with antibiotics, it's prob a bacteria of some kind.
Birds get horny when you pet them
If you have a fingernail damaged enough they will just pull it out with a pair of pliers (after numbing the area of course) and just let your nail grow back.
Whales build up gases in them when they’re dead this makes them look inflated and you can see somewhat large tracks in between their outer layer of skin if a whale is cut the gas is explosive and the whale itself will be filled with so much gas that it itself blows up from pressure making dead whales extremely deadly
Fidel Castro loved dairy so much he attempted to selectively breed cows in Cuba to produce more milk, there was one successful subject and its name was Ubre Blanca
Well, it's not something I shouldn't know, but it's disturbing I guess
Did you know that the little girl who voiced Ducky in The Land Before Time was killed by her own father
Edit: :)
Male Pig spit contains androstenone, a hormone that makes both female pigs and female humans horny. Male pigs lick the female pigs in an effort to entice them to mate.
it's probably what they give to men with low T. I think I'll just have low T
They used to think that people who died of hypothermia were sexually assaulted. You apparently pop a boner in the final stages before you die.
There are a number of cases (20 to 50 percent) called Paradoxical Undressing in hypothermia cases where they might (Might!!) have thought this. Erections happen in a variety of ways of passing. (Anyone else now self censoring because of BPs idiotic censorship?)
It takes 8 pounds of pressure to tear off a human ear; a force approximately equivalent to crushing a soda can.
And it takes the same effort to bite through a carrot as it does the human finger!
Human blood is an egg substitute.
Most high-value pearls are made through frankensteining living tissue from another oyster into the sexual organ of the "host" oyster.
I can never let go of the fact that Richard Nixon's favorite food was cottage cheese with ketchup
Jesus Christ that is the whitest thing I've ever heard and this is coming from a guy who sometimes has to water down SALSA
I read somewhere the almost 60% of beards tested had fecal matter.
“ In fact, every door handle, TV remote, keyboard, lift button, bus handrail and car seat has detectable amounts of either your poo, or someone else's. Of course, poo has always been everywhere: we just didn't have the tools to detect it until the 20th Century. And it's nothing to worry about”. This one of those things you are better off not thinking about.
That reports of child abuse dropped precipitously during the COVID-19 pandemic not because less children were abused but because teachers were unable to see the typical evidence of abuse because most teaching was conducted online.
Different species can technically impregnate one another. The female's egg will begin to develop but will only last for a short time until the growth fails due to gene mismatch and is naturally aborted.
there is no such thing as an anonymous survey, from any workplace.
Thanks to a forensic anthropology class, I can guesstimate the decomposing rate of a body based on climate and a few other factors (like animals and maggots). Fun fact, bodies decompose faster than people normally think. For example, a body in a hot climate whether that’s wet or dry can turn skeletal in a couple months.
Kitty guided bomb ! During World War II, the US wanted to improve the Air Force’s targeting of enemy battleships. Solution? Strap a cat to a bomb. They thought that cats hated water so much that, if you dropped a kitty bomb over the ocean they would steer the bomb toward the battleship’s deck in order to avoid getting wet. Testing proved it doesn’t work because the poor kittens pass out when thrown out a plane strapped to a bomb.
How ridiculously easy it is to make chemicals that go boom,they would be so unstable that they will probably go off from improper handling in an untrained environment but you can absolutely make it from household materials including making non-organic explosives (non organic explosives weren't even tested for before mid 2010's since the machines have to calibrated separately)
If you pay attention in high school chemistry class making things go boom is very very easy. one valence electron here, another over there and I'm going to stop explaining.
During the cold war British tornado pilots where told not to worry about having enough fuel to return to base as there wouldnt be a base to return to after the first 2 hours of war
Some list...
I'm seriously concerned at why y'all know some of these
Some list...
I'm seriously concerned at why y'all know some of these