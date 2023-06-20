As for the food, all the weird foods available at Disney are more or less the product of their intellectual properties and the sheer power of human imagination. The Disney Food Blog lists bizarre food options available, hinting at how it differs from franchise to franchise.

The weird food comes from its respective universes because, of course, folks in the Star Wars universe won’t have mutton readily available for consumption on, say, Tatooine. Probably. Don’t quote me on it. Hence, the themed restaurants will offer something that is more appropriate for their immediate surroundings. It’s called immersion, and the weird colors and flavors make it happen.

As for things like poop, confectionery treats that look like tiny bunny turds straight out of Wonderland. Why? Consider this: I remember, during Children’s Lit in college, we read an article about a children’s book author who visited friends for dinner. Their two kids were there to help serve the table and to make sure the guest was comfy. Seeing that the kids were borderline bored with all of this, when asked if they could get the guest some water, he instead said “Can you take this cup and spit in it all the way up to the brim?” The parents were shocked, sure, but this was an amazing way to engage with kids: make it wildly fun. Same with poop. Kids can take simplicity any day of the week for some fun. And Disney is there for the kids, first and foremost.