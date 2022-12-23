Just like beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so does taste depend on each person. Some like wild food combinations (think of sriracha coupled with peanut butter), while others opt for more traditionally approved tastes.

And hey, we get it. When it comes to food, to each their own. But weirdly, bygone eras are notorious for serving questionable dishes and spreading bizarre recipes with a straight face. We know it from what we have seen in this insanely entertaining Facebook group titled pretty straightforwardly “Disgusting Vintage Recipes.”

The group’s content is exactly what’s in the title. So buckle up and get ready for a trip down memory lane full of stomach-churning turns. More of the bizarre recipes resurrected from the past and shared on this group can be found in our previous feature.