Just like beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so does taste depend on each person. Some like wild food combinations (think of sriracha coupled with peanut butter), while others opt for more traditionally approved tastes.

And hey, we get it. When it comes to food, to each their own. But weirdly, bygone eras are notorious for serving questionable dishes and spreading bizarre recipes with a straight face. We know it from what we have seen in this insanely entertaining Facebook group titled pretty straightforwardly “Disgusting Vintage Recipes.”

The group’s content is exactly what’s in the title. So buckle up and get ready for a trip down memory lane full of stomach-churning turns. More of the bizarre recipes resurrected from the past and shared on this group can be found in our previous feature.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Vintage Food

Rich Mintz Report

19points
POST
Kel Jones
Kel Jones
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is waaaaaay too much disgustingness going on in this photo.

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#2

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

18points
POST
Jessica Bertram
Jessica Bertram
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

how a generation learned to cook after this monstrosity in their childhood is...

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

18points
POST
Molly Whuppie
Molly Whuppie
Community Member
15 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can still buy this today (different brand tho), its actually not terrible for a quick dinner.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#4

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

17points
POST
Peppermallow
Peppermallow
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hmmm. This seems tasty. Covid hasn’t affected me right?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#5

Vintage Food

Ethan Allen Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#6

Vintage Food

Mira Zacchaeus Report

17points
POST
OCD Mom
OCD Mom
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, but are those... bananas??!!! That bananas!!!!!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#7

Vintage Food

Sarah Hayden Report

15points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd eat the parsley garnish. That's it.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

14points
POST
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like pork tail, but could be better presented, for sure.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#10

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

14points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No one, that's who'd a thunkit.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#11

Vintage Food

Mira Zacchaeus Report

14points
POST
third molar
third molar
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like one of them bday cakes they serve for animals in zoos

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#12

Vintage Food

Tobi McCullough Report

13points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this ones not too bad actually...

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

12points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, no. You spell it "mold". As in, the disgusting structures some fungi can form when growing on something that is rotting. (It's a joke, folks. I'm comparing these "moulds" to gross "mold". Because they look gross. Get it? I'm not actually criticizing the original spelling. Sigh.)

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

12points
POST
Naillovedinosaur
Naillovedinosaur
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

they are just trying to ruin meatloaf for me. Anyone else use the quaker oatmeal recipe for meatloaf?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

12points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't like having my frankfurts be swift. They need to take AT LEAST 15 minutes. 5 to 8 minutes is unacceptably swift. That's just selfish.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Vintage Food

Liam Unseine Report

11points
POST
JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again, X the mayo, sub whipped creeam.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#17

Vintage Food

Samuel Brown Report

11points
POST
Liz Reid
Liz Reid
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To quote Dylan Hollis "I think I've summoned something "

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#18

Vintage Food

Jenn Wild Report

11points
POST
Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think this would be better without the garnish. It looks like moss-covered loaf to me.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#19

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

11points
POST
#20

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#21

Vintage Food

Kimmy Petrino Report

10points
POST
Miocha
Miocha
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think I saw someone made it on Facebook. and turns out it's delicious.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

Vintage Food

Samuel Brown Report

10points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like someone tried to murder it with a knife, but it was already too powerful.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#23

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

10points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This actually sounds like it might taste delicious, but boy, the picture :|

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#24

Vintage Food

Erik Royek Report

9points
POST
Izzy Curer
Izzy Curer
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The tubes of dog food that they keep in those special fridges in the pet aisle, it looks exactly like that. We call it 'dog sausage'.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#25

Vintage Food

Erik Royek Report

9points
POST
#26

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

9points
POST
#27

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

9points
POST
J R Talbert
J R Talbert
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love the radish flowers, though!

1
1point
reply
#28

Vintage Food

Jenn Wild Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#29

Vintage Food

Barbara Camacho Report

9points
POST
#30

Vintage Food

Erik Royek Report

9points
POST
Liz Reid
Liz Reid
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm just waiting for it to blink

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#31

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#32

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

8points
POST
Naillovedinosaur
Naillovedinosaur
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This sounds pretty delicious actually. I'd sub the french dressing out for sure. And this needs smoked paprika.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Vintage Food

Erik Royek Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

Vintage Food

Erik Royek Report

8points
POST
Piper Panda
Piper Panda
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bread, sausage/brauts, sauerkraut? I’d eat, for sure!😋

0
0points
reply
#35

Vintage Food

Brenda Berry Report

8points
POST
Jacqui Bryden
Jacqui Bryden
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Will probably look the same at the other end as well

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

8points
POST
#37

Vintage Food

Mira Zacchaeus Report

8points
POST
Piper Panda
Piper Panda
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Uhmmmmmm. No? Looking by presentation alone = nope.

0
0points
reply
#38

Vintage Food

Brenda Berry Report

8points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even the prawns look like they're trying to crawl to the top of the olives to escape this dish.

2
2points
reply
#39

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

8points
POST
#40

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

8points
POST
#41

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

8points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"That is not dead which can eternal lie. And with strange aeons even death may die."

0
0points
reply
#42

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

7points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Which pet is the milk from? The dog? The cat? The hamster?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#43

Vintage Food

Mike Sarnowski Report

7points
POST
Piper Panda
Piper Panda
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bring on the trash can, 🤮

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#44

Vintage Food

Jenn Wild Report

7points
POST
Izzy Curer
Izzy Curer
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is cheese. Would eat.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#45

Vintage Food

Pamela OC Report

7points
POST
Saggi
Saggi
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is everyone on this post so intent on making savoury food look like cake? Stop trying to put me on a diet, i wanna eat Godammit.

0
0points
reply
#46

Vintage Food

Erik Royek Report

7points
POST
Monika
Monika
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like breast implants.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#47

Vintage Food

Erik Royek Report

7points
POST
Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Marcy needs to be taught how to make a proper enchilada by a proper Mexican cook.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#48

Vintage Food

Erik Royek Report

7points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A Jell-O Salad makes the meal what? Traumatic?

0
0points
reply
#49

Vintage Food

Erik Royek Report

7points
POST
#50

Vintage Food

Erik Royek Report

7points
POST
#51

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

7points
POST
#52

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

7points
POST
Norm Gilmore
Norm Gilmore
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some rice and spices in the ground beef and would devour that🧡

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#53

Vintage Food

Sarah Hayden Report

7points
POST
#54

Vintage Food

Brenda Berry Report

7points
POST
Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can see even vegans turning this down...

1
1point
reply
#55

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

7points
POST
#56

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

7points
POST
#57

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

7points
POST
#58

Vintage Food

Anthony Wisler Report

7points
POST
#59

Vintage Food

Evan Scott Report

7points
POST
#60

Vintage Food