131 Disgusting Vintage Recipes That Prove The Dishes Of The Past Were Really Bizarre (New Pics)
Just like beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so does taste depend on each person. Some like wild food combinations (think of sriracha coupled with peanut butter), while others opt for more traditionally approved tastes.
And hey, we get it. When it comes to food, to each their own. But weirdly, bygone eras are notorious for serving questionable dishes and spreading bizarre recipes with a straight face. We know it from what we have seen in this insanely entertaining Facebook group titled pretty straightforwardly “Disgusting Vintage Recipes.”
The group’s content is exactly what’s in the title. So buckle up and get ready for a trip down memory lane full of stomach-churning turns. More of the bizarre recipes resurrected from the past and shared on this group can be found in our previous feature.
how a generation learned to cook after this monstrosity in their childhood is...
You can still buy this today (different brand tho), its actually not terrible for a quick dinner.
It looks like pork tail, but could be better presented, for sure.
Looks like one of them bday cakes they serve for animals in zoos
No, no. You spell it "mold". As in, the disgusting structures some fungi can form when growing on something that is rotting. (It's a joke, folks. I'm comparing these "moulds" to gross "mold". Because they look gross. Get it? I'm not actually criticizing the original spelling. Sigh.)
they are just trying to ruin meatloaf for me. Anyone else use the quaker oatmeal recipe for meatloaf?
I don't like having my frankfurts be swift. They need to take AT LEAST 15 minutes. 5 to 8 minutes is unacceptably swift. That's just selfish.
It looks like someone tried to murder it with a knife, but it was already too powerful.
This actually sounds like it might taste delicious, but boy, the picture :|
The tubes of dog food that they keep in those special fridges in the pet aisle, it looks exactly like that. We call it 'dog sausage'.
This sounds pretty delicious actually. I'd sub the french dressing out for sure. And this needs smoked paprika.
Even the prawns look like they're trying to crawl to the top of the olives to escape this dish.
"That is not dead which can eternal lie. And with strange aeons even death may die."
Marcy needs to be taught how to make a proper enchilada by a proper Mexican cook.
Some rice and spices in the ground beef and would devour that🧡