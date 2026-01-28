ADVERTISEMENT

“It is easy, when you are young, to believe that what you desire is no less than what you deserve,” Jon Krakauer writes in his bestselling book about adventurer Chris McCandless, Into the Wild, “to assume that if you want something badly enough, it is your God-given right to have it.”

And since the rest of us have to interact with them every day, whether it’s at work, in school, or simply in a line at the store, we decided to collect a list of things young people have said that made them seem a little disconnected from reality.

Not to suggest that the new generation is somehow worse than the older ones, but simply to remind ourselves that figuring out the world takes time and requires a bit of patience from everyone around.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Open book resting on a floral patterned bedspread illustrating people sharing wild things young people said.

A teenager once told me, “I don’t understand why you don’t have TikTok.” I explained that I prefer to spend my time reading books, and they responded, “But... Why?” The sheer lack of understanding of alternative interests was pretty out of touch.

Darcy Lis | Photography & travels , WestCaterpillar6623 Report

19points
POST
zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even if someone on Tiktok had something worthwhile to say, I'd still prefer to read it as text. I am Gen X. I can read much faster than you can talk.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Hand holding a smartphone with TikTok app open, representing young people sharing wildest things causing loss of future hope.

    I’ve worked in education since 2008. The number of kids who literally think they’re going to make it to the NFL, be a TikTok star, etc., is mind-blowing.

    greenwish _ , reddit.com Report

    17points
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pick a social media platform, do your best to become famous by any means possible.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    Close-up of a young person receiving an injection from a medical professional wearing pink gloves, highlighting concerns about youth.

    Overheard from 19-year-old coworkers, “I think I’m going to wait to get Botox until I’m old, like 25.” I’m not sure what they think is going to happen in 6 years, but if they lay off the tanning beds and the vapes, they should not need Botox.

    cottonbro studio , censorkip Report

    17points
    POST
    rob-kneepkens avatar
    Power puff scientist
    Power puff scientist
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Botox is often used as a way to change face shape as well, to make you look more attractive but needs to be reapplied every 9 months so probably they are talking about that instead of wrinkles… hope that helps

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Red shopping bag and discount tags on marble surface representing consumer trends and economic concerns for young people.

    I was asked if I wanted the senior discount at 36 years old. Yes, I took it.

    Max Fischer , Beautiful_explosion_ Report

    17points
    POST
    View more comments
    #5

    Fast food meal with burgers, crinkle-cut fries, and drinks illustrating wildest things young people said about the future.

    Little cousin thought fast-food jobs were easy. Then he got one to make his own money. He quit in a week.

    Caleb Oquendo , Sharpshooter188 Report

    17points
    POST
    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Life without a spine is hard, you know?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Historic red-brick university building with clock tower under clear blue sky, symbolizing concerns about young people and future.

    I work at a university. A 20-year-old student came to see me to ask if I would be his dissertation supervisor in the next academic year. I said I couldn't, since I would be leaving at the end of the semester (to work at another university). He looked me up and down with dawning realization and said, 'Oh, right, yeah, I guess you are retiring?'.
    I was 35 at the time.

    Pixabay , J8766557 Report

    17points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Rows of cabbage plants growing in a farm field illustrating nature and hope amid discussions about young people and future concerns.

    Told me he wanted to become a farmer because that seemed like a "chill, easy job". I think his only experience was from playing Farmville on his phone.

    Anna Tarazevich , Psychotic_Jester Report

    16points
    POST
    View more comments
    #8

    Close-up of a smartphone screen showing popular social media apps reflecting worries about young people and losing hope in our future.

    I told a couple of 18-year-olds that I don't have Instagram. They called me a liar and said if I didn't want to be friends, I should just say so.

    Abdulkadir Emiroğlu , jarboxing Report

    16points
    POST
    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Once again renewing my gladness for not having grown up with social media.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #9

    Teacher explaining math classwork to students in classroom, highlighting youth perspectives that made some lose hope in future.

    We had a young guest speaker at work who was there to speak to us about mental health. She advised us that if there was a task that we weren’t up for, we should tell our bosses that we weren’t mentally equipped to complete that task that day.
    For the record, we’re teachers. And her examples were tasks such as lesson planning, grading, and talking to students - the main point of our jobs.

    Max Fischer , IllustriousCabinet11 Report

    16points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, I'm not financially equipped to pay you this week, I guess....

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Stacks of music CD cases scattered on a table, representing a nostalgic look at cultural trends and youth perspectives.

    My 16-year-old niece saw my CD collection and asked why I had so many vintage music discs.

    Brett Jordan , Naughty-Sweetheart Report

    15points
    POST
    cip-iesan-67 avatar
    Cip IESAN
    Cip IESAN
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, four years ago my 19 yo son bought his first vinyl. He can't compete with my 1000+ collection, but now he already has some 40 albums.

    6
    6points
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    Person reading surrounded by open books and a coffee mug, illustrating perspectives from young people that inspire loss of hope.

    I had to stop using cursive at the last place I worked because most of the staff, who were all under the age of 25, didn't know how to read it.

    Abner Navarro , spytez Report

    15points
    POST
    View more comments
    #12

    Group of professionals in a meeting discussing serious topics, reflecting on things young people said about the future.

    ‘You guys need to learn to adapt.’
    A new colleague said to us. DURING a management/staff meeting about her atrocious work ethic.

    RDNE Stock project , 1whoisconcerned Report

    15points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Adapt to working without her, I guess?

    7
    7points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Person reviewing a family budget sheet with pen, reflecting on financial challenges and youth perspectives on the future.

    I asked an intern to help me enter data into spreadsheets for an environmental project we had due soon. This was at an environmental consulting firm.
    Them: “I am going to pass on that work task because I don’t see that as something I need to do within the realm of what I plan for my career path.”

    Mikhail Nilov , FlowingNotForcing Report

    14points
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Do you see yourself as still employed this time next week?"

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Lottery tickets with marked numbers, illustrating wildest things young people said that made others lose hope in our future.

    If the lottery system has so much money, why can't they just cut everyone a big check instead of making you pay to play.

    Waldemar Brandt , Nothing-tralala Report

    14points
    POST
    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Asking the real questions here, Steppenwolf Kodiak III.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    Brown leather wallet with US dollar bills on wooden table symbolizing young people losing hope in our future.

    Some people think earning $80,000 - $100,000 a year is ‘average’.

    Natasha Chebanoo , beigereige Report

    14points
    POST
    qofcheez avatar
    Tara Noe
    Tara Noe
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My student couldn't understand the concept of needing a mortgage for a £300,000 house. He thought people made enough money to simply buy it. With cash.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Person solving math equation on whiteboard illustrating wildest things young people told them causing loss of hope in future.

    The 27-year-old parent of a 13-year-old student told me that she was the only one allowed to tell her child what to do, and if her daughter didn't want to do her math homework, then I was not to "punish her with bad grades."

    Vanessa Garcia , tiffy68 Report

    14points
    POST
    lkbartlett avatar
    Paintergurl
    Paintergurl
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, if she was having babies at 14 years of age, then maybe she wasn't too smart herself.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #17

    Modern open office with young people working at desks, illustrating perspectives that made others lose hope in our future.

    "You wouldn't have been laid off if you were good at your job. Layoffs don't affect the ones who are good at their work."
    Pipe down, Ashleigh. You just focus on showing up on time before throwing those stones.

    CadoMaestro , forever_29_ish Report

    14points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Man with shocked expression holding face, illustrating wildest things young people told that made others lose hope in future.

    I was struggling to pay bills, and a friend was like, "Don't worry, your mom and dad care about you, they'll pay them for you". I told her I wanted to be a self-sufficient adult, and my parents didn't have the money to cover my bills anyway. Her mind was blown.

    JJY Media , Ithelda Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Barista pouring steamed milk to create latte art in a cup, highlighting a moment of calm amid talks about youth and future.

    It’s not fair that just because he (industrial electrician) went to school and studied gets paid that much more than I (working as a barista).

    Masud Allahverdizade , Slackerwithgoals Report

    14points
    POST
    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have AI explain to you what fairness does mean, young Padawan't.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    Stressed man at desk overwhelmed with papers and devices, reflecting the wildest things young people said about our future.

    It just blows my mind how many people under 30 complain online about feeling old and used up, or they feel like it’s too late to find another path in life. Apparently, feeling old is something for young people to do. I’m 40+ and feel like my life has just begun.

    Gustavo Fring , Historical_Guess2565 Report

    13points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mother started a very successful business aged 50. Got herself a masters degree at 70. Retired at 75 remarkably wealthy!

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #21

    Military helicopter on a tarmac under a cloudy sky symbolizing thoughts on young people and losing hope in our future.

    A 15-year-old told me she wanted to join the army when she was older because she didn't like being told what to do.

    Yousaf Abbasi , Ok-Masterpiece-4716 Report

    13points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Gold Bitcoin coins stacked on finance paper discussing best cryptocurrencies to invest in and future market trends.

    Told me that he will never go to work and will instead make money by investing. I asked where he would get the money for investing a large enough sum to live off of it.

    Alesia Kozik , tommykiddo Report

    13points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The companys selling silly investment apps (where they take a significant %age of each transaction) like to sell the concept as if you merely invest, and money flows in. The pervasive irrational hatred of 'rich people' who live off investments helps to fuel this concept.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #23

    ChatGPT interface showing examples, capabilities, and limitations highlighting concerns about young people and future outlook.

    That they feel sorry for us, AI does all their homework and reports, we didn't have that. I responded with, "True, but we actually learned things." The kid said, "Why does that matter?"

    Matheus Bertelli , Fickle-Secretary681 Report

    13points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Oh, and do you want fries with that...?"

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #24

    Close-up of interracial couple's hands with wedding rings, symbolizing hope and connection amid concerns about the future of young people.

    A teenage girl told me that she wasn’t worried about her GCSE/exam results because she would just marry a rich man. She wasn’t very happy when I asked her what would happen if she couldn’t find anyone who wanted to marry her.

    Emma Bauso , readlikeanerd Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Person scrolling Instagram on smartphone, illustrating people share the wildest things young people said online.

    I need to browse Instagram to know what is happening in the world.

    cottonbro studio , reddit.com Report

    13points
    POST
    samanthamannion avatar
    Biytemii
    Biytemii
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't bother trying to find out what's going on in the world... I try to avoid it actually if possible.... Ignorance is easier lol

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Large historic stone building with flags on roof, surrounded by greenery, illustrating themes of hope and future perspectives.

    Rich people have it harder than poor people because rich people are more "isolated," hence lonelier.

    Jimmy K , Notmuch__1 Report

    12points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd be quite happy to be lonely if the world was filled with people like that

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #27

    Man in white shirt raising hand in a stop gesture, illustrating people sharing wildest things young people told them.

    When I was young, I refused a lot of opportunities because I wanted to do a certain job. I was so clouded with my own understanding of how the world worked that I sabotaged myself. I could have easily made good money in my early 20s. But I had this mindset on how I wanted to do things and how I wanted things to happen. I was out of touch.

    Monstera Production , reddit.com Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Close-up of US dollar and Canadian bills symbolizing financial struggles people shared that made them lose hope in our future.

    "Millennials never take responsibility for anything, the housing market, the environment, or the economy. They blame everything on boomers."

    Gaby Lopez , Asherwinny107 Report

    12points
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fun fact: the ancient Greeks complained about WRITING

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #29

    Modern dental chair with tools in a clean clinic, symbolizing the disconnect young people reveal that makes others lose hope.

    "I don't go to the doctor or dentist, so I don't need health insurance," said my 25-year-old stepdaughter when I advised her that, legally, at 26, she'd need to have her own insurance.
    Edit. To give more context. We were talking about therapy, which she wanted to do after a long discussion. But she didn't want to pay for it, and we, her parents, offered to cover what wasn't covered by insurance. She is a grown adult all on her own when she left for college. For the first couple of years of college, she'd have visits for healthcare when she came home until she said she didn't want to go anymore and refused. As a legal adult, I can't control whether she goes for healthcare.

    8pCarlos Morocho , FruityStrawberry3119 Report

    12points
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anti vaxer ? Flat earth maggot supporter by any chance !

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Smartphone with a media app open next to black wireless earbuds, illustrating technology used by young people today.

    He thought that because I didn't pay to listen to music, I was pirating it, even though I clearly wrote in my post that I watch music videos on YouTube or listen to the radio. He didn't understand that musicians distributing music in that format got their money from advertisers rather than from subscriptions. The whole thing would have been hilarious if it hadn't been so sad. The younger generation thinks the only legit way to consume content is through subscriptions. They have no clue how to be frugal and find free and completely legal means to listen to their music.

    Sanket Mishra , mekat Report

    12points
    POST
    #31

    Mercury thermometer on fabric surrounded by crumpled tissues representing hope lost for our future.

    "I don’t care if I get Covid…" Till she did, she regretted it then.

    Polina Tankilevitch , South_Hedgehog_7564 Report

    12points
    POST
    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "If you're gonna be dumb, you better be tough".

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Old flip phone decorated with rhinestones and surrounded by makeup items, reflecting young people's wildest things shared.

    "You mean phones couldn’t take pictures?"

    cottonbro studio , sentman9 Report

    12points
    POST
    cara_6 avatar
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait til you tell them the only phones were attached to the wall with wires….

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #33

    Young man on phone in office, looking concerned while working on computer, reflecting thoughts about young people’s future.

    I had a new temp tell me he doesn't get why I wouldn't give my social security number on the phone to the power company in the staff break room. He laughed at me and said I was being too paranoid, and no one cares what some government number is.

    Mikhail Nilov , Pm_me_clown_pics3 Report

    12points
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thieves do ! wonder how he’s getting on after having his identity stolen 🙄

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Elderly couple holding hands while walking down a sunny sidewalk reflecting on youth and future concerns.

    You’re old. You don’t need more money. If they only knew.

    RDNE Stock project , jtd0000 Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    A small town illuminated at night surrounded by dark forests, reflecting themes of young people losing hope in our future.

    Comments about why I didn't choose different options in life. I don't think young people today understand how isolated we were in very small rural towns prior to the internet. I grew up in a town with fewer than 2000 people that was almost a two-hour drive from an actual city. Our town library was a collection of books that a lady got together in an old trailer. We didn't have cable TV most of my childhood; we didn't even have consistent TV reception back then. I literally did not understand the world outside that town until I got into the military and left.

    Jonas Thomann , MotherofJackals Report

    12points
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bullshite ! I grew up on a farm !, In the sticks , long long before Internet ffs like 30 yrs pre it , but it never stopped me working ,and doing ok , n I left school at 15 , (may 1980 just before my 16ths bday ) no qualifications , left to go to work , since I’d got a job ,! So go to try that woe is me bs excuse !!!

    -3
    -3points
    reply
    #36

    Unopened cup spilling uncooked rice grains on a white surface, symbolizing thoughts on young people losing hope in future.

    Almost anything to do with history.
    I once saw a teen tell an Asian person that rice was "pretty new" to the American diet and that "40 years ago" (so, the 1970s), "most Americans would have heard of rice, but very few would have it in their pantries, and most had not tried it".
    Rice. The kid thought rice was a "new, exotic food" in the US... In the 1970s.

    MART PRODUCTION , tunaman808 Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Smartphone with camera lenses and clear phone case on wooden surface, highlighting technology and youth trends.

    When I was a stepmother to a teenage boy and caught him stealing money from us, I got his dad to take his phone away for a period of time. He flipped out before going to school one day and said, “What am I supposed to do in class??” I said, “I don't know, learn? Listen to your own thoughts?” He said, “YOU TRY LISTENING TO YOUR OWN THOUGHTS.”

    Andrey Matveev , potsandpole Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Vintage typewriter and framed world map on a desk with plants and decor, reflecting hopes and concerns about the future.

    "I want to go back to an easier time like the 50s or 80s when things like this didn't exist," ignoring that a lot of people didn't have civil rights spanning those decades.

    Amine İspir , SeeYouInTrees Report

    11points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People do have some nostalgic views of 'the past'. They truly don't understand how much better things have become in just my own lifetime. Air is much cleaner, people are all over wealthier and have much more in material possessions and choices, and many more rights.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Elderly couple at a restaurant paying the bill with a waiter using a card machine showing concerns about young people and the future.

    “I’m NOT taking a job at Orange Theory… I have a college degree!” - An unemployed recent psych undergrad with restaurant and retail experience to me.
    Cool...

    Yan Krukau , Creepy-Floor-1745 Report

    11points
    POST
    #40

    People voting at polling stations on vote day, highlighting concerns about young people that made others lose hope in future.

    When a young person says they don't vote, I get upset. Everyone should learn about their rights, responsibilities, and how their lives are affected by each level of government. It is more important now than ever to make informed decisions on what you want your future to look like. Around the world, our rights and freedoms are in danger. Young people will be impacted the most by decisions made by the voters in their jurisdiction. They need to be more involved.

    Edmond Dantès , jamaicanadiens Report

    11points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They certainly do, and be better educated about what voting means and how it works. ALL countries lack this to some degree, I suspect.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Pristine beach with clear blue water and rocky cliffs under a bright sky, illustrating hope in our future.

    "I guess there are poor people in Jamaica, but they are so happy! They're used to being poor. They're not hungry. They can always just eat a coconut!"
    We were both around 19 years old, and I was at a party at her house. We had just met. After we were done talking, I wasn't invited back, which was fine by me!

    Laura The Explaura , No_Goose_7390 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    White Range Rover Velar SUV parked outdoors with greenery in the background symbolizing hope for our future generation.

    I had a classmate when I was 17 whose father came to collect her from school one day.
    "Oh God, he's come in the Porsche instead of the Range Rover, that's so embarrassing."

    Aryan Prajapati , HelloStranger0325 Report

    10points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, THAT porche I can actually understand. It's everything bad about a porche with all the good bits taken away!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #43

    Victorian-style house with red trim and a silver SUV parked in front, symbolizing concerns about youth and future hope.

    In college, I had a friend who was looking for apartments near our campus, and she came across multiple listings that were close by and under $1000... While showing me pictures, she said, "Wow, look at this, $800 for this whole house."
    At first, I thought she was joking, because I thought there was no way in hell she could think that a 4-bedroom, 2-bath, newly built townhouse would be $800.
    I had to hold back my annoyance as I calmly explained to her that these listings were for bedrooms with shared common spaces around the house.
    She looked distraught and disgusted by the fact that people would "lie" on the internet and "lure people in with photos of the entire house, making them believe they could have it all."
    Not the smartest pickle, but she was a nice girl.

    Harrison Haines , Adventurous-Run-5920 Report

    9points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ooooh! Wait until she sees the rest of the internet!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Smartphone screen showing Instagram app icon with options to create a new post and view activity, highlighting social media use.

    Debating at this Christmas party, it was my cousin’s in-laws. My mistake for debating children; I’ll admit to that (they were high schoolers). Anyways, I was stating facts and frustrating them; their epic comeback was “you don’t know anything, how many Instagram and TikTok followers do you have?” So my points were invalid because I have 100ish followers on Instagram, all of whom I know, and they had thousands of followers liking their thirst trap photos.

    Omkar Patyane , throwthatoneawaydawg Report

    9points
    POST
    #45

    A serene beach with turquoise water and clear skies, symbolizing hope and reflections on the future.

    “What do you mean you don’t have summer off? They make you work during summer?!?”
    Yes, child. Adults don’t get summer break. You know, when you go to the grocery store or the movies all summer? Those people are working. I have to work just like them.
    The child was 17.
    Their mind was blown.

    Yudha Dwiyoko Putra , Low_Effective_6056 Report

    9points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I went ti uni as a mature student, I couldn't believe that we had an entire three months off for summer. It was wonderful!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Record store with vintage vinyls in bins, highlighting music nostalgia amid concerns for young people's future.

    I'm always hearing about how life was easier like 30-50 years ago, when it wasn't.

    Mick Haupt , AuggieNorth Report

    9points
    POST
    #47

    Close-up of a young person playing guitar, illustrating moments that made people lose hope in our future.

    “Once I learn guitar, I’ll release a demo and get a recording deal.”

    Quốc Bảo , LiquidSoCrates Report

    9points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good luck with that, Mr McCartney....

    0
    0points
    reply

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!