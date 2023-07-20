“Style Not Size”: Two Friends Show How The Same Outfit Looks On Their Different Body Sizes (26 New Pics)
In a world where fashion often seems confined to a specific body type, the call for inclusivity has never been louder. Recognizing this need, two empowering women and best friends, Denise Mercedes and Maria Castellanos, encourage us to believe that you can look great in the same outfit no matter the shape or size.
It all started with the TikTok challenge 'Style Not Size', where size 12 Denise and size 2 Maria taped themselves dancing in the same outfits. The duo also shared some of their body positivity thoughts with Denise saying, "They say bigger women shouldn't wear a bikini, so I'm going to get the tiniest bikini and put it on."
This time they're back with new style inspiration looks modeled side by side in each pic. And we're talking bralettes, glamorous gowns, mini dresses, cargo pants, corsets, and much more.
We've gathered the best and newest posts from their Instagram. So feel free to scroll and enjoy them!
This post may include affiliate links.
It all started in 2019 when Denise and Maria decided to start posing for photos wearing matching outfits. The response from the public was so positive that it motivated the two of them to continue sharing photos wearing similar clothes here and there.
Maria shared that the desire to showcase how the same clothes look on different bodies grew, so they started to push the boundaries even further and pose for the photos wearing identical garments.
The duo gained a bigger following and decided to publish their very first TikTok video, which was viewed over 1.5 million times.
They realized it was time to come up with a hashtag of some sort and start the movement because so many people found their content inspiring. After some consideration, they came up with 'Style Not Size'.
The 'Style Not Size' movement's key idea is to love your body and dress however you please. Denise told Bored Panda during an earlier interview that, "The fact that we can inspire so many women to feel confident and be themselves makes us want to continue this movement." Now they treat it like a job to educate people about fashion and body positivity and be more open-minded.
Denise is currently working as a fashion model, influencer and clothing designer. She has a whopping 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Maria is a professionally trained dancer and has a podcast called 'Whatever The Fucsia'. She has amassed 463 thousand followers on Instagram.
Nowadays, the project is more successful than ever. The two launched a collaboration with Macy's private brand Jenni. It is a limited-edition loungewear collection featuring mix-and-match separates in pastel hues and neutrals. The collection is available in sizes XS to XXL and plus sizes 1X to 3X with styles ranging from 34 dollars and 50 cents to 59 dollars and 50 cents.
"We have both worked so hard pushing inclusivity in fashion and to be able to work with such an iconic retailer is incredible," Denise and Maria told Fashion United.
Both women emphasized that the fashion industry is becoming more size-inclusive and it is easier to find clothing sets that fit them both. Castellanos told AL DIA, "We have seen so much change. And more importantly awareness from people, not just brands. And this is important because if people are talking, then the industry themselves have to open up their ears and their eyes and start changing."
We are inspired by the two ladies that have accomplished so much and wish them the best of luck with the movement in the future. Keep scrolling to see their best photos that prove that it is not size, but style that matters. And when you're done, check out our previous posts about the duo here, here, here, and here.
Surely this should be "Style, not shape"? Because has long has you'r healthy, which is to say not obese, starving yourself or putting stupid chemicals in your bodies/having suregery to look like some zelebrity, then so what?
Surely this should be "Style, not shape"? Because has long has you'r healthy, which is to say not obese, starving yourself or putting stupid chemicals in your bodies/having suregery to look like some zelebrity, then so what?