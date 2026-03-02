ADVERTISEMENT

A typical adult has 32 permanent teeth, or 28 if the wisdom teeth are removed. But not everyone’s smile develops perfectly. Some teeth may be missing, uneven, or damaged, and while that’s completely normal, many people choose to improve their smile for comfort, function, or confidence. One option they often turn to is dental implants, which can dramatically transform both appearance and quality of life.

Today, we’ve rounded up striking examples from across the internet that show just how powerful these changes can be. These before-and-after dental implant transformations are seriously impressive, so keep scrolling to see the difference a restored smile can make.