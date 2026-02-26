From Gaps To Glam: 12 Celebrity Dental Implant Makeovers You Won’t Believe
The rise of veneers, gum contouring, and “Turkey teeth” has prompted a surge in people speculating about celebrity dental implants.
Several dramatic before-and-after transformations have been called out online, and fans can’t help but wonder who has their natural teeth and whose perfect smile has been manufactured.
Celebrities often get many procedures done to their mouths, including fillers and lip flips, but dental work often goes under the radar. Of all cosmetic dentistry procedures, dental implants are on the tamer side.
They're most often used to replace broken or missing teeth, rather than for vanity purposes. In the world of stardom, one of the biggest keys to success is a dazzling Hollywood smile.
This list covers 12 celebrities with dental implants, showcasing some of the most impressive smile makeovers.
Their transformations highlight just how much dental implants can transform a person’s appearance, boosting confidence and even reshaping perceived star power.
The stories behind these unforgettable before-and-after visuals offer a deeper look at why a celebrity might choose dental implants, and some of them may surprise you.
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage is one of the most interesting actors currently working, but his commitment to his craft will shock even the most devoted fans.
His original teeth were noticeably uneven and discolored, but the biggest change to his smile happened in 1984 when he yanked out two of his own teeth for his role in "Birdy".
According to the actor, this method also served a medical purpose, as the baby teeth were left over.
His current celebrity smile is far more polished, but doesn't look unnatural, thanks to excellent cosmetic dentistry.
The missing teeth were replaced with dental implants, and Cage later underwent a further dental makeover, replacing other teeth with veneers.
Morgan Freeman
It’s almost impossible to imagine Morgan Freeman looking any different from how he does now, but his teeth were very different in his youth.
He had slightly discolored teeth that overlapped in places and weren’t uniform, lending him a timeworn aesthetic that Hollywood generally wouldn’t associate with a huge star.
His new smile is brighter and straighter, but still natural enough to preserve his signature warm aura.
Freeman opted for dental work to restore teeth chipped in a 2008 car accident. His artificial teeth aren’t over-the-top like many celebrity dental implants, so they complement his appearance.
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey has undergone many teeth transformations on the silver screen, but the best one happened privately behind the scenes.
Early images show him with crooked teeth that were often disguised in movies or played for comedy, including one of his front teeth, which was chipped in childhood. He had dental crowns before opting for permanent porcelain veneers.
In the 1994 movie “Dumb and Dumber”, Carrey actually shows his missing tooth to exacerbate his character’s quirkiness. His subsequent cosmetic work has always looked natural enough that it went mostly unnoticed.
Tom Cruise
He’s known for his daring on-set stunts, so we’re not surprised that Tom Cruise is one of the celebrities with dental implants and veneers.
At the beginning of his career, he had severely uneven teeth and a gummy smile that didn’t exactly scream “movie star”.
Now, his sparkling smile is meticulously aligned, with teeth that are perfectly white, shaped, and straight. The transformation even fixed his famously crooked front tooth.
In 1983, Tom Cruise sustained a mouth injury that chipped one of his front teeth, and this is what prompted him to get further work to achieve that Hollywood-style winning smile.
50 Cent
Of all the reasons behind celebrity dental implants before-and-after transformations, 50 Cent’s is the most terrifying.
In 2000, he was shot, and a facial injury destroyed his natural-looking smile. Per Dental Art Implant Clinic, his original teeth were already visibly uneven and damaged, but the injury prompted him to pursue a complete dental overhaul. This gave him his current red-carpet-ready smile.
50 Cent himself has shared that he spent over $50,000 on dental implants and veneers, and the work doesn’t look overdone or too unnatural. After being shot in the face, the transformation is nothing short of magic.
Mike Tyson
Boxers aren't known for their radiant smiles, but the story behind Mike Tyson's dental implants sounds almost too silly to be true.
He lost one of his front teeth when he leaned in to kiss Kenya, his pet tiger, and was headbutted in the face. He reportedly lost further teeth to hits in the boxing ring. His missing teeth were replaced with gold teeth, then dental implants for a permanent solution.
His current confident smile isn't perfect now, but it fits his famous boxing persona. Of all the celebrity implants before-and-after transformations, Tyson's teeth look the most natural.
Steven Tyler
The story behind Steven Tyler's cosmetic dental procedures is about as rock-and-roll as it comes.
According to Clawson Legacy Dental, he fell on stage while performing with Aerosmith and broke his two front teeth.
He needed dental implants to replace missing teeth, though his famously intense lifestyle also took its toll on his iconic smile.
Some people suspect that Tyler also has veneers, though his dazzling smile may be due to teeth whitening.
He has been open about his dental issues throughout his career, and the implants remain the most impressive part of his smile transformation.
Ed Helms
Most moviegoers recognize Ed Helms as the “missing tooth guy” from “The Hangover”, but they don’t realize that that look was actually natural!
Helms had his first dental implant to fill the space left by an underdeveloped incisor, but removed it for the movie. Since then, he has had additional dental crowns and other work to give him a cleaner, shinier smile that now draws eyes in a good way.
His dental health has garnered much attention, but besides the missing tooth, Helms’ original teeth were relatively straight, if a bit disproportionate. Luckily, the actor has always seen the funny side.
Gary Busey
Gary Busey’s smile makeover might be the most dramatic and effective one on this list.
Early images, especially those taken after a disastrous motorcycle accident in 1988, show significantly damaged teeth, and his original dental procedure from the early 1990s left him with an uneven top row of teeth. Nowadays, we know him for his whiter, more structured smile.
The actor’s dental makeover often comes up when discussing his accident, which also left him with facial injuries and permanent brain damage.
Restoring his smile renewed his confidence and showed just how far he had gone in his recovery.
Hilary Duff
She’s changed a lot since her Lizzie McGuire days, but Hilary Duff’s perfect Hollywood smile is probably the biggest change.
The switch from her original teeth, which were not perfectly straight but gave her a natural, relatable charm, to her now-signature pearly whites supported her shift from Disney alum to mature recording artist and actress.
The cosmetic dentistry is noticeable, but not unnatural-looking.
According to Smile Team Turkey, Duff’s decision to get cosmetic work to enhance her smile came after she was hit in the face with a microphone on stage in 2005, which chipped her two front teeth.
It is believed that she got veneers and dental implants to create a whole new smile.
Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley has always been open about undergoing non-surgical cosmetic procedures, but her flawless supermodel smile is among her best work.
After sustaining injuries in 1994, she received world-class dental help to restore her teeth. The original set was just slightly imperfect, whereas her current bright smile matches her personal brand of beauty.
Before-and-after photos show the transition from natural teeth to dental implants.
The supermodel cracked two of her molars after a helicopter crash during a skiing vacation, so dental work was vital to support her face during that painful recovery and help restore her iconic look.
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones is known for her stunning smile, and while her original teeth were perfectly fine, she's had some help from a cosmetic dentist in recent years.
According to Mint Dental SE1, she lost a tooth during a fight scene for "The Legend of Zorro" and had to have it replaced.
This quick dental care saved her smile, and she later opted for dental veneers to achieve that ultra-glamorous Hollywood look.
Zeta-Jones is not the only actor to take damage while filming a stunt, and she has been open about her dental implant. It was the first step she took in her dental transformation journey.
FAQ
Does Nicole Kidman Have Dentures?
Nicole Kidman has had extensive dental work, including porcelain veneers, but she does not have dentures. She has had other cosmetic work done on her face, which may give the impression that her teeth are not real either.
Does Jennifer Garner Have Dentures?
Jennifer Garner has reportedly had work done on her teeth, including gum contouring, Invisalign, and veneers, but it is not believed she has dentures.
What Does No One Tell You About Dental Implants?
No one tells you that dental implants aren’t a simple, quick procedure that can be done in one appointment. In reality, you need an experienced dentist who can provide top-notch, long-term treatment, which is usually very expensive. Dental implants also require rigorous cleaning and care to maintain them in optimal condition.