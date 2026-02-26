ADVERTISEMENT

The rise of veneers, gum contouring, and “Turkey teeth” has prompted a surge in people speculating about celebrity dental implants.

Several dramatic before-and-after transformations have been called out online, and fans can’t help but wonder who has their natural teeth and whose perfect smile has been manufactured.

Celebrities often get many procedures done to their mouths, including fillers and lip flips, but dental work often goes under the radar. Of all cosmetic dentistry procedures, dental implants are on the tamer side.

They're most often used to replace broken or missing teeth, rather than for vanity purposes. In the world of stardom, one of the biggest keys to success is a dazzling Hollywood smile.

This list covers 12 celebrities with dental implants, showcasing some of the most impressive smile makeovers.

Their transformations highlight just how much dental implants can transform a person’s appearance, boosting confidence and even reshaping perceived star power.

The stories behind these unforgettable before-and-after visuals offer a deeper look at why a celebrity might choose dental implants, and some of them may surprise you.