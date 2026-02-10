ADVERTISEMENT

Ever wondered what it would look like if dogs had their very own school bus adventure? In Calgary, Canada, one pet lover turned that idea into reality with Ruff & Puff – a custom school bus that picks up pups from around the city and takes them on daily adventures filled with playtime, socializing, and tail-wagging fun.

Founded by Denzel Morrison, this canine-friendly bus isn’t just about transport – it’s a safe, joyful ride complete with harnesses and gates, and it brings dogs to a private park where they can run, play, and make new friends while their humans tackle the day.

Scroll down and enjoy 50 of the cutest, most joyful moments from the doggie school bus!

#1

Golden retriever wearing a hat leaning out of a real school bus window at a dog daycare pickup service.

RELATED:
    #2

    Five happy dogs sitting on seats inside a real school bus at a dog daycare pickup service.

    ravenkbh avatar
    Ravenkbh
    Ravenkbh
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Black dogs have to sit in the back of the bus

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Dogs sitting on a real school bus inside a dog daycare, ready for their fun adventures and playtime together.

    #4

    Happy dogs wearing hats riding together on a real school bus at a unique dog daycare pickup adventure.

    #5

    Several happy dogs sitting on seats inside a real school bus at a dog daycare pickup service.

    #6

    Happy dogs riding a real school bus for dog daycare, enjoying their playful adventure inside the bus seats.

    #7

    Dogs sitting inside a real school bus at a dog daycare that picks up pups for their daily adventures.

    #8

    Several happy dogs riding inside a dog daycare school bus on their daily adventure pickup.

    #9

    Several happy dogs riding inside a real school bus at a dog daycare pickup on a sunny day.

    #10

    Dogs riding inside a dog daycare school bus, sitting on bus seats with happy expressions during their adventure.

    #11

    Small dog with colorful harness inside a dog daycare that picks up pups on a real school bus, standing on a red seat.

    #12

    Several dogs wearing holiday hats riding inside a dog daycare school bus, ready for fun adventures together.

    #13

    Rottweiler wearing a small black hat holding a tennis ball, riding inside a dog daycare school bus with scenic views.

    #14

    Two dogs with different colored eyes wearing scarves sitting on a real school bus at dog daycare pickup.

    #15

    Three happy dogs riding inside a school bus for a dog daycare pickup adventure.

    #16

    Three happy dogs sitting inside a dog daycare school bus decorated with colorful pet murals and a rainbow.

    #17

    Multiple happy dogs inside a real school bus at a dog daycare picking up pups for their fun adventures.

    #18

    Dogs riding inside a real school bus at a dog daycare, with one dog being fed a treat during the trip.

    #19

    Happy dogs riding inside a dog daycare bus, sitting on seats while being transported on a real school bus for pups.

    #20

    Happy dogs wearing bandanas riding inside a dog daycare bus on a sunny day with open windows and green fields outside.

    #21

    Happy dogs riding together on a real school bus at a dog daycare, enjoying their playful adventures.

    #22

    Two happy dogs riding a real school bus for dog daycare, one holding a green tennis ball in its mouth.

    #23

    Golden retriever pup licking treat inside a real school bus at a dog daycare that picks up dogs for adventures.

    #24

    Dogs sitting on seats inside a dog daycare school bus pickup, ready for their daycare adventure ride.

    #25

    Happy husky pup enjoying a ride inside a dog daycare school bus during fun pet adventures.

    #26

    A dog resting its head on a bus seat inside a dog daycare school bus during a pup pickup adventure.

    #27

    Four dogs inside a dog daycare riding on a real school bus with colorful decorations and windows showing outdoor scenery.

    #28

    Happy dog sitting inside a dog daycare on a real school bus during a fun pup pickup adventure.

    #29

    Dogs seated inside a real school bus at a dog daycare, ready for a fun and safe ride to their daily adventures.

    #30

    Three happy dogs riding inside a dog daycare school bus during a sunny countryside adventure trip.

    #31

    Dogs happily riding on a real school bus inside a dog daycare, enjoying their fun and adventurous trip together.

    #32

    Four happy dogs wearing harnesses riding inside a dog daycare school bus during their pickup adventure.

    #33

    Dogs wearing hats and bandanas riding together inside a dog daycare school bus on a sunny day.

    #34

    Golden retriever puppy wearing a harness at dog daycare that picks up pups on a real school bus.

    #35

    Several happy dogs riding inside a real school bus for a dog daycare pickup adventure.

    #36

    Two dogs enjoying treats inside a dog daycare on a real school bus during their daily adventures.

    #37

    Black dog wearing a red harness sitting inside a real school bus at a dog daycare that picks up pups for adventures.

    #38

    Dog resting head on seat inside a school bus at a dog daycare that picks up pups for their adventures.

    #39

    Poodle sitting on a seat inside a dog daycare school bus with cartoon dog decals on the windows.

    #40

    Two happy dogs wearing harnesses riding inside a dog daycare school bus on a fun pup pickup adventure.

    #41

    Three happy dogs resting inside a dog daycare bus with leashes, harnesses, and a cartoon dog mural on the wall.

    #42

    Happy dogs riding inside a real school bus at a dog daycare that picks up pups for fun adventures.

    #43

    Happy dog wearing harness sitting on a bench inside a dog daycare school bus during pup pickup adventures.

    #44

    Happy Rottweiler pup enjoying a ride in a dog daycare school bus on a sunny day.

    #45

    Three happy dogs riding inside a dog daycare school bus, sitting on bus seats during their fun adventure.

    #46

    Happy dog sitting inside a dog daycare school bus, enjoying a ride during their daycare adventures.

    #47

    Dog at a dog daycare sitting on a seat inside a real school bus during a sunny day.

    #48

    Black and white dog wearing collar sitting on a red seat inside a dog daycare with a school bus theme.

    #49

    Happy black and white dog wearing a red harness sitting inside a dog daycare on a school bus for pups.

    #50

    Small dog resting on a seat inside a dog daycare school bus during a pup pickup and adventure ride.

