Ever wondered what it would look like if dogs had their very own school bus adventure? In Calgary, Canada, one pet lover turned that idea into reality with Ruff & Puff – a custom school bus that picks up pups from around the city and takes them on daily adventures filled with playtime, socializing, and tail-wagging fun.

Founded by Denzel Morrison, this canine-friendly bus isn’t just about transport – it’s a safe, joyful ride complete with harnesses and gates, and it brings dogs to a private park where they can run, play, and make new friends while their humans tackle the day.

Scroll down and enjoy 50 of the cutest, most joyful moments from the doggie school bus!

More info: Facebook | Instagram | ruffandpuff.ca | tiktok.com | youtube.com