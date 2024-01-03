This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It’s As Adorable As It Sounds

ADVERTISEMENT

In the friendly streets of Calgary, Canada, Denzel Morrison has rolled out an adorable adventure for our furry pals with his “Ruff and Puff” dog bus. Picture this: a school bus filled with wagging tails, and that’s the dream Morrison turned into a reality right here in the heart of the city.

This bus isn’t just any bus; it’s a doggy paradise on wheels. With retractable gates and safety harnesses for each pup, Denzel ensures a careful and joyful ride. Dogs hop on board knowing they’re in for a treat, cruising in comfort and safety.

More info: Instagram | ruffandpuff.ca | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com

Meet Denzel Morrison, the guy who thought up the “Ruff and Puff” school bus – a dog-friendly transportation idea that’s capturing hearts across Calgary

Denzel’s parents have been rescuing dogs, and that made him love them too. So, he came up with “Ruff and Puff,” a simple way for dog owners to get daycare and playtime for their pets.

“I started the bus because I love being around dogs!”

“I came up with the idea of ‘Ruff and Puff’ when I was watching another dog walker using his yellow van and thought maybe I could use an actual school bus,” Denzel told Bored Panda.

Denzel shared with us that he has two rescue dogs himself who ride the bus when it’s not too busy. “Most of my time is spent doing something related to dogs, whether it’s training, walking, etc.”

He gives our furry friends a ride to a private, fenced-in dog park exclusively reserved for “Ruff and Puff” pups

The bus rides happen every Monday-Friday. The playtime lasts two to four hours, allowing dogs to socialize, run free, and, most importantly, have a barking good time. And here’s the tail-wagging twist: a 10% cut from the funds goes straight to the CB Rescue Foundation, supporting Denzel’s parents’ dog rescue initiatives.

Denzel mentioned that private dog parks are advantageous because only the dogs from the bus are in the park, ensuring a safer environment.

But it’s not just about the ride and play; “Ruff and Puff” goes the extra mile

Denzel offers one-on-one dog training sessions, focusing on manners, impulse control, and more

Denzel shared with us that all the dogs on the bus go through a screening process to ensure they are friendly with other dogs for safety. “Lots of treats when they are being good help keep them calm. Although, they aren’t always calm! They definitely get excited when we’re close to the park, haha.”

Denzel’s clients express their satisfaction and happiness seeing their dogs on the bus

The clients noticed their dogs becoming more social and excited after riding the bus a few times. The dogs love the adventure and treats – it’s their favorite thing!

Dogs on the bus get into the Halloween spirit, with special theme rides

During Christmas, our furry friends on board enjoy festive-themed bus adventures

Sometimes, it’s all about showing off some fancy and cool styles during the rides

Wrapping up the day with happy dogs and satisfied owners, Denzel’s “Ruff and Puff” bus is more than just a ride—it’s a canine community on wheels

Dogs, buses, and good times – that’s the “Ruff and Puff” way

