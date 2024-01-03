Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It’s As Adorable As It Sounds
User submission
Dogs

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It’s As Adorable As It Sounds

Interview With Owner

Hidrėlėy
Pro member
ADVERTISEMENT

In the friendly streets of Calgary, Canada, Denzel Morrison has rolled out an adorable adventure for our furry pals with his “Ruff and Puff” dog bus. Picture this: a school bus filled with wagging tails, and that’s the dream Morrison turned into a reality right here in the heart of the city.

This bus isn’t just any bus; it’s a doggy paradise on wheels. With retractable gates and safety harnesses for each pup, Denzel ensures a careful and joyful ride. Dogs hop on board knowing they’re in for a treat, cruising in comfort and safety.

More info: Instagram | ruffandpuff.ca | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com

Meet Denzel Morrison, the guy who thought up the “Ruff and Puff” school bus – a dog-friendly transportation idea that’s capturing hearts across Calgary

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It's As Adorable As It Sounds

Image credits: ruffandpuffyyc

Denzel’s parents have been rescuing dogs, and that made him love them too. So, he came up with “Ruff and Puff,” a simple way for dog owners to get daycare and playtime for their pets.

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It's As Adorable As It Sounds

Image credits: ruffandpuffyyc

“I started the bus because I love being around dogs!”

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It's As Adorable As It Sounds

Image credits: ruffandpuffyyc

“I came up with the idea of ‘Ruff and Puff’ when I was watching another dog walker using his yellow van and thought maybe I could use an actual school bus,” Denzel told Bored Panda.

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It's As Adorable As It Sounds

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ruffandpuffyyc

Denzel shared with us that he has two rescue dogs himself who ride the bus when it’s not too busy. “Most of my time is spent doing something related to dogs, whether it’s training, walking, etc.”

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It's As Adorable As It Sounds

Image credits: ruffandpuffyyc

He gives our furry friends a ride to a private, fenced-in dog park exclusively reserved for “Ruff and Puff” pups

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It's As Adorable As It Sounds

Image credits: ruffandpuffyyc

The bus rides happen every Monday-Friday. The playtime lasts two to four hours, allowing dogs to socialize, run free, and, most importantly, have a barking good time. And here’s the tail-wagging twist: a 10% cut from the funds goes straight to the CB Rescue Foundation, supporting Denzel’s parents’ dog rescue initiatives.

Denzel mentioned that private dog parks are advantageous because only the dogs from the bus are in the park, ensuring a safer environment.

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It's As Adorable As It Sounds

Image credits: ruffandpuffyyc

ADVERTISEMENT

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It's As Adorable As It Sounds

Image credits: ruffandpuffyyc

ADVERTISEMENT

But it’s not just about the ride and play; “Ruff and Puff” goes the extra mile

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It's As Adorable As It Sounds

Image credits: ruffandpuffyyc

Denzel offers one-on-one dog training sessions, focusing on manners, impulse control, and more

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It's As Adorable As It Sounds

Image credits: ruffandpuffyyc

Denzel shared with us that all the dogs on the bus go through a screening process to ensure they are friendly with other dogs for safety. “Lots of treats when they are being good help keep them calm. Although, they aren’t always calm! They definitely get excited when we’re close to the park, haha.”

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It's As Adorable As It Sounds

Image credits: ruffandpuffyyc

Denzel’s clients express their satisfaction and happiness seeing their dogs on the bus

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It's As Adorable As It Sounds

Image credits: ruffandpuffyyc

The clients noticed their dogs becoming more social and excited after riding the bus a few times. The dogs love the adventure and treats – it’s their favorite thing!

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It's As Adorable As It Sounds

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ruffandpuffyyc

Dogs on the bus get into the Halloween spirit, with special theme rides

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It's As Adorable As It Sounds

Image credits: ruffandpuffyyc

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It's As Adorable As It Sounds

Image credits: ruffandpuffyyc

During Christmas, our furry friends on board enjoy festive-themed bus adventures

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It's As Adorable As It Sounds

Image credits: ruffandpuffyyc

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It's As Adorable As It Sounds

Image credits: ruffandpuffyyc

Sometimes, it’s all about showing off some fancy and cool styles during the rides

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It's As Adorable As It Sounds

Image credits: ruffandpuffyyc

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It's As Adorable As It Sounds

Image credits: ruffandpuffyyc

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It's As Adorable As It Sounds

Image credits: ruffandpuffyyc

Wrapping up the day with happy dogs and satisfied owners, Denzel’s “Ruff and Puff” bus is more than just a ride—it’s a canine community on wheels

ADVERTISEMENT

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It's As Adorable As It Sounds

Image credits: ruffandpuffyyc

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It's As Adorable As It Sounds

Image credits: ruffandpuffyyc

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It's As Adorable As It Sounds

Image credits: ruffandpuffyyc

Dogs, buses, and good times – that’s the “Ruff and Puff” way

This Guy Came Up With An Idea For A Dog School Bus And It's As Adorable As It Sounds

Image credits: ruffandpuffyyc

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Hidrėlėy
Hidrėlėy
Hidrėlėy
Hidrėlėy
Author, Pro member

Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Dogs
Homepage
Trending
Dogs
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Dogs Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda