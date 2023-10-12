“$2,000 For Every Day Visit”: Woman Expects Backlash After She Cleverly Divides Dad’s Inheritance

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people, especially those of elderly age, typically appreciate the time others take to pay them a visit or write them a letter. Showing attention in such a way might not be much for the visitor, but it can mean the world to the person on the receiving end.

The redditor ‘gulleyowl’ recently opened up to the ‘Petty Revenge’ community about how much letters, cards, and most of all visits mattered to her ailing father. The OP would constantly remind the relatives about it, but little did they know that that would affect more than just their karma points.

Loneliness is a common issue elderly adults face

Loneliness is something none of us are immune to, but the elderly are arguably one of the more vulnerable groups. A 2023 survey of Americans aged 50-80 revealed that roughly one in three adults in the age group felt isolated from other people during the past year. Even though the situation got better compared to the beginning of the pandemic, when more than half of them felt this way (56% in 2020, to be more specific), it did not go down to the pre-pandemic levels.

The survey also found that a similar number of them experienced lack of companionship or reported infrequent contact with people from outside their home. Unfortunately, some people don’t have much contact inside their home either, as quite a few of them live on their own. According to Pew Research Center, nearly a third of people aged 65-74 live alone; the number is more than twice as high for those 85 and above. (Data also found that less than 5% of both groups live in assisted living facilities.)

Pew Research Center also suggested that roughly one-in-five adults over 65 report having a serious illness or often feeling sad or depressed; one-in-six say they are lonely. Unsurprisingly, such factors can have a quite significant negative effect on their quality of life (QOL). Research suggests that loneliness affects both physical and mental dimensions of an individual’s QOL, reducing the physical health component scores (PCS) by up to 9% and the mental ones (MCS) by up to 24%.

It is important to address not only the physical but also the mental well-being of older adults

The adverse effects of loneliness at an elderly age are why it’s crucial to focus on similar emotions and related problems. The American Psychology Association (APA) emphasized the importance of addressing the mental health needs of older adults, pointing out that they are the fastest growing segment of the population in the US. The number of such adults with mental and behavioral health problems is also on the rise, with estimates suggesting that it will reach 15 million people in 2030 (a rather significant increase from four million back in 1970).

One of the ways to combat the problem is providing professional help to the elderly, which, according to APA, 70% of practicing psychologists do (they reportedly appoint more than 50,000 hours of care each week). But it’s not only professionals that can provide older adults with help or at least bring some positivity into their lives; something as seemingly minor as a letter can make their day, not to mention a visit and spending time together.

That’s likely why the redditor ‘gulleyowl’ made sure to remind her relatives about the importance similar gestures had to her father; and the 14 year-old great-niece took notice. The visitor likely had a positive impact on the OP’s father as research suggests it is communication with the youth that can be especially beneficial to older adults. According to Scientific American, social interactions between the two groups can result in improvements in the elderly individuals’ cognitive abilities, vascular health, and even lengthen their lifespan.

The frequent visits by the great-niece became the reason she was given the largest piece of the pie, based on the OP’s formula for dividing her father’s wealth. But fellow redditors pointed out that there are many things to consider when it comes to trust funds, which they pointed out in the comments under the post.

Fellow redditors shared their thoughts and similar stories in the comments

