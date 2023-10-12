“$2,000 For Every Day Visit”: Woman Expects Backlash After She Cleverly Divides Dad’s Inheritance
Most people, especially those of elderly age, typically appreciate the time others take to pay them a visit or write them a letter. Showing attention in such a way might not be much for the visitor, but it can mean the world to the person on the receiving end.
The redditor ‘gulleyowl’ recently opened up to the ‘Petty Revenge’ community about how much letters, cards, and most of all visits mattered to her ailing father. The OP would constantly remind the relatives about it, but little did they know that that would affect more than just their karma points.
Some people really appreciate others taking the time to pay them a visit or send them a letter
Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)
This redditor made sure to remember the relatives who made time for her father in poor health
Image credits: Liam Truong (not the actual photo)
Image source: gulleyowl
Loneliness is a common issue elderly adults face
Loneliness is something none of us are immune to, but the elderly are arguably one of the more vulnerable groups. A 2023 survey of Americans aged 50-80 revealed that roughly one in three adults in the age group felt isolated from other people during the past year. Even though the situation got better compared to the beginning of the pandemic, when more than half of them felt this way (56% in 2020, to be more specific), it did not go down to the pre-pandemic levels.
The survey also found that a similar number of them experienced lack of companionship or reported infrequent contact with people from outside their home. Unfortunately, some people don’t have much contact inside their home either, as quite a few of them live on their own. According to Pew Research Center, nearly a third of people aged 65-74 live alone; the number is more than twice as high for those 85 and above. (Data also found that less than 5% of both groups live in assisted living facilities.)
Pew Research Center also suggested that roughly one-in-five adults over 65 report having a serious illness or often feeling sad or depressed; one-in-six say they are lonely. Unsurprisingly, such factors can have a quite significant negative effect on their quality of life (QOL). Research suggests that loneliness affects both physical and mental dimensions of an individual’s QOL, reducing the physical health component scores (PCS) by up to 9% and the mental ones (MCS) by up to 24%.
It is important to address not only the physical but also the mental well-being of older adults
The adverse effects of loneliness at an elderly age are why it’s crucial to focus on similar emotions and related problems. The American Psychology Association (APA) emphasized the importance of addressing the mental health needs of older adults, pointing out that they are the fastest growing segment of the population in the US. The number of such adults with mental and behavioral health problems is also on the rise, with estimates suggesting that it will reach 15 million people in 2030 (a rather significant increase from four million back in 1970).
One of the ways to combat the problem is providing professional help to the elderly, which, according to APA, 70% of practicing psychologists do (they reportedly appoint more than 50,000 hours of care each week). But it’s not only professionals that can provide older adults with help or at least bring some positivity into their lives; something as seemingly minor as a letter can make their day, not to mention a visit and spending time together.
That’s likely why the redditor ‘gulleyowl’ made sure to remind her relatives about the importance similar gestures had to her father; and the 14 year-old great-niece took notice. The visitor likely had a positive impact on the OP’s father as research suggests it is communication with the youth that can be especially beneficial to older adults. According to Scientific American, social interactions between the two groups can result in improvements in the elderly individuals’ cognitive abilities, vascular health, and even lengthen their lifespan.
The frequent visits by the great-niece became the reason she was given the largest piece of the pie, based on the OP’s formula for dividing her father’s wealth. But fellow redditors pointed out that there are many things to consider when it comes to trust funds, which they pointed out in the comments under the post.
I like the idea ... but was this what her dad would have wanted? Maybe he did understand that not everyone was able to visit him as much as the others? There are huge differences in my own family. Some have to travel hours by train or car to see my parents, others live around the corner. Some have their own health problems. Some have busy jobs. Some have more obligations in their weekends. Some have less time because they're are already taking care of others who also need them ... my parents love them all the same.
You know, you can always send a card, a note or flowers to someone if you're not living in the vicinity or have difficulties with mobility. You can also always call. My mother called her brother every day for years: both had problems with mobility. My aunt called both from Austria.
Exactly. I have no children, a part time salary job, and live 6 minutes walk from my parents. My brother has four children, his own business to run, and is a two hour drive
great idea w/exception that i agree w/posts saying to put $100K in a trust. as for those that ignored him-you were generous. i would have sent a check for one dollar. and yes, feather will be flying as they did in my family when mom made it clear that i would be calling the shots for her before & after her passing. brother got ticked, demanding why since he was first born & only son. she quietly told him it was bc i was there for her in good & bad-didn't have my hand out & even though we did argue at times i always respected her. needless to say, it wasn't easy for me but i understood her reasons. she did tell me to make sure they never did without needful things but that was all.
"First born & only son" - yes, because having a todger and being conceived first really should be the arbiter here! Thankfully primogeniture is not a thing in most parts of the world these days! Wait.. I should just check, he's not a future monarch of anywhere is he? That is, of course, one of the remaining archaic places they think it matters.
Interesting the comments about the 14 year old and the parents getting the money? Is the system different tin America? over here a 14 year old has their own bank accounts and their own money? My kids get their own account and the money is theirs, not accessible by me in any way?
Yes, it's different in the US. My 14 yr old has a savings & checking account, but I'm the custodian of the accounts. We both can put money in and take money out. It's his money and I wouldn't however. There have been many cases of parents of child actors that have taken all of their kid's money, legally they have the right because are minors. I don't think it's right, especially if it's not for the support/care of that child.
My mom stole all my money. Also found a letter my gramps wrote when I was a baby saying he was setting up a trust fund that my parents were in charge of and the Easter bunny and Santa would keep adding every year. Never saw a dime and he was alive until I was 10.
Similar thing happened to me
Are you questioning your own statements? In most countries, until your kids are mature (18 years, 21 years?) you are responsible for their finances, whether they have their own accounts or not.
I like the idea ... but was this what her dad would have wanted? Maybe he did understand that not everyone was able to visit him as much as the others? There are huge differences in my own family. Some have to travel hours by train or car to see my parents, others live around the corner. Some have their own health problems. Some have busy jobs. Some have more obligations in their weekends. Some have less time because they're are already taking care of others who also need them ... my parents love them all the same.
You know, you can always send a card, a note or flowers to someone if you're not living in the vicinity or have difficulties with mobility. You can also always call. My mother called her brother every day for years: both had problems with mobility. My aunt called both from Austria.
Exactly. I have no children, a part time salary job, and live 6 minutes walk from my parents. My brother has four children, his own business to run, and is a two hour drive
great idea w/exception that i agree w/posts saying to put $100K in a trust. as for those that ignored him-you were generous. i would have sent a check for one dollar. and yes, feather will be flying as they did in my family when mom made it clear that i would be calling the shots for her before & after her passing. brother got ticked, demanding why since he was first born & only son. she quietly told him it was bc i was there for her in good & bad-didn't have my hand out & even though we did argue at times i always respected her. needless to say, it wasn't easy for me but i understood her reasons. she did tell me to make sure they never did without needful things but that was all.
"First born & only son" - yes, because having a todger and being conceived first really should be the arbiter here! Thankfully primogeniture is not a thing in most parts of the world these days! Wait.. I should just check, he's not a future monarch of anywhere is he? That is, of course, one of the remaining archaic places they think it matters.
Interesting the comments about the 14 year old and the parents getting the money? Is the system different tin America? over here a 14 year old has their own bank accounts and their own money? My kids get their own account and the money is theirs, not accessible by me in any way?
Yes, it's different in the US. My 14 yr old has a savings & checking account, but I'm the custodian of the accounts. We both can put money in and take money out. It's his money and I wouldn't however. There have been many cases of parents of child actors that have taken all of their kid's money, legally they have the right because are minors. I don't think it's right, especially if it's not for the support/care of that child.
My mom stole all my money. Also found a letter my gramps wrote when I was a baby saying he was setting up a trust fund that my parents were in charge of and the Easter bunny and Santa would keep adding every year. Never saw a dime and he was alive until I was 10.
Similar thing happened to me
Are you questioning your own statements? In most countries, until your kids are mature (18 years, 21 years?) you are responsible for their finances, whether they have their own accounts or not.