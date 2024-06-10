20 Funny Comics By Ray Lux To Brighten Your DayInterview With Artist
Let us introduce you to Ray Lux, a freelance motion designer and animator based in New York, NY. Besides his motion graphics work, Ray also creates comics. With a growing following of 2,029 fans on Instagram, his cartoons have become a beloved source of entertainment and laughter. Each comic delivers surprising yet relatable punchlines.
We’ve collected some of Ray’s best comics to brighten your day. Keep scrolling for some smiles and giggles. Don't forget to upvote your favorite pieces and share your thoughts in the comments!
Bored Panda reached out to Ray to learn more about him and his creative process. We were curious to know what inspired him to start creating comics.
"I’ve enjoyed newspaper comics since I was a kid. Calvin & Hobbes and The Far Side were my favorites," the artist replied. When asked why he chose the 4-panel format, Ray told us that most of his comics are 4 panels simply to fit easily into social media formats. "I feel like people are less likely to swipe through carousels—especially long ones. I like the whole thing to be visible right away—just like the old-school Sunday papers."
We asked Ray how he comes up with the ideas and themes for his comics. "I’ve always been a skeptic. That led to my interest in conspiracy and cryptids. I figure things like space aliens and Bigfoot are more likely to exist than ghosts or demons. Even so, it all seems so silly to me that I can’t help but make fun of it all."
Ray told us that he's been working as a creative professional in the advertising field for almost ten years. He said, "I started posting any and all artsy stuff on Instagram in 2012. At some point, I decided to make my Instagram more focused on comics because that was one of the only things that could be all mine, and combine my greatest interests of drawing and comedy."
When asked about his favorite comic, the artist shared that it's the one he thinks has his most clever joke. He said, "It’s the one that explores why space aliens would need to put probes in abductees' anal cavities. The concept is so silly that a hyper-intelligent, galaxy-traversing species would need any info on something like that. So the comic explains why an alien might do that, and resolves with an explanation of how Occam’s razor was first explained. Making logical sense of something ridiculous in a funny way is what I strive for."
"I’m just trying to give people a chuckle with my comics, maybe inspire a silly conversation with their friends. There’s no agenda; I just want people to enjoy the cartoons. I try to steer away from politics or any real-world problems; however, if I think of a good joke, I will always draw it out. There’s one comic I made regarding BLM. That one got a lot of comments simply because people argue about that stuff incessantly. I don’t want to gain likes or followers just for posting something controversial. I just wanna be silly and make people laugh."
