Let us introduce you to Ray Lux, a freelance motion designer and animator based in New York, NY. Besides his motion graphics work, Ray also creates comics. With a growing following of 2,029 fans on Instagram, his cartoons have become a beloved source of entertainment and laughter. Each comic delivers surprising yet relatable punchlines.



We’ve collected some of Ray’s best comics to brighten your day. Keep scrolling for some smiles and giggles. Don't forget to upvote your favorite pieces and share your thoughts in the comments!

More info: Instagram | raylux.tv | twitter.com | cara.app | vimeo.com