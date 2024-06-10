Heartwarming Transformation Story Of A Scared, Hairless Stray That Turned Into The Most Loving Dog

ADVERTISEMENT

From bald, scared, and underweight, this dog’s story flipped upside down once he was rescued, and now he rocks a beautiful blonde coat.

Reto and his team at Furry Luck Bali Ev Animal Protection Organization saved another life in Bali. Bobby was found on the streets and, by the looks of it, had suffered for a long time. At first, Bobby was very scared of human contact and would bite if anyone tried to touch him.

However, with the love and care Bobby so desperately needed, a new personality of a loving, goofy dog started to show. Now Bobby is fully recovered and looking for a loving forever home.

Stories of dogs like Bobby are an example of how rescue organizations can make a profound difference in the lives of animals in need.

More info: Instagram | furry-luck-bali.com | Facebook

Meet Bobby, a cuddly and playful dog who is looking for a family after having a challenging past

Image credits: furry_luck_association

When Bobby’s rescuer in Bali found him, the dog was completely unrecognizable

Image credits: furry_luck_association

In an interview with Bored Panda, Reto shared more about how they gained Bobby’s trust considering his fear and aggression.

“Bobby was extremely focused on food and we took advantage of that. In the beginning, we always put the food in our hands and after a while he took it and so we were able to gradually gain trust. Sometimes we just sat there for half an hour and didn’t do anything and he could decide for himself whether he comes and wants to sniff,” shared Reto.

Image credits: furry_luck_association

Image credits: furry_luck_association

Bobby looked like he had suffered for a long time to get to the condition he was found in; hairless, scared and ridden with parasites

Image credits: furry_luck_association

“Bobby suffered from scabies, a fungal infection, blood parasites, and anemia. He needed medication for one month,” Reto, Bobby’s rescuer, told Bored Panda

Image credits: furry_luck_association

We were wondering what specific care and treatment Bobby received to help his hairless coat transform into beautiful, fluffy blonde fur.

Reto wrote: “For his fur, we gave him Bravecto and medication against fungal infections and a medicinal bath once a week.”

Image credits: furry_luck_association

It took Bobby 3 weeks to gain trust in his rescuers and 2 months to grow his fur back and the rest was history

Image credits: furry_luck_association

Image credits: furry_luck_association

Image credits: furry_luck_association

Now Bobby is a totally different dog; he is very loving, friendly and super happy

Image credits: furry_luck_association

Reto also told us more about Bobby’s future: “It is very important for us that he goes into a good family that takes care of him and gives him time. He needs a lot of care as he now has very long and thick fur. We are looking for the perfect family for him that has a garden where he can play and where he really gets a lot of attention.”

Image credits: furry_luck_association

“Bobby gets along very well in a pack and likes to play with other dogs and when it gets too much for him he withdraws, he is one of the dogs who are least likely to fight”

Image credits: furry_luck_association

Hopefully, soon Bobby will find a family worth his everlasting love

Image credits: furry_luck_association

Image credits: furry_luck_association

Image credits: furry_luck_association